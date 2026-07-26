When Ben Crump Shows Up, Expect Fire: Grifting Lawyer Vows ‘No Peace’ in WI Over Shooting of Ex-Con

If you hear Ben Crump has involved himself, just know things are going to get very, very bad.

Lawyer Ben Crump proclaims that Madison, Wisc. will no have peace until officer who killed ex-con is charged https://t.co/xuE7aT7ICG pic.twitter.com/T8YXt2ZUfZ — New York Post (@nypost) July 24, 2026

Advertisement

The amount of damage this grifting race hustler has caused is absurd.



He’s helped encourage absurd violence in countless communities. Often in cases that are completely bogus. https://t.co/M9cMPp17Ta — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 26, 2026

He really is an enemy to peace.

This racial ambulance chaser showing up is sufficient proof that the whole thing is a scam. https://t.co/7Wk055URoB — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 25, 2026

Also, if he is involved, you can be sure there are facts being left out to shape the narrative.

Said no one ever.

It's not 2020 anymore, nobody cares https://t.co/RVWP8L4xeV — ℌ𝔢𝔬𝔥ℭ𝔶𝔫𝔦𝔫𝔤𝔖𝔱𝔢𝔳𝔢 🇺🇸🦅🐺✝️⬜ (@emperorthesteve) July 25, 2026

Let's hope that is true. Ben Crump makes money off of communities burning so fingers crossed people won't buy into it anymore.

A violent ex-con, who resisted arrest and cut an officer with a knife, was shot by police. Ben Crump must be running low on ambulances to chase. https://t.co/K3zPbmlMgc — RealSteveB 714 (@RealSteveBellow) July 25, 2026

He depends on the public not knowing all the facts and mainstream media helps by slowly releasing the truth days after inflammatory headlines.

They're trying really hard to create another BLM summer of love. https://t.co/YaNOyiMKzf — StarvinLarry🏴‍☠️🪓🚁 Kakistocracy's Kulak (@StarvinLarry) July 26, 2026

They want that before the midterm.

Crump moved on real quick when there was no money to be made in Mississippi https://t.co/GV3Dj0vPQ7 — JC (@EternalQuest27) July 24, 2026

When Crump leaves a community, people should immediately celebrate. Particularly if there are buildings still standing.

Ben Crump is one of the main benefactors of the con.

The grift is on, even when the evidence says it shouldn't be. https://t.co/KNxCdECyKl — Bex (@BexStreams) July 24, 2026

Truth isn't a high priority of Crump.

No sane person would remain a law enforcement official in a Blue State or city. Just not worth it - and so it will be: anyone in law enforcement will eventually just be a coward who only does what the bosses order. https://t.co/Iq2VlaoD5E — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) July 26, 2026

Advertisement

If you want to be a police officer, move to a red state. There is a better chance of coming home to your kids at night and the community will appreciate you.

Ben Crump thinks criminals should be able to stab police officers as long as they have the approved skin color https://t.co/5BfXXF23sD — Zachary Faria (@ZacharyFaria) July 26, 2026

The Democrats need to get turn-out for the midterms. This is their favorite tactic.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.