Double DOG Dare Them! What the NYT Just Admitted About the 'Redistricting Wars' Will PISS Democrats Off

The New York Times, that bastion of liberal hand-wringing, just accidentally handed conservatives a massive win by admitting what we've known all along: If a full-blown redistricting battle erupts, Republicans are set to dominate. Cue the meltdown from the left, who suddenly forget their own gerrymandering games when the shoe's on the other foot.

It all started with Chris Cillizza, the ex-CNN talking head now freelancing his hot takes, dropping this gem on X:

In a re-redistricting war, Republicans would win pic.twitter.com/PG9vuh3Lzv — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) August 16, 2025

Attached? A handy NYT map showing states primed for map-redrawing, with red (GOP-controlled) states vastly outnumbering the blue (Dem) ones. We're talking heavy hitters like Texas, Florida, and Georgia, along with a slew of Southern powerhouses in red, while Democrats cling to scraps like California (which they're already threatening to twist into pretzels), Illinois, Oregon, and Maryland.

The NYT's own interactive piece spells it out: Republicans have the edge in sheer numbers of states they control that could flip districts their way.

The reason is most blue states are just about gerrymandered to the max. Democrats should keep playing and watch what happens. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) August 16, 2025

Illinois is a one party state since the GOP abandoned it.



Still, outside of Cook County many politicians are MAGA Democrats.



Thats why Illinois saw a popular vote of 43% for Trump. — 🔫 Entropy’s Beard ⚓️ (@TheBeardFiles) August 17, 2025

Illinois may sadly be lost.

We need to end gerrymandering completely for both sides or go balls out.

Either way, we win. — Susie (@SoCalSister22) August 17, 2025

Exactly. If Democrats want to fight this war, we'll end it.

And not in the way they want.

