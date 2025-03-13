Fired Department of Education Civil Rights Attorney Says It’s Demeaning She Had to Answer Emails

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on March 13, 2025
ImgFlip

As expected, the legacy media continues to operate on the idea that the only jobs that matter in America are federal ones. Wednesday saw another ex-federal worker lamenting having to answer emails and face even the slightest bit of scrutiny. Oh, no! Not that! She’s mad she lost her job at the Department of Education.

Check this out. (WATCH)

These federal workers feel they are entitled to employment and can never be fired for any reason.

Commenters in the private sector reject that premise and that sentiment extends beyond X.

The idea that these federal workers are doing the Lord’s work is ludicrous, especially in the Department of Education. Posters know who we’re dealing with.

One poster compares these griping ex-federal workers to sailors on a sinking ship.

Americans want a smaller, more efficient government. That is only possible by eliminating positions and departments. If these self-important workers are as good and valuable as they claim they will easily find employment in the private sector.

