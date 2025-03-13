Clover Covered: Trump Loses Focus as JD Vance’s Silly Shamrock Socks Steal the Spotlight

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD hosted the Irish Prime Minister Wednesday. It didn’t take long for a prediction Vance made earlier in the day to come true - Trump noticed his clover-covered socks.

Advertisement

Here’s how it went down. (WATCH)

"I love these socks. What's with these socks? I'm trying to stay focused, but I'm very impressed with the VP's socks."



President Trump gets sidetracked by Vice President JD Vance's green shamrock socks while meeting with the Irish prime minister at the White House.☘️ pic.twitter.com/mm53sOHc8q — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 12, 2025

President Trump is so funny. And JD called it! 🤣🍀 — Katie Yonke (@JKHomestead) March 12, 2025

Yes, Vance called it. Earlier in the day he said Trump was a stickler for conservative dress and would notice his out-of-place socks. (WATCH)

WATCH: @VP delivers remarks at a St. Patrick's Day breakfast with Ireland Taoiseach Micheal Martin:



"One of the things that we try to do with this breakfast is remind people of the important bonds of friendship between the United States and Ireland." 🇺🇸🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/EhW9fKNcQs — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 12, 2025

Commenters on X couldn’t help but have a laugh at the humorous sock scandal with a little focus on Trump’s ADHD.

"Trump, make sure you focus on how inflation effects stocks."



"Inflation and socks, got it." — Stephen | DeFi Dojo (@phtevenstrong) March 12, 2025

We will have the strongest socks market, believe me — kyle (@DamnGoodCoins) March 12, 2025

Sock futures are looking great!

Posters say these shamrock socks are sure to add another layer to Vance’s meme mythos.

Can't wait for the Vance sock memes. — Leslie Eastman ☥ (@Mutnodjmet) March 12, 2025

Looks like St. Patrick’s Day came a little early at the White House due to the Prime Minister’s visit. Green was the theme.

The entire White House was dressed in green today 😂 Apparently they didn't even coordinate it! pic.twitter.com/pGjSZSovbR — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 12, 2025

The we lil Irish in us brings out our green in March — BookBudX (@Habs29242022) March 12, 2025

We can’t remember the public ever being so engaged with a vice president like they are with JD Vance. It’s enough to make Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, and Dick Cheney green with envy.