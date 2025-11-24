Host Reminds Dem Rep. Jason Crow NOTHING on His List of Trump's 'Illegal Orders' Has Actually Happened

Sen. Mark Kelly Posts His Life Story to Justify His Appearance in 'Seditious...
Doug P. | 4:22 PM on November 24, 2025

Some congressional Democrats and others thought it was a good idea to make a "servicemembers should disobey illegal orders that come down from the Commander in Chief or other superiors" video, all while the FA part is turning into an era of FO time for some. 

Meanwhile other Dems keep spinning their seditious urging of members of the military to be insubordinate by basically lying about their intentions. You know it's getting bad for them when they're even getting called out on the networks. 

Such was the case when Rep. Jason Crow talked about "unlawful orders" and was challenged to name some, which he did. The problem? The host would have preferred some examples that actually have happened. Watch: 

Here's the full post: 

CBS: "How do you respond to the allegations...from your colleagues, fellow veterans that what you put out there is weakening and corrosive?" 

CROW: "They know better. We were very clear in the video that what we are talking about is unlawful orders." 

CBS: "Specifically what?' 

CROW: "Send troops into polling stations, kill terrorists' families." 

CBS: "He hasn't done those things..."

The Democrats don't care that what they're saying is entirely fabricated (they're used to that -- "Russia collusion" anybody?). They'll just keep saying it and if Dems control the House next year they'll impeach Trump over things he's never even done. 

That's the Dems' usual strategy and they keep going back to that well even though it's backfired on several occasions. The irony of this particular stunt is that these Dems who accused Trump of "Russia collusion" have come up with a scheme that Putin himself couldn't have drawn up better. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and gaslighting.

