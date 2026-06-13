Biden Notecard Queen Courtney Subramanian Crowned President of the White House Correspondents Association

The White House Press Corps gave itself a big pat on the back for electing Courtney Subramanian to its board and in year three, to serve as its President. How wonderful. That's sarcasm, of course.
Congratulations to Courtney Subramanian, @cmsub,— WHCA (@whca) June 12, 2026
elected by the White House press corps today to a 3-year term on the board of the @WHCA and to serve as president in the third year, 2028-2029https://t.co/YEQ3H3WYvz
Then, Courtney took to Twitter to bathe in the accolades and thank her colleagues and confirm she is committed to independent reporting (what a laugh).
I'm honored to be elected president of the @whca for 2028–2029.— Courtney Subramanian (@cmsub) June 12, 2026
I look forward to serving my colleagues across the White House press corps to ensure robust and independent coverage of the presidency.
I’m excited to build on the strengths of the association, including our shared… https://t.co/BORJ6H8Noe
This coming from the woman on the Biden notecard with her face, phonetic name pronunciation and prepared questions provided in advance is disgusting.
Still thinking about how crazy this is.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 13, 2026
Only in the press world could you do something this scandalous, never provide an explanation, be hired by multiple other outlets in the meantime, and then get promoted to head of the White House press corps. https://t.co/RmnM52CYFv pic.twitter.com/DrDIsRXAZc
There was never an apology or an explanation for why the President was provided questions in advance of a press conference.
Recommended
You earned it. https://t.co/7zPMG0WHNV pic.twitter.com/hNIVlTgDQj— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 12, 2026
She did the bidding of the Democrats and has been rewarded.
hahahahaha— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 13, 2026
This is the lady who gave her question to Biden beforehand, and he had it written verbatim in his notes with her picture. https://t.co/RmnM52CYFv
Biden was so out of it he couldn't remember what a small group of reporters even looked like.
The reporter who was at the top of Joe Biden’s White House press conference cheat-sheet, with prepared questions, becomes— Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) June 13, 2026
President of the organization that denied this had happened.
Stewardship has its privileges. https://t.co/b4JKKDGoCa pic.twitter.com/rgAvGZKG7V
She played the game well.
This you? 😂 https://t.co/Z7chTxAmih pic.twitter.com/R2oDTF0pBr— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 13, 2026
Oh, that is her.
This post has 200 comments of just this picture hahahaha https://t.co/PMHLHlt852 pic.twitter.com/W496wRyTIZ— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 13, 2026
She deserves all the mocking.
Biden Notecard Queen has been elected -- by her fellow White House reporters-- 2028-2029 White House Correspondents Association president https://t.co/xgoH5q4Mxj— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 12, 2026
And she is proud of it.
"independent coverage of the presidency" https://t.co/exgfQjrN3R pic.twitter.com/RU9DxbpfXX— Antonio Chavez (@NewsM101) June 13, 2026
They think the American people are stupid.
Courtney Subramanian, a corrupt journo, will be President of the White House Correspondents Association from 2028 to 2029.— The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) June 13, 2026
Currently at Bloomberg, formerly at BBC News, Los Angeles Times, USA Today, TIME. Carnegie-Knight News21 Fellow. https://t.co/i0FYqW63AY pic.twitter.com/pA6wV7GpMX
Oh, she's corrupted journalism at so many different places.
Remember, they hate you. They think you’re too stupid to notice. They have no respect for you. https://t.co/55ECkECVrW pic.twitter.com/cZjpsSQM2X— S. Carter McNeese 🐊 (@CarterMcNeese) June 13, 2026
They sneer at regular Americans.
https://t.co/maKGpZfqfR pic.twitter.com/toHcaX4g8s— Lord Woodstone (Toss all MAPS out the airlock) (@EricMertz_KC) June 13, 2026
So much damage has been done. They will never regain the goodwill of the people ever again.
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