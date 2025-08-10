The RIGHT People Are Scared RIGHT Now: Check Out 'Warning' Former FBI Swampies Just Issued About Trump

Aww, would you look at that? Former FBI swamp rats ... sorry ... officials have issued an open letter warning that Trump, Patel, and Gabbard's efforts are undoing all of their work. Wait. Undoing ALL of their work? Say it ain't so! You mean this administration is undoing all of the damage they have done not only to the agency but to the country for the past decades?
SAY IT AIN'T SO.
Ha.
HA ha.
HA HA HA HA HA.
Yeah, that's the point, dipwads.
🚨 UPDATE: Former deep state officials send an open letter, dubbed as “nonpartisan,” warning that President Trump, Kash Patel and Tulsi Gabbard’s efforts to purge the agencies are trampling the Constitution and undoing their work.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 10, 2025
All the right people are scared right now…
H/t… pic.twitter.com/J2EYsWohaZ
Indeed, they are.
It's called karma, and it's spelled, HA HA HA.
Yes. Yes, we did vote for this.
If they’re this rattled, it means Trump’s team has their sights on exactly the right targets.— Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) August 10, 2025
Oh no, we haven't seen a document like this since the spies....who...lied. pic.twitter.com/PHp8kf88mt— Chief_JR (@JRand1685) August 10, 2025
Gosh, it does seem familiar.
Huh.
"Do unto others as . . ." OH, wait!— Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) August 10, 2025
Find me the word agency or bureau in the constitution..then find me the word democracy I'll wait— Leah Hoopes (@hoopes_leah) August 10, 2025
Whoa. Minds blown.
August 10, 2025
They never thought he'd win again.
They never thought they'd get caught.
They were wrong.
