UN Climate Change Secretary Watches Dances With Wolves - Now Native American Expert
OUCH! Riley Gaines Owned a Rep So Hard the Dem Wanted it Erased...
Priorities: California Target Stores Face Fines For Failing To Have Gender Neutral Toys
Keith Olbermann: Biden Should Invoke the Insurrection Act and Detain Trump
Santa Is Real: NORAD and Community Notes Put a Grinch in His Place
CNN's Jake Tapper and Atlantic Writers Warn of the Dangers of a Second...
Gaslighting Olympic Champion: Twitter Buries Randi Weingarten After Abysmal Student Test R...
President of Harvard SHOCKINGLY Refuses To Say Israel Has the Right To Exist...
Rufo: Get Ready for Another Riot Season
Mitch McConnell Refuses to Call for Ouster of Bob Menendez and Twitter Is...
Fill the Tunnels With the Sea: IDF to Flood Terror Tunnels, Free Palestine...
Chip Roy Demands the DOJ Apologize For Arresting Pro-Life Father in Front of...
Christopher Wray Tell Sen. Josh Hawley That FBI Agents Targeting Catholics Wasn't 'Intenti...
Here’s What George Santos Is Up to Now That He’s Been Expelled From...

Politico: It's Been Two Years and Biden Has Yet to Install a Single Electric Vehicle Charger

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on December 05, 2023
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

President Joe Biden promised us that he was going to create a coast-to-coast network of electric vehicle chargers. That hasn't happened. You might remember back in September when Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm attempted to do a four-day electric car caravan from Charlotte, North Carolina to Memphis, Tennessee to show off how well the U.S. charging infrastructure is set up in the United States. She ended up stranded in Georgia when her caravan was unable to find enough plugs to charge itself.

Advertisement

Politico is reporting that even though Congress allocated $7.5 billion to make that nationwide charging network a reality, not a single charger has been installed under the program.

Politico reports:

Consumer demand for electric vehicles is rising in the United States, necessitating six times as many chargers on its roads by the end of the decade, according to federal estimates. But not a single charger funded by the bipartisan infrastructure law has come online and odds are they will not be able to start powering Americans’ vehicles until at least 2024.

Getting chargers up and running across the country is essential to reaching President Joe Biden’s goal of having half the vehicles sold in the United States be electric by the end of the decade — a key cog of his climate agenda. Americans consistently say the lack of charging infrastructure is one of the top reasons they won’t buy an electric car.

Of course, the bad guys in this scenario are the Republicans, who are trying to choke off funding for the program.

Recommended

OUCH! Riley Gaines Owned a Rep So Hard the Dem Wanted it Erased From the Congressional Record
Doug P.
Advertisement

We're all supposed to be driving EVs by 2030, right?

Advertisement

We recently read that a school district in, we think, Michigan just rolled out its fleet of electric school buses — Vice President Kamala Harris must have cackled with delight.

Meanwhile, where's that coast-to-coast high-speed rail network Barack Obama promised us?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ELECTRIC CARS POLITICO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OUCH! Riley Gaines Owned a Rep So Hard the Dem Wanted it Erased From the Congressional Record
Doug P.
Gaslighting Olympic Champion: Twitter Buries Randi Weingarten After Abysmal Student Test Results
Grateful Calvin
Santa Is Real: NORAD and Community Notes Put a Grinch in His Place
Amy Curtis
UN Climate Change Secretary Watches Dances With Wolves - Now Native American Expert
Gordon K
Keith Olbermann: Biden Should Invoke the Insurrection Act and Detain Trump
Brett T.
Fill the Tunnels With the Sea: IDF to Flood Terror Tunnels, Free Palestine From Hamas
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OUCH! Riley Gaines Owned a Rep So Hard the Dem Wanted it Erased From the Congressional Record Doug P.
Advertisement