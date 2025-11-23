GRRL, BYE: Elissa Slotkin Accuses Trump of Putting Words in Her Mouth and HOOBOY Was THAT Stupid (Watch)

Elissa Slotkin thinks blaming Trump for what she and other Democrats said to our military about disobeying illegal orders is a winning argument.

She also seems to think Americans will believe Trump is putting words in her mouth ... even though we all heard what she said.

Advertisement

And he doesn't have to do anything like that to make her look bad - she's done plenty of damage all on her own.

Watch this:

The President is using fear as a weapon. Using fear to silence anyone who disagrees with him. It should be condemned by Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. I won't back down, and I won't let the President put words in my mouth. pic.twitter.com/Qf2YqYHM9K — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 23, 2025

She won't back down from what? Slotkin realizes that all of this is her and other Democrats doing, yes? Trump didn't do anything to these morons, and none of them can name one illegal order from him. And yet she thinks she can play the victim?

C'mon.

Your words were carefully chosen in the hopes of planting the idea in the mind of a member of the military. You were using fear as a weapon.



Liberal hypocrisy. When only the best hypocrisy will do. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) November 23, 2025

These are bad people who have proven they will do anything for power. Think 2020.

Hope you look good in orange. Probably not though. — LG in crAZytown (@AzMenagerie) November 23, 2025

If only we thought she and the other five Democrats who pulled this stunt would actually face any consequences. We don't. Yeah, we know, that's super cynical but that's where we are these days.

Dog, the last admin got thousands and thousands of people banned from Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites based on fear they were spreading “misinformation” that was literally true about Covid, such as it came from a lab leak.



You’re a dumb moron. — Joey Snipes (@joeysnipes19) November 23, 2025

Now, now, calling her a dumb moron is an insult to other dumb morons.

Piss off. You’re trying to get servicemen to disobey orders.



Those are the words that came out of your mouth — Doug Walkinghorse 🟦 (@walkinghorseMT) November 23, 2025

Period. The end.

And we all saw it.

============================================================

Related:

Scott Bessent Stuns NBC's Kristen Welker With Straight SAVAGE Point About Inflation and Blue States -Vid

'Heats on, She's SWEATING' --> Mary Goodlander's Connections to Bad Actors Makes Dems' Video Even WORSE

Scott Jennings Just Ended the Entire Democrat Party by Pointing Out Their ONE Guiding Principle (Watch)

As If Candace Owens Accusing the Macrons of Wanting Her Killed Wasn't Dumb Enough, Enter Dave Smith (LOL)

Michael Fanone Busted In Massive Lie and I Am Here FOR IT

'Needs to LAWYER UP': MSNOW's Ken Dilanian's Big DOJ BOMBSHELL Just BACKFIRED on Adam Schiff and HOOBOY

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!