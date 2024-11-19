'Ignorant Numbskull': James Woods DROPS Joe Biden for Bragging About 'Climate Change' Spending

Scott Jennings Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to End Jake Tapper in Debate...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on November 19, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

It's been a busy few days for Joe Biden. First, he decided to go on a solo jungle trek in the Amazonian rainforest as he wandered off alone into the jungle. Then, yesterday, he decided to play 'Where's Waldo?' at the G20 summit, hiding behind some palm trees and again wandering around aimlessly as the rest of the world leaders took a group photo without him.

Amid his meandering walkabouts, however, Biden must have been pondering his legacy, since he only has about two months remaining to pretend that he's the President of the United States. 

Unfortunately, he doesn't really have any laurels to rest on. Instead, yesterday he directed Karine Jean-Pierre (or whoever writes his tweets for him) to send out a post bragging about his spending on 'climate change.'

Yeah, Joe. We remember. You spent $7.5 billion on EV charging stations to build a grand total of SEVEN of them, none of which are actually in operation.

Shrewd investment there, buddy. 

The larger issue though is Biden bragging about spending money that is not his and not the government's. Thankfully, Twitchy favorite James Woods was there to educate the President as only James Woods can. 

'Ignorant numbskull.' Yep. That works. 

Imagine a President with the unabashed hubris to boast about spending more than $44 billion of OUR money on a boondoggle. And with nothing to show for it.

HAHAHA! Democrats Conduct Early 2028 Presidential Poll and Guess Who Tops the List (By a LOT)?
Grateful Calvin
January 20 can't come soon enough. 

But the climate cult are his friends. He has to reward them with barrels of cash without ever holding them accountable for it. 

Don't forget. It's $11 billion per year. And no. It did not stop the weather from happening exactly the way it has since the dawn of time. 

The tweet continues: 

But at the end of the day it's still 123 degrees in Arizona in May, and most major US cities are covered with people in tents.

Great work, team.

Results? Who needs results when you work for the federal government? 

All of that may be changing soon though ...

We hope DOGE takes a chainsaw to such profligate and wasteful spending. On second thought, make it 100 chainsaws. That's a small amount of government spending we would support. 

Take $44 billion for 'climate change,' $200 billion for Ukraine, over $1 TRILLION in government waste ... after a while, that starts to add up to real money. 

Real money that belongs to us. 

LOL. That must be one tricked-out 'Vette he's got in Delaware. 

It is a joke. Except we're not laughing. 

What she said. 

We screamed too. But unlike the left, then we voted. Outstanding work, America. 

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy must be chomping at the bit to get moving. 

Well, that job's been taken (and we can't wait for Karoline Leavitt to step into the White House Briefing Room).

But maybe Woods can be the official spokesman for DOGE. He doesn't hold anything back. Ever. 

There aren't many celebrities who can bring the heat like James Woods always does. 

We're happy he's on the side of the American people. 

Yep. We kinda' dig him too. 

