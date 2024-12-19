RIP 'Tyrannical Cartel': Mike Lee Shreds Dem's Attempt to Assign Blame for Looming Gov't Shutdown

Dan Crenshaw RAGES in Curse-Filled Tantrum When People DARE Call Him Out for...
Doug P.  |  9:06 AM on December 19, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The 1,500-plus page CR spending bill that contained disaster relief and a whole lot of other things (Pork-a-Palooza Part XXXIV), including a congressional pay increase, appears to be doomed. Sure, House leadership could put the disaster relief in a standalone bill, but then a lot of members of Congress wouldn't get the desired goodies, so that likely would not come close to passing. As a result, there's another looming federal government shutdown.

Via Fox News:

The 1,547-page interim spending bill to avoid a government shutdown is effectively dead. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has all but yanked the plan off the floor after President-elect Trump, Vice President-elect Vance and Elon Musk torched the package to avoid a government shutdown this weekend and fund the government through March 14.

Had House Republicans had the votes to pass the bill – without leaning too heavily on Democrats – Republicans may have been able to pass the bill late Wednesday afternoon before the intervention of Mssrs. Trump and Vance. But there was just too much grassroots pressure, sparked by Musk on X and elsewhere.

What's left for the Democrats to do? Blame the Republicans for a looming shutdown and make the issue only about disaster relief. That's what Dem Sen. Mark Warner is doing here:

Republican Sen. Mike Lee isn't playing Warner's game and fired back this way: 

Sen. Lee also RIP'd what he called a "tyrannical cartel" in Congress: 

The Democrats are going to be having even bigger than usual fits for the next few years.

Bingo! Call out the Dems and expose the games they play.

