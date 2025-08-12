Elitist Lefty Journo Claims Since He Hasn't Been Carjacked in D.C. It's SUPER...
Boo-HOO! FLOORED CNN Forced to Read Trump's EXCEPTIONAL Inflation Numbers and We Are Here FOR IT (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on August 12, 2025
meme

Aww, it's the little things that keep us all going, you know?

God, family, country ... watching CNN pundits as they are forced to admit Trump is kicking butt and taking names.

Warms our cold, dead, evil hearts.

Watch this:

LOOK AT THAT FOOD. FLAT 0%, and actually DOWN at the grocery store.

Yeah, no kidding. It's awesome, right? Life in general is better now than it was even seven months ago. That's what happens when we don't have a Democrat in office, making things suck. This is not complicated.

And that makes the winning even SWEETER. 

Knowing that it's making the very people who were happy when we are suffering suffer.

Yes. We're petty.

When you actively work for the Democrats, it's hard to be happy when Republicans are succeeding. 

It's weird, we know.

But ... this IS CNN.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration's bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

