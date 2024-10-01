How You Like THAT 'Deepfake,' Gavin? The Babylon Bee Sues California Over Laws...
Trump NUKES Kamala With MNF Ad Showing Her Support of Taxpayer Funding for Trans Surgeries

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on October 01, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Last night, ABC and ESPN broadcast two games for the NFL's flagship Monday Night Football, with the Tennessee Titans topping the Miami Dolphins and the Detroit Lions beating the Seattle Seahawks. This being election season, however, there were plenty of political ads being played during the commercials of those games. 

It's no secret that the Harris campaign has a larger war chest for advertising than the Trump campaign, so it stands to reason that Donald Trump's team must choose his ads judiciously. And what better time than a football game (or two of them) to remind Americans that Kamala Harris not only supports taxpayer funding for trans surgeries but that she also supports it for all prisoners and illegal immigrants? 

Peter J. Hasson, editor of the Washington Free Beacon, noticed the perfect placement of this Trump ad and the audience it was aimed at reaching. Watch: 

For clarification, this is not a brand-new ad, it debuted in September, but it is the choice of broadcast that is relevant. 

Some might argue that the demographic of Monday Night Football viewers might already be Trump voters, but this is not necessarily the case. Another prominent media figure who is decidedly not firmly in the Trump camp also noticed the ad and how effective it is. 

Charlamagne Tha God has a huge audience and it is not made up (at least primarily) of MAGA hat-wearing Republicans. If the ad was effective for him, it was likely the same for much of his audience. He also notes in the clip above that this same ad was airing during college football broadcasts over the weekend. 

It makes Michigan fans booing Tim Walz out of Ann Arbor over the weekend make a lot more sense, doesn't it? 

Of course, the left will (and did) try to claim that the ad is not true, but it's difficult to do that when the ad is primarily Harris herself speaking in her own words. 

Receipts are always devastating to Democrats, Harris and Walz in particular. 

It's a great slogan. Everyone outside of the hardcore left knows that the 'preferred pronouns' fad is ridiculous (especially when plural pronouns are used for a single person). We think even some on the hard left might know it too, but they'll never admit it. 

Clips like the one used in this ad are why Democrats don't let Harris speak off-script anymore. 

HA. Especially if they are in prison for committing violent crimes while illegally in the U.S.

We don't know if we'd go that far, but his radio show and podcast reach more than five million Americans per week, so he isn't someone to be ignored or dismissed, especially by Democrats, who cannot afford to bleed black voters and win any election. 

Has Charlamagne The God heard about 'unrealized gains' yet? If not, someone should tell him. 

That's the point of the ad placement. Sometimes, it can be easy to forget that not everyone is as politically engaged as we are at Twitchy (or Twitchy readers are), but millions watch football, Monday Night Football in particular. And plenty of them are independent voters.

During the next Monday Night Football game, Trump should air an ad featuring Kamala talking about going into Americans' homes to seize their guns

Again, he won't have to make it up. Just use the speeches she's given on the subject. 

We like that phrase. 'Rational-adjacent.' 

Many on Twitter were claiming that Charlamagne Tha God would end up voting for Harris anyway. Maybe he will. But he certainly doesn't seem hesitant to call her out for a batpoop-crazy policy like funding gender transitions for prisoners and illegals. 

We aren't holding our breath for that, but you never know. Especially if he sees more ads about more of what Harris really stands for. 

And it's the reason she only speaks in meaningless word salads. 

Hey, better late than never (or after November 5), right? 

BOOM. 

It sounds like many more viewers than just Charlamagne Tha God were finding out how insane she is.

There is still more than a month to go before the election. And, as we noted above, Harris will outspend Trump during these last 35 days. 

But if Trump keeps strategically placing ads like this one -- effective ads that use Harris's own words against her -- in outlets like Monday Night Football and college football that will reach swing voters, he can overcome that handicap. 

We normally like to keep politics out of our sports. Since that no longer seems to be an option in 2024, we might as well use those sports to our advantage. 

