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Bombshell on Fox News: Deranged DSA Leader Drops Mask — 'Yes, We Want Open Borders and No Prisons'

justmindy
justmindy | 2:07 PM on July 26, 2026
Twitter

DSA does its best to appear as an organization advocating for workers and insist all they really want is healthcare for all and housing. That's a huge ruse. They are actually much worse.

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At least they are finally admitting it.

There it is right on video and in black and white. Will Americans finally believe it?

She is a Communist. These people hate America. They want to destroy our way of life. It's time to stop playing footsies with these monsters.

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There have been several DSA candidates who've won their primaries in deep blue areas this cycle. This means they will certainly win in the general. El-Sayed is still on the ballot and Michigan will vote in August. There could be a DSA Senator if he were to win in Michigan. Heaven help us. 

They are never challenged, particularly in Corporate Media.

Indeed, and she is the person many want to run for President in 2028 on the Democrat ticket. Americans can't pretend these people aren't reaching high levels of government these days. 

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All of their policies are terrible for America.

It's time Americans wake up and take them seriously. 

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ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MICHIGAN

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Just Released: While USA Buried Its Dead, Fauci’s COVID Diary Celebrated His ‘Explosive’ New Fame justmindy
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