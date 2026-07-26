Bombshell on Fox News: Deranged DSA Leader Drops Mask — 'Yes, We Want Open Borders and No Prisons'

DSA does its best to appear as an organization advocating for workers and insist all they really want is healthcare for all and housing. That's a huge ruse. They are actually much worse.

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NEW: @ShannonBream asks DSA Co-chair Megan Romer on @FoxNewsSunday to confirm if it’s true that the DSA agenda includes abolishing all borders & giving amnesty to anybody in the U.S. illegally?



Romer: “As a long term plan, yup.”



Also said they’d abolish ICE, prisons, Senate, &… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 26, 2026

At least they are finally admitting it.

DSA Co-Chair Megan Romer confirms their platform includes:



- Abolishing the Senate, presidency, & Supreme Court

- Abolishing ICE, borders, & prisons

- Defunding the Pentagon

- Mass amnesty for illegals pic.twitter.com/rPQiT9HCXN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 26, 2026

There it is right on video and in black and white. Will Americans finally believe it?

Megan Romer is a Marxist-Leninist. Her caucus, Red Star, defends terrorism. She is one of two national co-chairs for the DSA. pic.twitter.com/hdcv840dXL https://t.co/hdcv840dXL — Jake Altman (@TradeUnionJake) July 26, 2026

She is a Communist. These people hate America. They want to destroy our way of life. It's time to stop playing footsies with these monsters.

DSA Chair Megan Romer @meganromer states the party’s goals include abolishing the Presidency, United States Senate, ICE, borders, and prisons.



Keep in mind DSA candidates continue to win congressional primaries.



Soon this will be the Democrats’ platform. pic.twitter.com/T3JKOlAy4I — Loomer Unleashed (@LoomerUnleashed) July 26, 2026

There have been several DSA candidates who've won their primaries in deep blue areas this cycle. This means they will certainly win in the general. El-Sayed is still on the ballot and Michigan will vote in August. There could be a DSA Senator if he were to win in Michigan. Heaven help us.

This new brand of campus goober thinks what they are demanding sounds perfectly reasonable because they have never been forced to argue otherwise. https://t.co/X4ZtJDWj96 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 26, 2026

They are never challenged, particularly in Corporate Media.

Ocasio-Cortez to this day is a member of the DSA. https://t.co/AiyJMxHpCn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 26, 2026

Indeed, and she is the person many want to run for President in 2028 on the Democrat ticket. Americans can't pretend these people aren't reaching high levels of government these days.

It would be a mistake to exclusively focus on the DSA's economic policies, as bad as they might be. Arguably worse are the DSA's calls for open borders, abolishing prisons, defunding the police, and so on.



These people seek to destroy the very foundations of civilization. https://t.co/LtbMjIFu4r — Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) July 26, 2026

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All of their policies are terrible for America.

This is the sentiment of the Dem party. Has been for a long time.



At least the Dems’ DSA wing, the radical leftists now running their agenda, have the guts to admit it. https://t.co/0ZXXzSnTCF — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) July 26, 2026

They want to abolish all borders, prisons, the U.S. Senate, and the Presidency.



In other words, they want to destroy the United States.



They want to end our country. https://t.co/jyOQGdmWGC — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) July 26, 2026

It's time Americans wake up and take them seriously.

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