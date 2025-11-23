Something's Fishy About That Turkey: Donations to AOC's Food Drive Go to Her...
Her FACE! Scott Bessent Gets a Little TOO Honest for Kristen Welker About...
'Heats ON!' --> Mary Goodlander's Questionable Connections to Bad Actors Makes Dems' Video...
THIS! Scott Jennings Just Ended the Entire Democrat Party by Pointing Out Their...
'Needs to LAWYER UP': MSNOW's Ken Dilanian's Big DOJ BOMBSHELL Just BACKFIRED on...
As If Candace Owens Accusing the Macrons of Wanting Her Killed Wasn't Dumb...
VIP
Michael Fanone Busted In Massive Lie and I Am Here FOR IT
HA! WATCH Rep. Maggie Goodlander Audibly GULP When MSNOW (MSNBC) Pushes Her to...
Shop Stop: Leftists Are Holding on to Their Parents' Money by Staging a...
Jen Psaki and Katie Couric Say the ‘Sycophantic’ Press Is Throwing Softball Questions...
VIP
Did Sen. Mark Kelly Mention That He Was Shot At?
AP: ‘Armed Men’ Abduct Several (300?) Catholic Schoolchildren in Nigeria
Agitator Finds Out After Hitting a Police Officer in the Head With a...
Female Priest Says Her Clerical Collar Doesn't Allow Her to See Borders

GRRL, BYE: Elissa Slotkin Accuses Trump of Putting Words in Her Mouth and HOOBOY Was THAT Stupid (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:30 AM on November 23, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

Elissa Slotkin thinks blaming Trump for what she and other Democrats said to our military about disobeying illegal orders is a winning argument.

She also seems to think Americans will believe Trump is putting words in her mouth ... even though we all heard what she said.

Advertisement

And he doesn't have to do anything like that to make her look bad - she's done plenty of damage all on her own.

Watch this:

She won't back down from what? Slotkin realizes that all of this is her and other Democrats doing, yes? Trump didn't do anything to these morons, and none of them can name one illegal order from him. And yet she thinks she can play the victim?

C'mon.

These are bad people who have proven they will do anything for power. Think 2020.

If only we thought she and the other five Democrats who pulled this stunt would actually face any consequences. We don't. Yeah, we know, that's super cynical but that's where we are these days.

Recommended

Her FACE! Scott Bessent Gets a Little TOO Honest for Kristen Welker About Inflation and Blue States (Vid)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Now, now, calling her a dumb moron is an insult to other dumb morons.

Period. The end.

And we all saw it.

============================================================

Related:

Scott Bessent Stuns NBC's Kristen Welker With Straight SAVAGE Point About Inflation and Blue States -Vid

'Heats on, She's SWEATING' --> Mary Goodlander's Connections to Bad Actors Makes Dems' Video Even WORSE

Scott Jennings Just Ended the Entire Democrat Party by Pointing Out Their ONE Guiding Principle (Watch)

As If Candace Owens Accusing the Macrons of Wanting Her Killed Wasn't Dumb Enough, Enter Dave Smith (LOL)

Michael Fanone Busted In Massive Lie and I Am Here FOR IT

'Needs to LAWYER UP': MSNOW's Ken Dilanian's Big DOJ BOMBSHELL Just BACKFIRED on Adam Schiff and HOOBOY

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY ELISSA SLOTKIN MICHIGAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Her FACE! Scott Bessent Gets a Little TOO Honest for Kristen Welker About Inflation and Blue States (Vid)
Sam J.
Something's Fishy About That Turkey: Donations to AOC's Food Drive Go to Her Campaign
Eric V.
THIS! Scott Jennings Just Ended the Entire Democrat Party by Pointing Out Their ONE Guiding Principle
Sam J.
'Needs to LAWYER UP': MSNOW's Ken Dilanian's Big DOJ BOMBSHELL Just BACKFIRED on Adam Schiff and HOOBOY
Sam J.
'Heats ON!' --> Mary Goodlander's Questionable Connections to Bad Actors Makes Dems' Video Even WORSE
Sam J.
HA! WATCH Rep. Maggie Goodlander Audibly GULP When MSNOW (MSNBC) Pushes Her to List Trump's Illegal Order
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Her FACE! Scott Bessent Gets a Little TOO Honest for Kristen Welker About Inflation and Blue States (Vid) Sam J.
Advertisement