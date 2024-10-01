Trump NUKES Kamala With MNF Ad Showing Her Support of Taxpayer Funding for Trans Surgeries

Last night, ABC and ESPN broadcast two games for the NFL's flagship Monday Night Football, with the Tennessee Titans topping the Miami Dolphins and the Detroit Lions beating the Seattle Seahawks. This being election season, however, there were plenty of political ads being played during the commercials of those games.

It's no secret that the Harris campaign has a larger war chest for advertising than the Trump campaign, so it stands to reason that Donald Trump's team must choose his ads judiciously. And what better time than a football game (or two of them) to remind Americans that Kamala Harris not only supports taxpayer funding for trans surgeries but that she also supports it for all prisoners and illegal immigrants?

Peter J. Hasson, editor of the Washington Free Beacon, noticed the perfect placement of this Trump ad and the audience it was aimed at reaching. Watch:

Watching Monday Night Football and saw this Trump campaign ad about Kamala Harris’s support for taxpayer funded sex change surgeries for inmates and illegal immigrants (all factual!). Strong ad choice for the football watching demographic pic.twitter.com/clerV6ndM6 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) October 1, 2024

For clarification, this is not a brand-new ad, it debuted in September, but it is the choice of broadcast that is relevant.

Some might argue that the demographic of Monday Night Football viewers might already be Trump voters, but this is not necessarily the case. Another prominent media figure who is decidedly not firmly in the Trump camp also noticed the ad and how effective it is.

Charlmagne Tha God on this Trump campaign advertisement: "When you hear the narrator say Kamala supports taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners, that one line I was like, ‘Hell no, I don’t want my taxpayer dollars going to that.’ That ad was effective.”pic.twitter.com/5zkbhBO3TU — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 1, 2024

Charlamagne Tha God has a huge audience and it is not made up (at least primarily) of MAGA hat-wearing Republicans. If the ad was effective for him, it was likely the same for much of his audience. He also notes in the clip above that this same ad was airing during college football broadcasts over the weekend.

It makes Michigan fans booing Tim Walz out of Ann Arbor over the weekend make a lot more sense, doesn't it?

Of course, the left will (and did) try to claim that the ad is not true, but it's difficult to do that when the ad is primarily Harris herself speaking in her own words.

Actually it’s true but if you get your news from WaPo and MSNBC I don’t blame you for not knowing that https://t.co/QKdq7Bw3WA pic.twitter.com/t4uX5eVbxS — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) October 1, 2024

Receipts are always devastating to Democrats, Harris and Walz in particular.

“Kamala’s for they/them. Donald Trump is for you.” Not bad! https://t.co/A31vXbEpx8 — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) October 1, 2024

It's a great slogan. Everyone outside of the hardcore left knows that the 'preferred pronouns' fad is ridiculous (especially when plural pronouns are used for a single person). We think even some on the hard left might know it too, but they'll never admit it.

Clips like the one used in this ad are why Democrats don't let Harris speak off-script anymore.

longshoremen in new jersey love paying for arubans to have bottom surgery



🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/i8lb0KN1wj — P. Dayton (@PDayton25) October 1, 2024

HA. Especially if they are in prison for committing violent crimes while illegally in the U.S.

If you lose "Charlmagne Tha God", you've lost America. — Richard Aubrey (@RichardAubrey11) October 1, 2024

We don't know if we'd go that far, but his radio show and podcast reach more than five million Americans per week, so he isn't someone to be ignored or dismissed, especially by Democrats, who cannot afford to bleed black voters and win any election.

Wait until he figures out what else she supports for America. — LettieH (@LettieH50091) September 30, 2024

Has Charlamagne The God heard about 'unrealized gains' yet? If not, someone should tell him.

I've overheard non political people talking about that ad. — Generic random person (@TheOxyCon) September 30, 2024

That's the point of the ad placement. Sometimes, it can be easy to forget that not everyone is as politically engaged as we are at Twitchy (or Twitchy readers are), but millions watch football, Monday Night Football in particular. And plenty of them are independent voters.

Bravo on exposing @KamalaHarris dumbass policies during the football game https://t.co/5IrNEInyjv — Empress 🇺🇸 (@WynterBoyd) October 1, 2024

During the next Monday Night Football game, Trump should air an ad featuring Kamala talking about going into Americans' homes to seize their guns.

Again, he won't have to make it up. Just use the speeches she's given on the subject.

The more that even rational-adjacent people hear about Kamala’s policies the more they’ll pull away. She is an empty U-haul that just carries Leftist causes. https://t.co/6NmQxQQ7Gb — Brian Hampel (@CARefugeeinTN) September 30, 2024

We like that phrase. 'Rational-adjacent.'

Many on Twitter were claiming that Charlamagne Tha God would end up voting for Harris anyway. Maybe he will. But he certainly doesn't seem hesitant to call her out for a batpoop-crazy policy like funding gender transitions for prisoners and illegals.

Is Charlemagne going to flip and vote Trump? — CatVanBeest (@CatVanBeest) September 30, 2024

We aren't holding our breath for that, but you never know. Especially if he sees more ads about more of what Harris really stands for.

Well he ain’t heard nuthin yet.

Try doing a deep dive on her policies and you’d be shocked.



There’s a reason it’s not easy to find out what she specifically stands for. — HipHopThinker♦️ (@HipHopThinker) September 30, 2024

And it's the reason she only speaks in meaningless word salads.

Charlemagne Tha God is like: OH HELL NO TO HARRS and her sex changes for prisoners by tax-payers! See Trump ad below: https://t.co/0kbVNCdoUO — Faith In America (@NWIPatriots) September 30, 2024

Charlamagne just now realizing kamala is insane https://t.co/0qVsiSGUUH — bjorn p (@bjornallday) October 1, 2024

Hey, better late than never (or after November 5), right?

The issue was trending on Google searches over the weekend. https://t.co/Bzp9vMU8Uy — MizDonna (@donwill94062871) September 30, 2024

BOOM.

It sounds like many more viewers than just Charlamagne Tha God were finding out how insane she is.

There is still more than a month to go before the election. And, as we noted above, Harris will outspend Trump during these last 35 days.

But if Trump keeps strategically placing ads like this one -- effective ads that use Harris's own words against her -- in outlets like Monday Night Football and college football that will reach swing voters, he can overcome that handicap.

We normally like to keep politics out of our sports. Since that no longer seems to be an option in 2024, we might as well use those sports to our advantage.