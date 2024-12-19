RIP 'Tyrannical Cartel': Mike Lee Shreds Dem's Attempt to Assign Blame for Looming Gov't Shutdown

The 1,500-plus page CR spending bill that contained disaster relief and a whole lot of other things (Pork-a-Palooza Part XXXIV), including a congressional pay increase, appears to be doomed. Sure, House leadership could put the disaster relief in a standalone bill, but then a lot of members of Congress wouldn't get the desired goodies, so that likely would not come close to passing. As a result, there's another looming federal government shutdown.

Via Fox News:

The 1,547-page interim spending bill to avoid a government shutdown is effectively dead. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has all but yanked the plan off the floor after President-elect Trump, Vice President-elect Vance and Elon Musk torched the package to avoid a government shutdown this weekend and fund the government through March 14. Had House Republicans had the votes to pass the bill – without leaning too heavily on Democrats – Republicans may have been able to pass the bill late Wednesday afternoon before the intervention of Mssrs. Trump and Vance. But there was just too much grassroots pressure, sparked by Musk on X and elsewhere.

What's left for the Democrats to do? Blame the Republicans for a looming shutdown and make the issue only about disaster relief. That's what Dem Sen. Mark Warner is doing here:

Hard to imagine anything more heartless than shutting down the government and leaving disaster victims out in the cold just days before Christmas. Absolutely outrageous this is even a possibility. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) December 18, 2024

Republican Sen. Mike Lee isn't playing Warner's game and fired back this way:

No, sir



The offenders here are those who write 1,500-page spending bills in secret & spring them on their colleagues days before Christmas with no time to debate or even read them



And then they accuse anyone who cries foul of trying to cause a government shutdown! https://t.co/anF8fy0ge3 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 19, 2024

Sen. Lee also RIP'd what he called a "tyrannical cartel" in Congress:

Today we witnessed the demise of a tyrannical cartel—known as The Law Firm of Schumer, McConnell, Johnson & Jeffries™️



May The Firm™️ and its despotic ways never return to power — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 19, 2024

The Democrats are going to be having even bigger than usual fits for the next few years.

They have had months to help the disaster victims and haven’t done it. Instead, they continue to gaslight us then shove it in an omnibus bill and force us to accept it because they pull on peoples heart strings. Enough is enough. — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) December 19, 2024

Bingo! Call out the Dems and expose the games they play.