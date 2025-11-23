Her FACE! Scott Bessent Gets a Little TOO Honest for Kristen Welker About...
'Heats on, She's SWEATING' --> Mary Goodlander's Connections to Bad Actors Makes Dems' Video Even WORSE

November 23, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

It has not been a great week for six Democrats who thought it was a good idea to make a video out of the blue telling our service members they must not obey illegal orders from the president. Considering none of them can name a single unlawful order Trump has put out, they've done quite a bit of backtracking and are now down to insisting they're just defending the Constitution, even though they can name nothing Trump has done that is unconstitutional.

They really didn't think this through, OR they assumed more people would agree with them, since, you know, Trump is bad or whatever.

Rep. Maggie Goodlander has been working overtime to backpedal without actually backpedaling, if that makes sense.

Case in point:

Nobody was saying anything about giving up the ship or trying to overthrow the Constitution before they released their stupid video, so this doesn't make things any better. Especially as we learn more and more about Goodlander herself:

Post continues:

... Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was under the investigation, so was Hillary.

Hrm.

So much hrm.

Funny how Democrats never wanted to defend the Constitution before. Heck, Obama even called it a barrier to him getting things done.

Post continues:

... Sullivan's Biden NSA playbook: war coordination, billions shipped. Their joint net worth? $9.9M-$39M in disclosures-$2.6M real estate, $375K bonds-built on policy wins. Shokin's 2023-2025 interviews finger Biden/Burisma cover; Kulinich's testimony exposes Ukraine judicial bribes, FSB moles. 

We're holding USAID laundering receipts-allegations stacking. Now this video deflection: Goodlander and five other Dems (Kelly, Slotkin, Crow, Deluzio, Houlahan) sowing doubt in the military, urging troops to defy illegal Trump orders. Classic projection to cover tracks-scream sedition while scripting the real coup. 

She's sweating, heat's on. All eyes on them.

Loudest accuser? 

Usually, the guilty one.

Yup, she's sweatin'

