OOF! WATCH Dem Jason Crow SQUIRM As Martha MacCallum Pushes Him to Name Trump's 'Illegal Order' (Vid)

Democrats filming themselves telling the military to basically commit sedition because of some magical 'illegal order' that Trump is supposedly pushing was really, really, really stupid. We imagine they saw what happened in Virginia, where the Democrats ran on nothing but 'ORANGE MAN BAD' and managed to win, so they figured they'd take that talking point and run wild with it.

Advertisement

And run wild they did.

So wild, in fact, that it has had the opposite effect they likely wanted.

Which illegal order do they think Trump is pushing? Martha MacCallum was good enough to ask Democrat Rep. Jason Crow who did everything BUT answer her question.

Watch:

Democrat Rep. Jason Crow is asked FOUR TIMES what "illegal orders" he and his Democrat colleagues are referring to in their video calling for an insurrection.



He can't answer — because they are lying. pic.twitter.com/vNQGGOegEQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 19, 2025

Well, of course, they're lying. It all started with the Russia hoax, then Epstein, and now this.

They're just repugnant.

Seriously, MacCallum wasn't about to let him off the hook, no matter how much he spun.

Oh, and speaking of spinning, Aaron Rupar seemed to think Crow won the back and forth.

No, really. Stop laughing.

That's how you saw this, huh? Time for new glasses. The question -- which he couldn't answer -- remains: WHAT order? https://t.co/TLqYmW7TWl — Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) November 20, 2025

There's a reason Aaron's last name has become a verb, and it's not a good one.

Crow admits there are no illegal orders — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) November 20, 2025

Which we've known all along.

And shame on all of them for trying to put our military in danger for their own political gain.

============================================================

Related:

End Democracy to 'Save It': Data Republican Breaks Out Huge Receipt in EPIC Takedown of Alexander Soros

Stop DIGGING! Lee Zeldin FACT-NUKES Jasmine Crockett for Doubling Down on Her LIE That Epstein Funded Him

FBI Public Affairs Asst. Dir. Makes an Absolute FOOL of Eric Swalwell Who Claims FBI Wants Him DEAD

'You Are LYING': Actual Medical Provider Fact-Checks TF Out of Mark Warner Pushing Fishy Abortion Story

We See What He Did THERE! Scott Jennings Is Super-PSYCHED for Zohran Mamdani to Meet With Trump and ROFL=

============================================================