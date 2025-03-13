Clover Covered: Trump Loses Focus as JD Vance’s Silly Shamrock Socks Steal the Spotlight

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on March 13, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD hosted the Irish Prime Minister Wednesday. It didn’t take long for a prediction Vance made earlier in the day to come true - Trump noticed his clover-covered socks.

Here’s how it went down. (WATCH)

Yes, Vance called it. Earlier in the day he said Trump was a stickler for conservative dress and would notice his out-of-place socks. (WATCH)

Commenters on X couldn’t help but have a laugh at the humorous sock scandal with a little focus on Trump’s ADHD.

Sock futures are looking great!

Posters say these shamrock socks are sure to add another layer to Vance’s meme mythos.

Looks like St. Patrick’s Day came a little early at the White House due to the Prime Minister’s visit. Green was the theme.

We can’t remember the public ever being so engaged with a vice president like they are with JD Vance. It’s enough to make Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, and Dick Cheney green with envy.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FUNNY IRELAND PRESS CONFERENCE VICE PRESIDENT PRESIDENT TRUMP

