Elitist Lefty Journo Claims Since He Hasn't Been Carjacked in D.C. It's SUPER Safe and HELLOOO Backfire

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on August 12, 2025
Meme

D.C. is a dangerous disaster.

Sorry, not even a little bit sorry for saying so. And every idiot journo out there trying to pretend otherwise needs to get a life.

We've lost count of the number of elitists claiming that, since they've never been brutally attacked or carjacked in D.C., it's super safe there. They're so filled with anti-Trump hatred that they're willing to ignore the people who are suffering so that they can have something to complain about with the president.

Oh, and the fact that they think bringing in the guard to stop crime is somehow worse than the actual crime?

Yeah, they're just not that bright.

Case in point:

A city with brave men and women protecting it is ugly?

You know, we'd think a city crawling with criminals and thugs is ugly, not the people there to protect citizens from them, but hey, what do we know? We don't live in Arlington and we're not reporters.

It's ironic how he thinks that makes him somehow more important or smarter than the rest of us. Typical.

He's a journalist.

That really says it all.

He has not deleted that tweet.

Oof, tough crowd, bro.

