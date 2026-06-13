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BOOM: Trump Orders Hit on Bloodthirsty Tren de Aragua Kingpin — Niño Guerrero is Dead

justmindy
justmindy | 2:52 PM on June 13, 2026
Meme

President Trump has announced the leader of the horrific gang Tren De Aragua has been executed. Another big Trump win.

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This has been a long time coming and is retribution for the death of many Americans. Venezuela worked with America on this effort. 

The very best pronouns for a terrorist.

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The only priority should be making Americans safer.

And there won't be packets of cocaine found around the Oval Office either. 

Don't give them any ideas.

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Quick, precise and no Americans were harmed.

Eyes on the prize.

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DONALD TRUMP NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM TREN DE ARAGUA VENEZUELA

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