The GOAT! ---> Tom Homan's Response to Dems Getting All Big and Bad About Protecting Illegals Is PERFECT

One of Trump's main campaign promises was that he would not only secure our border, but on DAY ONE, begin removing any and all illegal immigrants who knowingly broke our laws coming into our country so they could take advantage of our entitlement programs. Not to mention the number of them who have been responsible for violence crimes once Biden/Harris allowed them to come on in.

So you'd think Democrats would know the majority of Americans who voted for Trump absolutely want him to keep this promise. And yet they're on all the 'news' shows making big speeches about how they'll fight to protect the criminals.

If only they had fought to protect their constituents this hard.

Anywho, Border Czar Tom Homan is not exactly sympathetic to these Democrats and had this to say specifically to Boston's mayor ... watch:

HOLMAN TO BOSTON MAYOR: Read United States Code 1324. You can't harbor or conceal an illegal alien from federal law enforcement. Don't cross that line!



pic.twitter.com/kibGp6iPmf — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) November 19, 2024

Don't.

Cross.

That.

Line.

Sadly, they've proven they themselves are not only willing to cross that line but they're willing to put their states and cities at risk while doing so. Gosh, when Homan puts it this way, referencing an actual law, it sounds like there could be legal ramifications for what these Democrats brag about doing.

Tom Homan knows his stuff.



Concealing, harboring, or shielding from detection illegals is a federal crime. pic.twitter.com/iDiYkP70yi — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 19, 2024

What do ya' know? An actual QUALIFIED Border Czar.

Crazy talk.

He's going to arrest mayors isn't he?



This is going to be amazing. — Ducky ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@thatjerkme) November 19, 2024

If they're breaking the law? Hrm.

@RealTomHoman Hope you have arrest warrants ready for these mayors and governors.... — Gayle Fischer (@GayleFischer) November 19, 2024

Ultimately, Homan's main concern is protecting the American people.

We're still not sure why Democrats oppose this so much? Especially when you have 300k missing children already.

Incoming Border Tom Homan: "We got over 300,000 missing children...This administration released them to unvetted sponsors...We need to save these children." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MVMcubdlwe — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 18, 2024

Buckle up, Democrats.

