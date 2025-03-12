Judge Rules That Indiana Must Arrange Urgent 'Gender-Affirming Surgery' to Baby Murderer

There's one good piece of news here: the trans-identifying man is being kept in a men's prison. Too many criminals decide they're actually women during their trials in hopes of being housed in a women's prison.

Advertisement

The bad news is that a judge has ordered Indiana's Department of Corrections to arrange "urgent" sex-change surgery on the taxpayer's dime.

🚨An Indiana court has ruled that the state's Department of Corrections must arrange "gender affirming" surgery for a transgender inmate convicted of murdering a baby.



Autumn Cordellioné strangled the infant, calling her a "little b*tch" to police.https://t.co/hI1Ll9RgAg — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) March 11, 2025

REDUXX reports:

A federal judge has ordered the Indiana Department of Corrections to arrange urgent “gender affirming surgery” for a trans-identified male convicted of murdering a baby. In a shocking decision handed down last week, Judge Richard Young ruled that Autumn Cordellioné, born Jonathan Richardson, was suffering from “irreparable harm” from not having the various plastic surgeries he had requested, despite the fact that a psychiatrist testified that Richardson was not suffering from gender dysphoria. … In the suit, ACLU lawyers refer to Richardson as an “adult transgender female prisoner confined in a male institution,” and complains that “the total ban on gender-affirming surgery violates [his] right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.” Among a list of demands prepared by Richardson and presented as evidence in court was a document titled “Surgeries to Reach My Ideal Self.” The first item on the list, the court heard, was a “vagina,” followed by: breast implants, a brow lift, a brow reduction, a tummy tuck, gluteal implants (BBL), a uterus transplant, hair removal, and wigs.

The ALCU … what a shocker. It's cruel and unusual punishment not to provide sex-change surgery for an inmate?

INSANE. District Judge Richard Young has ruled that the Indiana Department of Corrections must arrange urgent "gender-affirming surgery" for the baby-murdering trans inmate Autumn Cordellioné (aka Jonathan Richardson).



Richardson, a man pretending to be a woman, is currently… pic.twitter.com/9LVaWlgGUi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 11, 2025

… is currently serving 55 years in prison for killing his 11-month-old stepdaughter.

We don't know about you, but we'd hate our tax dollars being used to give a baby murderer a fake vagina.

The only way it should be allowed is if the "gender affirming surgery" involves a dull, rusty knife, no anesthesia and the victim's family being the ones to perform the castration....then I'm okay with it. — Hmph (@Ryjosp) March 11, 2025

Not a penny. Appeal. — Pammy Fels (@casunprincess) March 11, 2025

Capital punishment is needed for anyone that murders a baby — Michelle I Love Alberta Oil and Farmers (@Michell09971295) March 11, 2025

This thing needs to get the chair in men's prison, not a trans surgery. — Yu Ling (@shinystellachen) March 11, 2025

Advertisement

It occurs to me that if the State of Indiana could constitutionally terminate the life of a convict, it can constitutionally require him to remain cosmetically a male — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 12, 2025

Activist judges are ruining this country. — BruceX 🇺🇸 (@realBruceBallou) March 11, 2025

So you can just declare yourself a woman while incarcerated and demand "gender-affirming surgery" at the state's expense because it's cruel and unusual to leave your genitals intact. How in any way is this surgery necessary? Let him pay for it himself when he is released in 55 years.

***