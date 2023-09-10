READ: Best policy argument for the Second Amendment
Who could have predicted this?! LOL! Jennifer Granholm’s EV Caravan runs into 'charging' problems

Coucy  |  6:45 PM on September 10, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Biden’s Energy Secretary and former Michigan Governor, Jennifer Granholm, recently attempted to do a four-day electric car caravan from Charlotte, NC to Memphis, TN to show off how well US charging infrastructure is set up in the United States. 

Ha.

HA ha.

Ha ha ha.

Sadly for the message she was hoping to send by this stunt, Sec. Granholm actually DID find out how well the US charging infrastructure it set up when her caravan was unable to find enough plugs to charge itself in Grovetown, GA.

And it ain't good.

Like ... at all.

Look at THIS:

Limited charging station supply, broken chargers, and a call to the local authorities … all signs of an infrastructure ready to take the hand-off from gasoline! It IS funny, this whole event could have been written by an ad-man at Exxon to juice sales of gasoline-powered cars.

Let them FIGHT! Ted Lieu TRIGGERS Gov. Grisham into a frothy-mouthed, authoritarian MELTDOWN and LOL
Sam J.

As the Boy Scouts say, 'Be Prepared'!

So much womp womp womp, so little time.

At this point all we can do is point and laugh.

Even North Dakota Governor and presidential candidate Doug Burgum couldn’t resist getting a shot in on the whole fiasco and it's glorious.

We’re inclined to agree with Mr. Lincicome, this whole mess sounds exactly like a scene from an Armando Iannucci script for Veep. Heh.

***

