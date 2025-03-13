Fired Department of Education Civil Rights Attorney Says It’s Demeaning She Had to Answer Emails

As expected, the legacy media continues to operate on the idea that the only jobs that matter in America are federal ones. Wednesday saw another ex-federal worker lamenting having to answer emails and face even the slightest bit of scrutiny. Oh, no! Not that! She’s mad she lost her job at the Department of Education.

🚨Fmr DoE civil rights attorney and teachers union shop steward Brittany Coleman — “I’m angry” for being laid off at DoE:



"Our jobs are protecting the American public." pic.twitter.com/1FlivZWvL4 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 12, 2025

Yes, Brittany, it is really, really hard to lose our jobs, but the federal government cannot afford to provide job security comparable to academic tenure. — Constance Crane (@TrackingFires) March 12, 2025

These federal workers feel they are entitled to employment and can never be fired for any reason.

Commenters in the private sector reject that premise and that sentiment extends beyond X.

The idea that a job in the federal bureaucracy is a sacred, lifetime position that can never be reviewed is insane. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 12, 2025

Since they didn't show for work, a government job is nothing more than an entitlement check. — Danny G (@DanGreg2468) March 12, 2025

The idea that these federal workers are doing the Lord’s work is ludicrous, especially in the Department of Education. Posters know who we’re dealing with.

Fact Check: the DOE has failed in every possible way — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) March 12, 2025

“Civil rights atty and union official” = leftist career bureaucrat — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 12, 2025

She must have been one of those full time union employees like in the TSA. Organizing on our dime. — Dennis Collins (@Luscombepilot) March 12, 2025

One poster compares these griping ex-federal workers to sailors on a sinking ship.

I get it. Losing a job sucks. But your JOB has been to provide the necessary tools for academic success and the entirety of the DOE has failed in that mission. Pretty pointless to be a good sailor if you're sailing aboard the Titanic. — Lisa (@politeracy) March 12, 2025

No one cares. You are failures to America and it's children

38th in the world for the world's #1 superpower. You DESERVE to get fired. Good riddance. Learn to flip burgers. I don't think you are capable of more, maybe not even that. — The Darkest Expanse (@VEventHorizonV) March 12, 2025

If she’s angry then DOGE is doing its job.

Onward and upward! — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) March 12, 2025

Americans want a smaller, more efficient government. That is only possible by eliminating positions and departments. If these self-important workers are as good and valuable as they claim they will easily find employment in the private sector.