Obama Plays Dumb on Trump Assassination Attempt: 'Unknown Motive' Despite Shooter’s Anti-Trump Manifesto

Apparently, former President Barack Obama lives under a rock and he has yet to hear about the reasons behind a man trying to take President Trump's life last night.
Although we don’t yet have the details about the motives behind last night's shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner, it’s incumbent upon all us to reject the idea that violence has any place in our democracy. It’s also a sobering reminder of the courage and sacrifice…— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 26, 2026
The guy left a manifesto, posted on social media, was part of several Left Wing hate groups and donated to Kamala Harris. It's pretty clear what his motives were.
The shooter:— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 26, 2026
- donated to Kamala
- called Trump a r*pist pedo
- wrote he wanted to target Trump officials
- dozens of anti-Trump posts
- house had democrat candidate campaign sign
Obama: “motive unknown” https://t.co/zHPWTrelYf
It's like he posts rage bait to intentionally make people mad.
This is a lie—the gunman's manifesto was published six hours ago. But it's also a confession—an admission that the motive is damning to President Obama's side, hence the need to lie. https://t.co/0JPUQEQTly— Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) April 26, 2026
He posted this 20 minutes ago when we have all the details and known motive and have for hours.— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 26, 2026
It's like he's still president. https://t.co/kvwVjWOdrc
Also, he ends it by thanking the Secret Service when it's his party who refuses to pay them.
Let’s not pretend to be this clueless about motive, @BarackObama— Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) April 26, 2026
The attempted assassin put out an anti-Trump manifesto about wanting to kill Trump Admin officials, minutes before trying to storm a ballroom filled with the President, VP, Cabinet, and many others from his Admin. https://t.co/GvpJ6cJuUK
This is how Barack Obama makes it very clear he hates the GOP and he doesn't value them as people.
> Democrat Assassin: ‘I want to kill Trump’— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 26, 2026
> Democrats assassin tries to kill Trump
> Leaves note describing in great detail how much they want Trump dead
> Obama: No motive https://t.co/z3Hq2uUegS
Oh, come on. The shooter left a detailed manifesto in his hotel room and sent writings to family members shortly before the attack where explicitly identified himself as the “Friendly Federal Assassin” and said was targeting Trump administration officials—prioritized from… https://t.co/dL36V7wo8O— Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) April 26, 2026
His family knew he hated Trump and had bought weapons. They just didn't think he would follow through. Surprise!
The guy left a manifesto, you lying POS— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) April 26, 2026
I loathe this loser lowlife. https://t.co/SA6or2VYhP
There is a manifesto, and this is why you are the problem. https://t.co/JluELAntze— Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) April 26, 2026
You are so SICK!— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 26, 2026
Law enforcement officers confirmed this radicalized Leftist was targeting President Trump and his administration last night.
Why are you lying? https://t.co/XuHkB3yRvJ
Because that's what Obama always does.
The gunman’s Democrat talking points manifesto, in which he explains exactly why he attempted to kill Trump and members of his administration, has been public for nearly seven hours now. This post is an hour old. https://t.co/uyjd0VhN5z— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 26, 2026
Obama is still doing his best to divide the country.
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.
Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member