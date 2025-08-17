HELL YEAH: Tim Burchett REFUSES to Be Bullied by Unhinged, Garbage Leftist Who...
Double DOG Dare Them! What the NYT Just Admitted About the 'Redistricting Wars' Will PISS Democrats Off

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:55 AM on August 17, 2025
Twitchy

The New York Times, that bastion of liberal hand-wringing, just accidentally handed conservatives a massive win by admitting what we've known all along: If a full-blown redistricting battle erupts, Republicans are set to dominate. Cue the meltdown from the left, who suddenly forget their own gerrymandering games when the shoe's on the other foot.

It all started with Chris Cillizza, the ex-CNN talking head now freelancing his hot takes, dropping this gem on X: 

Attached? A handy NYT map showing states primed for map-redrawing, with red (GOP-controlled) states vastly outnumbering the blue (Dem) ones. We're talking heavy hitters like Texas, Florida, and Georgia, along with a slew of Southern powerhouses in red, while Democrats cling to scraps like California (which they're already threatening to twist into pretzels), Illinois, Oregon, and Maryland. 

The NYT's own interactive piece spells it out: Republicans have the edge in sheer numbers of states they control that could flip districts their way.

Boo and YAH.

Illinois may sadly be lost. 

Exactly. If Democrats want to fight this war, we'll end it.

And not in the way they want.

============================================================

============================================================

