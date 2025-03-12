VIP
Judge Rules That Indiana Must Arrange Urgent 'Gender-Affirming Surgery' to Baby Murderer

Brett T. | 11:30 PM on March 12, 2025
AngieArtist

There's one good piece of news here: the trans-identifying man is being kept in a men's prison. Too many criminals decide they're actually women during their trials in hopes of being housed in a women's prison.

The bad news is that a judge has ordered Indiana's Department of Corrections to arrange "urgent" sex-change surgery on the taxpayer's dime.

REDUXX reports:

A federal judge has ordered the Indiana Department of Corrections to arrange urgent “gender affirming surgery” for a trans-identified male convicted of murdering a baby. In a shocking decision handed down last week, Judge Richard Young ruled that Autumn Cordellioné, born Jonathan Richardson, was suffering from “irreparable harm” from not having the various plastic surgeries he had requested, despite the fact that a psychiatrist testified that Richardson was not suffering from gender dysphoria.

In the suit, ACLU lawyers refer to Richardson as an “adult transgender female prisoner confined in a male institution,” and complains that “the total ban on gender-affirming surgery violates [his] right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.”

Among a list of demands prepared by Richardson and presented as evidence in court was a document titled “Surgeries to Reach My Ideal Self.” The first item on the list, the court heard, was a “vagina,” followed by: breast implants, a brow lift, a brow reduction, a tummy tuck, gluteal implants (BBL), a uterus transplant, hair removal, and wigs.

The ALCU … what a shocker. It's cruel and unusual punishment not to provide sex-change surgery for an inmate?

… is currently serving 55 years in prison for killing his 11-month-old stepdaughter.

We don't know about you, but we'd hate our tax dollars being used to give a baby murderer a fake vagina.

So you can just declare yourself a woman while incarcerated and demand "gender-affirming surgery" at the state's expense because it's cruel and unusual to leave your genitals intact. How in any way is this surgery necessary? Let him pay for it himself when he is released in 55 years.

***

Tags: INDIANA PRISON TAXPAYERS TRANSGENDER GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE

