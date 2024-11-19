The GOAT! ---> Tom Homan's Response to Dems Getting All Big and Bad About Protecting Illegals Is PERFECT

Scott Jennings Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to End Jake Tapper in Debate...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:55 AM on November 19, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

One of Trump's main campaign promises was that he would not only secure our border, but on DAY ONE, begin removing any and all illegal immigrants who knowingly broke our laws coming into our country so they could take advantage of our entitlement programs. Not to mention the number of them who have been responsible for violence crimes once Biden/Harris allowed them to come on in.

So you'd think Democrats would know the majority of Americans who voted for Trump absolutely want him to keep this promise. And yet they're on all the 'news' shows making big speeches about how they'll fight to protect the criminals.

If only they had fought to protect their constituents this hard.

Anywho, Border Czar Tom Homan is not exactly sympathetic to these Democrats and had this to say specifically to Boston's mayor ... watch:

Don't.

Cross.

That.

Line.

Sadly, they've proven they themselves are not only willing to cross that line but they're willing to put their states and cities at risk while doing so. Gosh, when Homan puts it this way, referencing an actual law, it sounds like there could be legal ramifications for what these Democrats brag about doing.

What do ya' know? An actual QUALIFIED Border Czar.

Crazy talk.

If they're breaking the law? Hrm.

Ultimately, Homan's main concern is protecting the American people. 

We're still not sure why Democrats oppose this so much? Especially when you have 300k missing children already.

Buckle up, Democrats.

