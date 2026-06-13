Biden Notecard Queen Courtney Subramanian Crowned President of the White House Correspondents Association

The White House Press Corps gave itself a big pat on the back for electing Courtney Subramanian to its board and in year three, to serve as its President. How wonderful. That's sarcasm, of course.

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Congratulations to Courtney Subramanian, @cmsub,

elected by the White House press corps today to a 3-year term on the board of the @WHCA and to serve as president in the third year, 2028-2029https://t.co/YEQ3H3WYvz — WHCA (@whca) June 12, 2026

Then, Courtney took to Twitter to bathe in the accolades and thank her colleagues and confirm she is committed to independent reporting (what a laugh).

I'm honored to be elected president of the @whca for 2028–2029.



I look forward to serving my colleagues across the White House press corps to ensure robust and independent coverage of the presidency.



I’m excited to build on the strengths of the association, including our shared… https://t.co/BORJ6H8Noe — Courtney Subramanian (@cmsub) June 12, 2026

This coming from the woman on the Biden notecard with her face, phonetic name pronunciation and prepared questions provided in advance is disgusting.

Still thinking about how crazy this is.



Only in the press world could you do something this scandalous, never provide an explanation, be hired by multiple other outlets in the meantime, and then get promoted to head of the White House press corps. https://t.co/RmnM52CYFv pic.twitter.com/DrDIsRXAZc — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 13, 2026

There was never an apology or an explanation for why the President was provided questions in advance of a press conference.

She did the bidding of the Democrats and has been rewarded.

hahahahaha



This is the lady who gave her question to Biden beforehand, and he had it written verbatim in his notes with her picture. https://t.co/RmnM52CYFv — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 13, 2026

Biden was so out of it he couldn't remember what a small group of reporters even looked like.

The reporter who was at the top of Joe Biden’s White House press conference cheat-sheet, with prepared questions, becomes

President of the organization that denied this had happened.



Stewardship has its privileges. https://t.co/b4JKKDGoCa pic.twitter.com/rgAvGZKG7V — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) June 13, 2026

She played the game well.

Oh, that is her.

This post has 200 comments of just this picture hahahaha https://t.co/PMHLHlt852 pic.twitter.com/W496wRyTIZ — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 13, 2026

She deserves all the mocking.

Biden Notecard Queen has been elected -- by her fellow White House reporters-- 2028-2029 White House Correspondents Association president https://t.co/xgoH5q4Mxj — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 12, 2026

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And she is proud of it.

They think the American people are stupid.

Courtney Subramanian, a corrupt journo, will be President of the White House Correspondents Association from 2028 to 2029.



Currently at Bloomberg, formerly at BBC News, Los Angeles Times, USA Today, TIME. Carnegie-Knight News21 Fellow. https://t.co/i0FYqW63AY pic.twitter.com/pA6wV7GpMX — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) June 13, 2026

Oh, she's corrupted journalism at so many different places.

Remember, they hate you. They think you’re too stupid to notice. They have no respect for you. https://t.co/55ECkECVrW pic.twitter.com/cZjpsSQM2X — S. Carter McNeese 🐊 (@CarterMcNeese) June 13, 2026

They sneer at regular Americans.

So much damage has been done. They will never regain the goodwill of the people ever again.

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