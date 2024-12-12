Adam Schiff Thought It was SMART to 'Go There' Sucking UP to Christopher...
VIP
Trump Should Send Autographed Copies of This to the Following People...
BEST Part of Nancy Pelosi Getting Heckled for 2 Minutes STRAIGHT Is Watching...
'This Ends in January': Defense Dept. Priority Indicates Pete Hegseth Can't Get There...
ALL THE JOY! Jill Biden Openly and JOYFULLY Trolling Kamala Shows Just How...
Ooh, That's Gotta' Sting! CNN Reports Huge Support Numbers for Trump's Transition and...
Nobody's Buyin': It Jamie Raskin Claims He Serves All Americans, Doesn't Care About...
The Call For Targeting Is Under Review: Another High Profile Athlete Targeted By...
Broadcast Views: Trump Names Kari Lake Director of ‘Voice of America’
Deck the Walz: Merry Cringemas with Tim and Gwen (WATCH)
President-Elect Trump in the Big Apple to Ring NYSE Opening Bell Thursday
Dead Reckoning: The Sixth Sense Starring Van Jones and the Legacy Media
VIP
This Is the Subway Liberals Want
VIP
Government: Using Our Tax Dollars to Violate Our First Amendment Rights

X Has WAY Too Much Fun with Grok AI at Taylor Lorenz's Expense and LOL Here Are Some of the BEST (Worst?)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on December 12, 2024
Grok AI

Some days AI is a gift and others, not so much. Granted, Taylor Lorenz treating the man accused of murdering the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in broad daylight as if he's some sort of hero likely deserves this level of dragging but still ... we are all seeing the 'creations.' 

Advertisement

And while some of the creations are a bit disturbing most of them are pretty damn funny. All things being said, Grok has a pretty good sense of humor (and an obsession with putting large-ish breasts on basically everyone but that's another story).

We pulled some of the best KNOWING there are still others out there that we likely missed so we'll likely update this as the day goes on.

In the meantime, 'enjoy' the ones we've pulled for now:

Why is she flying a plane? Why is Luigi a baby?

You know what, we really don't need to know.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Legit?

BLASPHEME!

Not Superman!

Recommended

BEST Part of Nancy Pelosi Getting Heckled for 2 Minutes STRAIGHT Is Watching Katie Couric SQUIRM (watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Let's not give Hallmark any ideas, ok?

Yeah, just a little.

Meep.

It puts the lotion on its skin ... 

Awww, how sweet and yet insane.

Nope. Stop it. Don't even go there.

Ok, Grok is officially starting to scare us a little.

Alrighty then.

We.

Got.

Nothin'.

Ummm.

Advertisement

MAKE IT STOP.

===========================================================================

Related:

BEST Part of Nancy Pelosi Getting Heckled for 2 Minutes STRAIGHT Is Watching Katie Couric SQUIRM (watch)

ALL THE JOY! Jill Biden Openly and JOYFULLY Trolling Kamala Shows Just How Much She HATES Her (Watch)

J6 Committee CHAIR Who 'Eff'd Around' (Tried to DENY Trump Security?!) Now Whining About 'Finding Out'

Tom Homan Explains Point-By-Point What Will Happen for Illegals Come Jan. 21, 2025 and LET'S GOOO (Watch)

NAACP SLAPPED with Biggest, MOST HUMILIATING Community Note EVER for Playing Race Card with Daniel Penny

===========================================================================

Tags: TAYLOR LORENZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BEST Part of Nancy Pelosi Getting Heckled for 2 Minutes STRAIGHT Is Watching Katie Couric SQUIRM (watch)
Sam J.
Adam Schiff Thought it was SMART to 'Go There' Sucking UP to Christopher Wray and WOOF Was He EVER Wrong
Sam J.
'This Ends in January': Defense Dept. Priority Indicates Pete Hegseth Can't Get There Fast Enough
Doug P.
ALL THE JOY! Jill Biden Openly and JOYFULLY Trolling Kamala Shows Just How Much She HATES Her (Watch)
Sam J.
Ooh, That's Gotta' Sting! CNN Reports Huge Support Numbers for Trump's Transition and Second Term
Grateful Calvin
Nobody's Buyin': It Jamie Raskin Claims He Serves All Americans, Doesn't Care About Party Affiliation
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BEST Part of Nancy Pelosi Getting Heckled for 2 Minutes STRAIGHT Is Watching Katie Couric SQUIRM (watch) Sam J.
Advertisement