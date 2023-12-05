Politico: It's Been Two Years and Biden Has Yet to Install a Single Electric Vehicle Charger

President Joe Biden promised us that he was going to create a coast-to-coast network of electric vehicle chargers. That hasn't happened. You might remember back in September when Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm attempted to do a four-day electric car caravan from Charlotte, North Carolina to Memphis, Tennessee to show off how well the U.S. charging infrastructure is set up in the United States. She ended up stranded in Georgia when her caravan was unable to find enough plugs to charge itself.

Politico is reporting that even though Congress allocated $7.5 billion to make that nationwide charging network a reality, not a single charger has been installed under the program.

'Congress provided $7.5B for electric vehicle chargers. Built so far: Zero.' 'Two years later, the program has yet to install a single charger.' From @politico https://t.co/0PY4VNcjbO — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 5, 2023

Politico reports:

Consumer demand for electric vehicles is rising in the United States, necessitating six times as many chargers on its roads by the end of the decade, according to federal estimates. But not a single charger funded by the bipartisan infrastructure law has come online and odds are they will not be able to start powering Americans’ vehicles until at least 2024. Getting chargers up and running across the country is essential to reaching President Joe Biden’s goal of having half the vehicles sold in the United States be electric by the end of the decade — a key cog of his climate agenda. Americans consistently say the lack of charging infrastructure is one of the top reasons they won’t buy an electric car.

Of course, the bad guys in this scenario are the Republicans, who are trying to choke off funding for the program.

We recently read that a school district in, we think, Michigan just rolled out its fleet of electric school buses — Vice President Kamala Harris must have cackled with delight.

Meanwhile, where's that coast-to-coast high-speed rail network Barack Obama promised us?

