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WHCA President Who Was Sitting Next to Trump Puts Down ANOTHER Conspiracy Theory About the Shooting

Doug P. | 9:47 PM on April 26, 2026
Screenshotted meme

The shooting that took place at Saturday night's White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC has caused the expected reaction from the left. Barack Obama has done the "play dumb" thing by pretending that nobody yet knows the motive, and 60 Minutes' Norah O'Donnell tried to do the same thing Sunday night until Trump called her out

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But CBS News isn't a total lost cause. That network's White House correspondent Weijia Jiang happens to be the president of the White House Correspondents' Association, and she was seated at the same table as President Trump before the start of the dinner:

Shortly after the shooting there was a picture going around showing Jiang reacting to something while nobody else responding to anything. Yet another tinfoil hat moment was born: 

Really?

OK, let's ask her why:

So that still photo had nothing to do with the shots that were fired shortly after? We're shocked that another BS narrative is going around (but not really). 

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We see that every time Trump blinks and the Left uses it as another "he fell asleep" moment. 

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