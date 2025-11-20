End Democracy to 'Save It': Data Republican Breaks Out Huge Receipt in EPIC...
OOF! WATCH Dem Jason Crow SQUIRM As Martha MacCallum Pushes Him to Name Trump's 'Illegal Order' (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:50 PM on November 20, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats filming themselves telling the military to basically commit sedition because of some magical 'illegal order' that Trump is supposedly pushing was really, really, really stupid. We imagine they saw what happened in Virginia, where the Democrats ran on nothing but 'ORANGE MAN BAD' and managed to win, so they figured they'd take that talking point and run wild with it.

And run wild they did.

So wild, in fact, that it has had the opposite effect they likely wanted.

Which illegal order do they think Trump is pushing? Martha MacCallum was good enough to ask Democrat Rep. Jason Crow who did everything BUT answer her question.

Watch:

Well, of course, they're lying. It all started with the Russia hoax, then Epstein, and now this.

They're just repugnant.

Seriously, MacCallum wasn't about to let him off the hook, no matter how much he spun.

Oh, and speaking of spinning, Aaron Rupar seemed to think Crow won the back and forth.

No, really. Stop laughing.

There's a reason Aaron's last name has become a verb, and it's not a good one.

Which we've known all along.

And shame on all of them for trying to put our military in danger for their own political gain.

