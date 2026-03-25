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Venezuelan Deported to CECOT Last Year Suing the Trump Administration for $1.3 Million

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on March 25, 2026
Meme

This editor is no lawyer — everything he knows about the law he learns from freelancer Aaron Walker's Legal Deep Dives™ — but he is befuddled by how people who are not U.S. citizens who entered and are living in the U.S. illegally seem to have all of the constitutional protections that citizenship provides. For example, a Venezuelan who was deported to CECOT prison in El Salvador last year is filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration, saying he was denied due process. 

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Laura Romero reports for ABC News:

"Through a series of unconstitutional and ultra vires acts by high-ranking federal officials and law enforcement officers, Plaintiff Neiyerver Adrián Leon Rengel was wrongly identified as a member of the gang Tren de Aragua, repeatedly denied due process, falsely imprisoned, intentionally deceived, and — ultimately — illegally sent to El Salvador in blatant violation of a court order," the lawsuit filed on Tuesday states.

Rengel is one of more than 250 Venezuelan nationals released to their home country from CECOT in a prisoner swap last July, after being removed from the U.S. under the Alien Enemies Act, an 18th century wartime authority used to remove noncitizens with little-to-no due process.

The Trump administration deported two planeloads of alleged migrant gang members to the El Salvador prison by arguing that the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is a "hybrid criminal state" that is invading the United States.

Rengel is seeking $1.3 million in damages.

Hold on a second, this editor needs a moment to process. A man living here illegally is deported and then demands $1.3 million in damages? When does the U.S. collect for the damages done to the country by Joe Biden's open border policy?

"We hear far too much about gang members and criminals' false sob stories and not enough about their victims," read a statement issued by the Department of Homeland Security. Preach.

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That's a very good question. Who is paying this guy's attorneys? ABC News' story doesn't mention, but lawsuits like this are usually filed in conjunction with the ACLU or a similar nonprofit.

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Yes, a lot of us are wondering this. Maybe he found another inmate at CECOT who's a lawyer. Or maybe some bleeding-heart NGO sent a team of lawyers there looking for someone to sue the Trump administration.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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Tags:

ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LAWSUIT TREN DE ARAGUA TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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