'Ignorant Numbskull': James Woods DROPS Joe Biden for Bragging About 'Climate Change' Spending

It's been a busy few days for Joe Biden. First, he decided to go on a solo jungle trek in the Amazonian rainforest as he wandered off alone into the jungle. Then, yesterday, he decided to play 'Where's Waldo?' at the G20 summit, hiding behind some palm trees and again wandering around aimlessly as the rest of the world leaders took a group photo without him.

Amid his meandering walkabouts, however, Biden must have been pondering his legacy, since he only has about two months remaining to pretend that he's the President of the United States.

Unfortunately, he doesn't really have any laurels to rest on. Instead, yesterday he directed Karine Jean-Pierre (or whoever writes his tweets for him) to send out a post bragging about his spending on 'climate change.'

I pledged that we would deliver $11 billion per year by 2024 to fight against climate change.



We not only kept that promise.

We surpassed it. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 18, 2024

Yeah, Joe. We remember. You spent $7.5 billion on EV charging stations to build a grand total of SEVEN of them, none of which are actually in operation.

Shrewd investment there, buddy.

The larger issue though is Biden bragging about spending money that is not his and not the government's. Thankfully, Twitchy favorite James Woods was there to educate the President as only James Woods can.

Are you counting what went into your pocket? And what did you “deliver?”



YOU didn’t deliver a goddamn thing. WE delivered the $11 billion, with our taxes, you ignorant numbskull. https://t.co/redPZysY5K — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 19, 2024

'Ignorant numbskull.' Yep. That works.

Imagine a President with the unabashed hubris to boast about spending more than $44 billion of OUR money on a boondoggle. And with nothing to show for it.

January 20 can't come soon enough.

You literally threw $11 billion out the window to appease the climate cult, while >600K Americans have no roof over their heads.



Shame on you. — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) November 18, 2024

But the climate cult are his friends. He has to reward them with barrels of cash without ever holding them accountable for it.

Did that $11 billion do anything to prevent weather yet? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) November 18, 2024

Don't forget. It's $11 billion per year. And no. It did not stop the weather from happening exactly the way it has since the dawn of time.

The problem with almost all government officials is they brag about the money spent, but we never hear the results.



We spent $11B on climate change! We did it!



We spent $398B on fixing homelessness! Mission accomplished!



Bur at the end of the day it's still 123 degrees in… https://t.co/GGgDP5fIGl — Chris Bakke (@ChrisJBakke) November 18, 2024

The tweet continues:

But at the end of the day it's still 123 degrees in Arizona in May, and most major US cities are covered with people in tents.



Great work, team.

Results? Who needs results when you work for the federal government?

All of that may be changing soon though ...

We hope DOGE takes a chainsaw to such profligate and wasteful spending. On second thought, make it 100 chainsaws. That's a small amount of government spending we would support.

i’ve gotten raises every year for 5 years yet my take-home has stayed exactly the same. look at your W2s. inflation has obliterated your income https://t.co/6UThiY9hSh — VoxMerus (@VoxMerus) November 19, 2024

Take $44 billion for 'climate change,' $200 billion for Ukraine, over $1 TRILLION in government waste ... after a while, that starts to add up to real money.

Real money that belongs to us.

That corvette in his garage next to the classified documents ain’t cheap.. https://t.co/GHWN5GhaO9 — I Love Florida.. (@taylor1059) November 19, 2024

LOL. That must be one tricked-out 'Vette he's got in Delaware.

What a joke https://t.co/Hmt1NJImBf — Sally Miller (@MillerSal7182) November 19, 2024

It is a joke. Except we're not laughing.

What a frigging a**. Bragging about stealing our $$$ and giving over $11 BILLION to whom?……… in the name of a “climate change” — a known hoax unless you’re one of the thieves on the receiving end. Seriously - F all of you treasonous corrupt pigs. — Elle (@L4Logic) November 19, 2024

What she said.

Every time I see a politician bragging about how much of our money they spent but not be able to talk about results I want to scream. — 🤘Metelhed🤘 (@metelhed) November 19, 2024

We screamed too. But unlike the left, then we voted. Outstanding work, America.

11 billion for what? What did you do to fight climate change? Finally convince China to use scrubbers on their coal plants? What did you spend that money on? Elon will find out. — Verna Nelson (@verna_gayle) November 19, 2024

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy must be chomping at the bit to get moving.

James Woods for Press Secretary. — Brad Kesner (@KesnerBrad) November 19, 2024

Well, that job's been taken (and we can't wait for Karoline Leavitt to step into the White House Briefing Room).

But maybe Woods can be the official spokesman for DOGE. He doesn't hold anything back. Ever.

I can respect a man that doesn’t mince words!! — michael abbeduto (@michaelabbeduto) November 19, 2024

There aren't many celebrities who can bring the heat like James Woods always does.

We're happy he's on the side of the American people.

Yep. We kinda' dig him too.