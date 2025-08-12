Elitist Lefty Journo Claims Since He Hasn't Been Carjacked in D.C. It's SUPER Safe and HELLOOO Backfire

D.C. is a dangerous disaster.

Sorry, not even a little bit sorry for saying so. And every idiot journo out there trying to pretend otherwise needs to get a life.

Every liberal journalist excoriating Trump taking charge of D.C. safety is secretly thrilled they won't get carjacked anymore. They see it as their job to lie about what they know is true because they're Democrats and the truth is bad for their side politically. It's so gross. — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 11, 2025

We've lost count of the number of elitists claiming that, since they've never been brutally attacked or carjacked in D.C., it's super safe there. They're so filled with anti-Trump hatred that they're willing to ignore the people who are suffering so that they can have something to complain about with the president.

Oh, and the fact that they think bringing in the guard to stop crime is somehow worse than the actual crime?

Yeah, they're just not that bright.

Case in point:

I live in Arlington. I’m a reporter. I travel into DC frequently. I’ve never been carjacked. I know it happens but I don’t know anyone who has been carjacked. I’ve never been the victim of any crime in DC.

I have been to cities crawling with troops. Now that’s ugly. https://t.co/4UxwjYLjPB — Ron Kampeas (@kampeas) August 11, 2025

A city with brave men and women protecting it is ugly?

You know, we'd think a city crawling with criminals and thugs is ugly, not the people there to protect citizens from them, but hey, what do we know? We don't live in Arlington and we're not reporters.

It's ironic how he thinks that makes him somehow more important or smarter than the rest of us. Typical.

Please, everyone, just ignore the shooting in the Navy Yard on Saturday, and the multiple victims of heinous crime Trump mentioned in his Press Conference.

Ron Klampeas has never been car-jacked!!!

DC is safe for White upper class citizens who don’t actually live in DC proper pic.twitter.com/bX5qNFXzGK — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) August 11, 2025

What kind of moral rot must possess you to advocate for violent crime. As you say, you live in Virginia. The people of DC and the visitors to DC should not have to run a gauntlet every day. — Lady Hecate (@hecate40) August 11, 2025

He's a journalist.

That really says it all.

"I live in the nice area of DC area. Why are we bothering to stop crime in poor neighborhoods? Who cares about them?"



Dude... DELETE THAT TWEET. — 2A History (@2aHistory) August 11, 2025

He has not deleted that tweet.

"I've never been carjacked so there is no crime" — Brandon S (@BSaarX) August 11, 2025

Well, as long as it hasn’t happened to you, obviously it’s not a problem. — Meara (@MillennialOther) August 11, 2025

He lives in Arlington Virginia where the median household salary is $140,000.



He crosses the Key Bridge and goes to Capitol Hill through the safest neighborhoods in DC.



Never once has he ventured north of Capitol Hill, guaranteed. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) August 12, 2025

Oof, tough crowd, bro.

