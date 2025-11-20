Marjorie Taylor Greene's Transformation to Annoying Lefty Almost COMPLETE As She Whines About Healthcare

We'd ask what the heck has happened to Marjorie Taylor Greene but ... eh. If she wants to play footsie with the Left and say stupid things about the Right, we suppose that's her choice.

Advertisement

That being said, if she's going to act like a Leftist we'll treat her like a Leftist.

Case in point, she's very unhappy that her adult child is struggling to sign up for health insurance.

One of my adult children has been trying to enroll in health insurance for weeks now.



Mailed in her form with a check, called for weeks every damn day talking to “customer service” reps, they claim they don’t have her form or check and told her to FAX in a new one, FAX, FAX, who… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 19, 2025

Post continues:

... even does that anymore , so after she said I don’t even know how to FAX she then figured it out and FAXED her form in multiple times and that was over a week ago, and she’s still calling and talking to them EVERY DAY, and they still don’t have her enrolled yet with a policy and claim it’s in process. And God love her, she’s doing great diligently working this insane process on her own like many Americans have to do everyday.

Every day should be two words here, but we digress.

Keep going.

I’m not one of those helicopter moms, never have been because I raised my kids to be responsible for their own lives, so I’m just in Mom daily call support mode. But Lord Jesus take the wheel, I’d like to choke someone out at this point!!!(figuratively speaking of course everyone)Health Insurance is a disaster!! Democrats created this with Obamacare and added to it by passing the 2021 tax credits and want to keep the same mess going. Republicans have yet to present us with an effective plan to fix it because there isn’t a complete plan yet, just bills that address certain areas.

Who does she sound like?

And one time $2,000 stimulus checks, that get taxed by the way, are not going to help Americans afford health insurance or fix this epic failure. The frustration and anger is real and warranted.

Uh-huh.

All of this from both parties is unacceptable and both sides should take responsibility and work together to fix it.

Aww, look at her doing her new 'both parties' BS.

And seriously, this is just BS.

============================================================

Related:

Hakeem Jeffries Goes Full Obama-Spin When Asked About Epstein Donating to His Campaign and HOOBOY (Watch)

Oh DAMN: Mollie Hemingway DROPS Jake Tapper on His Head for Whining About Trump Calling Out SEDITION

Tim Kaine, Who Endorsed Jay 2 Bullets in a Repub's Head Jones, REKT for Clutching Pearls Over Trump Post

I Absolutely Agree With Scott Jennings When He Says Jasmine Crockett Is the PERFECT Modern Democrat

What Did She Say?! Kamala Sits Next to Joe and Jill Biden at Dick Cheney's Funeral and AWKWARD (Watch)

OOF! WATCH Dem Jason Crow SQUIRM As Martha MacCallum Pushes Him to Name Trump's 'Illegal Order' (Vid)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!