'Heats on, She's SWEATING' --> Mary Goodlander's Connections to Bad Actors Makes Dems' Video Even WORSE

It has not been a great week for six Democrats who thought it was a good idea to make a video out of the blue telling our service members they must not obey illegal orders from the president. Considering none of them can name a single unlawful order Trump has put out, they've done quite a bit of backtracking and are now down to insisting they're just defending the Constitution, even though they can name nothing Trump has done that is unconstitutional.

Advertisement

They really didn't think this through, OR they assumed more people would agree with them, since, you know, Trump is bad or whatever.

Rep. Maggie Goodlander has been working overtime to backpedal without actually backpedaling, if that makes sense.

Case in point:

I swore an oath to support and defend our Constitution, and I will never give up the ship. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ASVRQ6lCrU — Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander (@RepGoodlander) November 23, 2025

Nobody was saying anything about giving up the ship or trying to overthrow the Constitution before they released their stupid video, so this doesn't make things any better. Especially as we learn more and more about Goodlander herself:

She organized it all. She is also the legal “brains” behind the fake Ukraine impeachment of President Trump. And she was an aide to AG Garland in charge of “overseeing” the Durham investigation which got shut down.



Goodlander’s husband, Hillary’s foreign policy advisor and… https://t.co/4nm3PmNT9t — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) November 23, 2025

Post continues:

... Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was under the investigation, so was Hillary.

Hrm.

So much hrm.

When will she start defending the constitution? — Lesley (@Lesley20234) November 23, 2025

Funny how Democrats never wanted to defend the Constitution before. Heck, Obama even called it a barrier to him getting things done.

.@realslokhova Investigations ramping up: Goodlander's name hits every mark-lead counsel on Trump's 2019 Ukraine impeachment, DOJ role emailing Sullivan on burying Durham during the Russia probe, now on Armed Services greenlighting $61B+ in Ukraine aid to Lockheed/Raytheon arms… — James Bradley (@JamesBradleyCA) November 23, 2025

Post continues:

... Sullivan's Biden NSA playbook: war coordination, billions shipped. Their joint net worth? $9.9M-$39M in disclosures-$2.6M real estate, $375K bonds-built on policy wins. Shokin's 2023-2025 interviews finger Biden/Burisma cover; Kulinich's testimony exposes Ukraine judicial bribes, FSB moles. We're holding USAID laundering receipts-allegations stacking. Now this video deflection: Goodlander and five other Dems (Kelly, Slotkin, Crow, Deluzio, Houlahan) sowing doubt in the military, urging troops to defy illegal Trump orders. Classic projection to cover tracks-scream sedition while scripting the real coup. She's sweating, heat's on. All eyes on them. Loudest accuser? Usually, the guilty one.

Advertisement

Yup, she's sweatin'

============================================================

Related:

Scott Jennings Just Ended the Entire Democrat Party by Pointing Out Their ONE Guiding Principle (Watch)

As If Candace Owens Accusing the Macrons of Wanting Her Killed Wasn't Dumb Enough, Enter Dave Smith (LOL)

Michael Fanone Busted In Massive Lie and I Am Here FOR IT

'Needs to LAWYER UP': MSNOW's Ken Dilanian's Big DOJ BOMBSHELL Just BACKFIRED on Adam Schiff and HOOBOY

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Transformation to Annoying Lefty Almost COMPLETE As She Whines About Healthcare

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!