WHCA President Who Was Sitting Next to Trump Puts Down ANOTHER Conspiracy Theory About the Shooting

The shooting that took place at Saturday night's White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC has caused the expected reaction from the left. Barack Obama has done the "play dumb" thing by pretending that nobody yet knows the motive, and 60 Minutes' Norah O'Donnell tried to do the same thing Sunday night until Trump called her out.

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But CBS News isn't a total lost cause. That network's White House correspondent Weijia Jiang happens to be the president of the White House Correspondents' Association, and she was seated at the same table as President Trump before the start of the dinner:

CBS News senior White House correspondent @weijia Jiang is also the president of the White House Correspondents' Association. She describes what she experienced when shots rang out at the organization's dinner while she was sitting next to President Trump. pic.twitter.com/khil8JHQcY — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) April 27, 2026

Shortly after the shooting there was a picture going around showing Jiang reacting to something while nobody else responding to anything. Yet another tinfoil hat moment was born:

Ask her why she reacted before anyone else. pic.twitter.com/MBQbB6F3HK — DeeDee (@NashvilleDeeDee) April 27, 2026

Really?

OK, let's ask her why:

I was reacting to Oz doing a trick on the White House press secretary. If you watched the entire clip instead of just this one frame, you would see that. https://t.co/2M46ikfE1h — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) April 27, 2026

So that still photo had nothing to do with the shots that were fired shortly after? We're shocked that another BS narrative is going around (but not really).

Which Jon Karl had Oz explain what it was! https://t.co/DicfZEAzYj — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 27, 2026

How abusive people like @NashvilleDeeDee are to people who have been through an extraordinary trauma like @weijia has been through is unconscionable. Trying to frame doubt around Jiang isn't just disturbing behavior it is a sickness in our society https://t.co/jMLKhnV4UC — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) April 27, 2026

Yeah that was very clear from watching the whole video. — Mr T (@GodBlesssTexas) April 27, 2026

That’s all liberals do. Find a snapshot and try to create a narrative. It’s all they have. — Kelli Americana (@bluejay664) April 27, 2026

We see that every time Trump blinks and the Left uses it as another "he fell asleep" moment.

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