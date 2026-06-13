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Biden Notecard Queen Courtney Subramanian Crowned President of the White House Correspondents Association

justmindy
justmindy | 2:00 PM on June 13, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The White House Press Corps gave itself a big pat on the back for electing Courtney Subramanian to its board and in year three, to serve as its President. How wonderful. That's sarcasm, of course.

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Then, Courtney took to Twitter to bathe in the accolades and thank her colleagues and confirm she is committed to independent reporting (what a laugh).

This coming from the woman on the Biden notecard with her face, phonetic name pronunciation and prepared questions provided in advance is disgusting. 

There was never an apology or an explanation for why the President was provided questions in advance of a press conference. 

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She did the bidding of the Democrats and has been rewarded.

Biden was so out of it he couldn't remember what a small group of reporters even looked like.

She played the game well.

Oh, that is her.

She deserves all the mocking.

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And she is proud of it.

They think the American people are stupid.

Oh, she's corrupted journalism at so many different places.

They sneer at regular Americans. 

So much damage has been done. They will never regain the goodwill of the people ever again. 

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2028 ELECTIONS FAKE NEWS JOE BIDEN MEDIA BIAS WHITE HOUSE

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