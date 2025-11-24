WATCH Eric Swalwell SQUIRM As Tish Hyman Pushes Him About Protecting Women's Private Spaces From MEN

Tish Hyman is on a mission to protect women in our private spaces and sports.

Especially after Gold's Gym punished her by losing her membership when she called out a man in her locker room.

Advertisement

We hardly blame her for being pissed, but we admit we love seeing the fire the entire incident lit in her belly.

Take, for example, her questioning Eric Swalwell, who announced he's running for governor, on whether or not he will protect women in their private spaces.

Watch:

Sat down with Congressman Eric Swalwell to ask the tough questions about women’s safety. If he’s running for governor, we need to ensure our next California leader prioritizes women’s safety alongside every other critical issue. No single concern should overshadow the rest—this… pic.twitter.com/pmc9Fxspkm — Tish Hyman (@listen2tish) November 24, 2025

You can almost hear a pin drop after she asks him this question. And while his back is to the camera, you can tell from his posture that he's not comfortable with her question. And then, of course, his answer is just garbage BS, basically admitting he will do nothing to protect her or any other woman from men in their private spaces and sports.

Eric needs those tranny votes, you know.

Thank you for speaking up, because Eric Swalwell is part of the problem.



Notice how he didn’t give you any direct answers, because he doesn’t wanna upset the far left fringe crazies that support him and believe that men belong in women’s vulnerable spaces and competitive… — Rose of Sharon Mayer (@RozeRage) November 24, 2025

Eric Swalwell just made it clear with that tap dance that he will NOT protect women from men in women’s spaces!



NO to Eric Swalwell for Governor! — GOPProsperity (@GOPProsperity) November 24, 2025

WTF did he even say? — mzpincali (@mzpincali) November 24, 2025

Not a damn thing.

============================================================

Related:

'Just SHUT UP!' Data Republican Ratios TF Out of Jason Crow for TRYING to Spin His Seditious Comments

Glenn Beck Explains in DAMNING Detail Why 6 Dems Telling Troops to Disobey 'Illegal Orders' Is a BIG Deal

GRRL, BYE: Elissa Slotkin Accuses Trump of Putting Words in Her Mouth and HOOBOY Was THAT Stupid (Watch)

Scott Bessent Stuns NBC's Kristen Welker With Straight SAVAGE Point About Inflation and Blue States -Vid

'Heats on, She's SWEATING' --> Mary Goodlander's Connections to Bad Actors Makes Dems' Video Even WORSE

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!