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Obama Plays Dumb on Trump Assassination Attempt: 'Unknown Motive' Despite Shooter’s Anti-Trump Manifesto

justmindy
justmindy | 7:40 PM on April 26, 2026
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Apparently, former President Barack Obama lives under a rock and he has yet to hear about the reasons behind a man trying to take President Trump's life last night. 

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The guy left a manifesto, posted on social media, was part of several Left Wing hate groups and donated to Kamala Harris. It's pretty clear what his motives were.

It's like he posts rage bait to intentionally make people mad.

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Also, he ends it by thanking the Secret Service when it's his party who refuses to pay them. 

This is how Barack Obama makes it very clear he hates the GOP and he doesn't value them as people.

His family knew he hated Trump and had bought weapons. They just didn't think he would follow through. Surprise!

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Because that's what Obama always does.

Obama is still doing his best to divide the country. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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BARACK OBAMA KAMALA HARRIS LIBS OF TIKTOK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

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