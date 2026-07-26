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When Ben Crump Shows Up, Expect Fire: Grifting Lawyer Vows ‘No Peace’ in WI Over Shooting of Ex-Con

justmindy
justmindy | 4:12 PM on July 26, 2026
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

If you hear Ben Crump has involved himself, just know things are going to get very, very bad. 

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He really is an enemy to peace. 

Also, if he is involved, you can be sure there are facts being left out to shape the narrative. 

Said no one ever.

Let's hope that is true. Ben Crump makes money off of communities burning so fingers crossed people won't buy into it anymore. 

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He depends on the public not knowing all the facts and mainstream media helps by slowly releasing the truth days after inflammatory headlines.

They want that before the midterm. 

When Crump leaves a community, people should immediately celebrate. Particularly if there are buildings still standing. 

Ben Crump is one of the main benefactors of the con.

Truth isn't a high priority of Crump.

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If you want to be a police officer, move to a red state. There is a better chance of coming home to your kids at night and the community will appreciate you. 

The Democrats need to get turn-out for the midterms. This is their favorite tactic. 

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