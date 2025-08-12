Boo-HOO! FLOORED CNN Forced to Read Trump's EXCEPTIONAL Inflation Numbers and We Are Here FOR IT (Watch)

Aww, it's the little things that keep us all going, you know?

God, family, country ... watching CNN pundits as they are forced to admit Trump is kicking butt and taking names.

Warms our cold, dead, evil hearts.

Watch this:

🚨CNN is being forced to read President Trump’s inflation numbers — They’re FLOORED.



“Energy fell...because of gas prices falling in the month of July. Look at that food! Flat 0%, and actually DOWN at the grocery store." pic.twitter.com/Za8dV9KtT1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 12, 2025

LOOK AT THAT FOOD. FLAT 0%, and actually DOWN at the grocery store.

Yeah, no kidding. It's awesome, right? Life in general is better now than it was even seven months ago. That's what happens when we don't have a Democrat in office, making things suck. This is not complicated.

My 401k smiling like a mule eating briars! — 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) August 12, 2025

You know it kills CNN to report that Trump is winning. — ItsJustMe (@SneakyObtuse) August 12, 2025

And that makes the winning even SWEETER.

Knowing that it's making the very people who were happy when we are suffering suffer.

Yes. We're petty.

But, but, the tariffs....🤡🤡🤦‍♀️ — jessica0917 (@jessica0917) August 12, 2025

The sad part is, CNN is surprised and not excited for the economy! They are not for US! — cpmjcms (@cpmjcms) August 12, 2025

When you actively work for the Democrats, it's hard to be happy when Republicans are succeeding.

It's weird, we know.

But ... this IS CNN.

