The RIGHT People Are Scared RIGHT Now: Check Out 'Warning' Former FBI Swampies Just Issued About Trump

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:20 AM on August 10, 2025
meme

Aww, would you look at that? Former FBI swamp rats ... sorry ... officials have issued an open letter warning that Trump, Patel, and Gabbard's efforts are undoing all of their work. Wait. Undoing ALL of their work? Say it ain't so! You mean this administration is undoing all of the damage they have done not only to the agency but to the country for the past decades?

SAY IT AIN'T SO.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Yeah, that's the point, dipwads.

Indeed, they are.

It's called karma, and it's spelled, HA HA HA.

Yes. Yes, we did vote for this.

Gosh, it does seem familiar.

Huh.

Whoa. Minds blown.

They never thought he'd win again. 

They never thought they'd get caught.

They were wrong.

