DHS Asst. Sec. Tricia McLaughlin Fact-NUKES Journo Pushing LIE About Illegal 'Headlocked'...
Joe Scarborough's Unhappy With Sen. Slotkin's 'Illegal Orders' Admission (Narrative Status...
'Just SHUT UP!' Data Republican Ratios TF Out of Jason Crow for TRYING...
VIP
Face the Nation's Spin on ICE's 'Record High' Would Be Way Different (If...
Glenn Beck Explains in DAMNING Detail Why 6 Dems Telling Troops to Disobey...
Eric Adams Shades Rival Jumaane Williams Mid-Globetrotting Trip: 'Find Peace' After NYC Ch...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Dem House Candidate Aftyn Behn Refuses to Answer Whether She Still Supports Defunding...
Lumbering Fools: Anti-ICE Protesters Clog Home Depot by Buying and Returning Putty Knives...
Democrats Can’t Point to Any Unlawful Military Orders by Trump After Releasing Video...
Charles C. W. Cooke Holds a Hilarious Mirror Up to Grifter Conspiracists' Idiocy
VIP
Political Punchline: ‘Fascist’ Is So Overused As an Insult, It Has Lost All...
VIP
Almost Half of Young Men Have Never Asked a Girl Out in Person...
Radicals and Radials: MS NOW Panelist Giddy Over Pro-Illegal Alien ICE Vehicle Tire-Slashe...

WATCH Eric Swalwell SQUIRM As Tish Hyman Pushes Him About Protecting Women's Private Spaces From MEN

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on November 24, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Tish Hyman is on a mission to protect women in our private spaces and sports.

Especially after Gold's Gym punished her by losing her membership when she called out a man in her locker room.

Advertisement

We hardly blame her for being pissed, but we admit we love seeing the fire the entire incident lit in her belly.

Take, for example, her questioning Eric Swalwell, who announced he's running for governor, on whether or not he will protect women in their private spaces.

Watch:

You can almost hear a pin drop after she asks him this question. And while his back is to the camera, you can tell from his posture that he's not comfortable with her question. And then, of course, his answer is just garbage BS, basically admitting he will do nothing to protect her or any other woman from men in their private spaces and sports.

Eric needs those tranny votes, you know.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Not a damn thing.

============================================================

Related:

'Just SHUT UP!' Data Republican Ratios TF Out of Jason Crow for TRYING to Spin His Seditious Comments

Glenn Beck Explains in DAMNING Detail Why 6 Dems Telling Troops to Disobey 'Illegal Orders' Is a BIG Deal

GRRL, BYE: Elissa Slotkin Accuses Trump of Putting Words in Her Mouth and HOOBOY Was THAT Stupid (Watch)

Scott Bessent Stuns NBC's Kristen Welker With Straight SAVAGE Point About Inflation and Blue States -Vid

'Heats on, She's SWEATING' --> Mary Goodlander's Connections to Bad Actors Makes Dems' Video Even WORSE

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

CALIFORNIA ERIC SWALWELL LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Joe Scarborough's Unhappy With Sen. Slotkin's 'Illegal Orders' Admission (Narrative Status: COLLAPSED)
Doug P.
Glenn Beck Explains in DAMNING Detail Why 6 Dems Telling Troops to Disobey 'Illegal Orders' Is a BIG Deal
Sam J.
'Just SHUT UP!' Data Republican Ratios TF Out of Jason Crow for TRYING to Spin His Seditious Comments
Sam J.
DHS Asst. Sec. Tricia McLaughlin Fact-NUKES Journo Pushing LIE About Illegal 'Headlocked' in Restaurant
Sam J.
Lumbering Fools: Anti-ICE Protesters Clog Home Depot by Buying and Returning Putty Knives Over and Over
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement