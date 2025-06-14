So, He's Clark Kent Now? Dems Break Out the Copypasta Machine for 'Mild-Mannered' Alex Padilla

Look, up in the sky!

It's a Democrat!

It's a Senator!

It's ... Alex Padilla?

Yes, it's time to play Democrat copypasta again. We all know how good the left is at reading from a script. They don't vary, they don't deviate, they just recite their talking points like a swarm of hive mind drones.

This time, the subject was California Senator Alex Padilla and his unhinged charge at DHS Secretary Kristi Noem this week. It's already obvious that the entire stunt was planned. Even CNN understands that the Secret Service acted appropriately, and CBS apparently has given up on the fake narrative.

But that won't stop the politicians.

Watch as they all agree in unison that Padilla is simply a 'mild-mannered' reporter working at The Daily Planet, just like Clark Kent:

Were you aware that Senator Alex Padilla is very mild-mannered? pic.twitter.com/aLTBJs6WyA — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 13, 2025

OK, we did say it was Democrat politicians, and we recognize that Lisa Murkowski is in there, but is there any daylight between Murkowski and, say, Hakeem Jeffries anymore? If there is, it's just a tiny sliver.

We're only surprised that the Democrats didn't trot out Lois Lane and Jimmy Olson to also tell us how 'mild-mannered' Padilla is.

Democrats rely so heavily on talking points and think no one sees it. https://t.co/B9RZ8D2PyX — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) June 13, 2025

Truly awful, laughable-on-their-face talking points.

Regardless of how Padilla may act at other times, he was anything BUT 'mild-mannered' in his confrontation with Noem's security detail.

You would never guess that from his behavior in the video. Shouting, waving his arms, and charging, then slapping at the hands of the officers and resisting arrest don't exactly look "mild mannered."

This is more of the coordinated aspect of this incident. This was a set up. — Dianna Deeley (@DiannaDeeley) June 14, 2025

It's like they don't know that video is a thing that exists in 2025.

Of course, it was all scripted (on Padilla's part anyway, not by the Secret Service). It was all to elevate his profile and gin up support for the left's silly 'No Kings' rallies today.

Incredible how obvious they are with transmitting the talking point and then parroting it…



…And apparently oblivious to how viciously they are mocked for behaving like the trained seals that they are. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 13, 2025

I would like to know who is putting out the talking points as the DNC is supposedly in disarray. — Just One More Thing (@dww13495527) June 13, 2025

Well, we know it's not David Hogg anymore.

Maybe it's one of the non-binary trans-indigenous persons who will replace him at the top of the DNC.

He was so mild-mannered, he should have got tased⚡ https://t.co/LxkXlsq9SR pic.twitter.com/nvJ3lsVhnP — KEK25 (@PatCros80518549) June 14, 2025

We might have paid to watch it if that had happened.

LOL.

Parrots' brains are significantly larger.

Big Brother said ‘spread the word’ and like magic it happened. https://t.co/rlcXgsYQ8y — Brick Top aka Mr.Pulford (@Eradicator_NYC) June 13, 2025

They're like a bot swarm on X.

A regular Clark f****n’ Kent looking for an empty phone booth don’tcha know. https://t.co/CjyiDODkGl — SinglemaltScotch (WaterCannon/RubberBullets) (@Singlemalt_18) June 13, 2025

The left is so bad at choosing heroes, aren't they? And they're equally bad at trying to manufacture them.

In Padilla's defense, at least we can say that he hasn't been charged with human trafficking like the left's last hero, Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

... Not yet, anyway.

If you don't know already, this is what propaganda looks/sounds like. https://t.co/6jHmez3Bbo — Organic filtered Cheese (@TruckerCarlson8) June 14, 2025

Rote repetition is actually a very powerful tool of propaganda. It works. Slowly, but surely, it worms its way into the brains of its targets.

The problem for Democrats, however, is that they do not control the means of communication. They think they do -- and hoo boy, they sure wish they did -- but because of free speech platforms, every time they roll out some new agitprop, it can be spotted, highlighted, and mocked almost immediately.

So, they are free to recite 'mild-mannered' all day and as much as they want. And we will laugh at them each time they do.

As for Padilla, he's not 'mild-mannered,' he's no Clark Kent, and he's certainly no Superman.

We're tempted to call him Joker, but that's really more of a Batman thing.

So, we'll just call him a joke.