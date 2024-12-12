X Has WAY Too Much Fun with Grok AI at Taylor Lorenz's Expense and LOL Here Are Some of the BEST (Worst?)

Some days AI is a gift and others, not so much. Granted, Taylor Lorenz treating the man accused of murdering the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in broad daylight as if he's some sort of hero likely deserves this level of dragging but still ... we are all seeing the 'creations.'

And while some of the creations are a bit disturbing most of them are pretty damn funny. All things being said, Grok has a pretty good sense of humor (and an obsession with putting large-ish breasts on basically everyone but that's another story).

We pulled some of the best KNOWING there are still others out there that we likely missed so we'll likely update this as the day goes on.

In the meantime, 'enjoy' the ones we've pulled for now:

Why is she flying a plane? Why is Luigi a baby?

You know what, we really don't need to know.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Dear Luigi,



I wrote you, but you still ain't callin' pic.twitter.com/CIONwlUG3r — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 11, 2024

Legit?

BLASPHEME!

Not Superman!

This new Hallmark® movie looks like it's going to suck 🙁 pic.twitter.com/FF2XVc4hjL — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) December 11, 2024

Let's not give Hallmark any ideas, ok?

Grok was confused pic.twitter.com/BBw7aMD0Bt — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) December 12, 2024

Yeah, just a little.

My photoshop skills aren't the best but you get the idea pic.twitter.com/ea1o5yK0Py — Phil Jenkins (@SushiComplaints) December 11, 2024

Meep.

It puts the lotion on its skin ...

Awww, how sweet and yet insane.

Trying to create a conjugal visit, it’s tricky. pic.twitter.com/P3MFcQCjpJ — Steven woolery (@Stevenwoolery) December 12, 2024

Nope. Stop it. Don't even go there.

Ok, Grok is officially starting to scare us a little.

Alrighty then.

Taylor Lorenz gives birth to ghost Luigi to assassinate Renley Barathian. pic.twitter.com/3eJMM0muwl — Chris Ferraro (@the_bottlehands) December 12, 2024

We.

Got.

Nothin'.

Ummm.

MAKE IT STOP.

