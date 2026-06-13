BOOM: Trump Orders Hit on Bloodthirsty Tren de Aragua Kingpin — Niño Guerrero is Dead

President Trump has announced the leader of the horrific gang Tren De Aragua has been executed. Another big Trump win.

“At my direction, the United States Southern Command delivered a swift and lethal kinetic strike to successfully execute Niño Guerrero, the infamous leader of Tren De Aragua, one of the most bloodthirsty Terrorist Organizations on Planet Earth.” - President DONALD J. TRUMP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3R5IPxhPXX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 13, 2026

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This has been a long time coming and is retribution for the death of many Americans. Venezuela worked with America on this effort.

The leader of Tren De Aragua now identifies as was/were. Enjoy using his new pronouns! 🇺🇸😂 https://t.co/U7qn9tQKmo — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 13, 2026

The very best pronouns for a terrorist.

Well done, Mr. President, to you and all those involved in this action to take out Niño Guerrero, the leader of one of the most vicious and deadly narcoterrorist groups in the world. This proves that we now have a great partner in Venezuela and it reinforces your commitment to… https://t.co/iIcdbEjxBS — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 13, 2026

More of this.

.@POTUS’ action last night is another example of his commitment to honoring Jocelyn Nungaray’s memory and protecting our country. He will not hesitate to take action to keep Americans safe.



Was honored to meet her family at the renaming of the Jocelyn Nungaray Wildlife Refuge. https://t.co/nTay3o21UG pic.twitter.com/FluiQMnWr3 — Secretary Doug Burgum (@SecretaryBurgum) June 13, 2026

Headhunting every leader standing in the way of world peace.

Including drug cartels.



If you think the Mexican and Columbian cartels aren’t paying attention to this development….just wait.



I bet some of them are ALREADY trying to cut deals, just like the “El Chapo” family did. https://t.co/TYMqVZBPst — JoeLange (@JoeLange) June 13, 2026

The only priority should be making Americans safer.

Most ppl won’t appreciate what has happened. We’ve transitioned from a government that assisted, funded, trained TDA, invited them into our country to distribute narcotics, terrorize Americans to a guy who didn’t do this covertly, he ordered it, carried it out and then told… https://t.co/NO7UjuQGY2 — ColonelTowner-Watkins (@ColonelTowner) June 13, 2026

And there won't be packets of cocaine found around the Oval Office either.

BREAKING: Federal Judge orders Tren De Aragua Leader Niño Guerrero revived



Que the protests against Donald Trump https://t.co/82VqyFCPvF — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 13, 2026

Don't give them any ideas.

Another monster destroyed. https://t.co/sDxg7FRg5t — Sidney Powell 🇺🇸 Attorney, Author, Gladiator (@SidneyPowell1) June 13, 2026

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This is the kind of military intervention I can get behind. https://t.co/ZW6aVqOQvg — BowTiedRanger (@BowTiedRanger) June 13, 2026

Quick, precise and no Americans were harmed.

He died like a dog. https://t.co/JXNBEL2RkZ — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 13, 2026

Memo to President Trump: Keep on executing the scum of the earth like Niño Guerrero and do not let the noise from the far left anarchists in the Democratic Party and DSA here in the USA distract you with their BS. https://t.co/tqqEVq5nAJ — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) June 13, 2026

Eyes on the prize.

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