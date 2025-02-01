The Bulwark Wants Us to Know Government Employees Are CRYING About Removing Pronouns From Their Emails

The other day we told you about the Bulwark bravely going to the mattresses for trans rights to...save conservatism. Or something.

It's not a principled stance when you remember their only guiding thought is ORANGE MAN BAD.

Because that's what drives the Bulwark: blinding hatred of Donald Trump. Even at the expense of actual conservative principles.

Which is why Sam Stein is bringing us this story about Donald Trump removing woke gender identity and sexuality nonsense from government:

This came in after the piece was published. But one fed worker told the story of her manager, a married gay woman, calling the team together to read instructions about removing references to gender and sexual orientation from agency materials, tears streaming down her face. https://t.co/Jecvywxntu — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 1, 2025

This writer has had enough jobs to be aware of the training on sexual harassment that pretty much every American goes through when they start a new gig. And how pretty much everything -- even the most innocuous of statements -- can be classified as 'sexual harassment' if someone with thin skin gets offended.

Yet magically, it's somehow not sexual harassment when certain demographic groups can talk about their sexuality and demand enthusiastic approval from their colleagues (under threat of termination) simply because they check the right boxes.

But we digress.

In addition to replacing government work with gender extremism and other dangerous or unnecessary identity-based activity, some of these taxpayer funded folks seem mentally unwell. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 1, 2025

Very unwell.

Sounds like she isn’t psychologically fit to be managing people quite frankly — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 1, 2025

It sure does.

That is so unprofessional and a great example of the sort of person who shouldn’t be in her position but is, no doubt, due to these very policies. — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) February 1, 2025

Very unprofessional.

I'm so sorry this is happening to you — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 1, 2025

Must be tough for guys like Sam.

Example of a meeting that could have been an email, but instead was turned into a circus for personal reasons. — WM (@APTeacher1754) February 1, 2025

Pretty much every meeting could be an email, but yes. This was all performative.

If someone is so fragile that this effects their job, they might not be in the right career. — Kevin (@kevinpost) February 1, 2025

Agreed. A career change might be in order.

Unprofessional of the manager. This shouldn't impact anyone's work output, and now no one is bullied into supporting an ideology they disagree with. https://t.co/deKIdV8h1M — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) February 1, 2025

No one is more productive at work because pronouns are in email signatures.

This manager sounds emotionally unstable. I feel bad for the normal gays who just wanted equal treatment & left things alone once that goal was achieved. They don't deserve to be tainted by these crazy people. https://t.co/A2Zmex6AQv — MauertheBulldog (@BullyMaus) February 1, 2025

What Trump is doing will restore sanity to those who just wanted equal treatment and had that movement usurped by the radical trans activists.

On the list of historical horrors, I'd say this ranks pretty high. https://t.co/yDWUz9GKa7 — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) February 1, 2025

Heh.

We see what you did there.

I am old enough (really!) to remember when the goal of left-wing activism was to ensure that no one cared about a person's sexual orientation, just his or her ability to do the job. https://t.co/vFe1FoqJYp — Affirm Reality 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@MirabelleW18) February 1, 2025

Let's go back to that, please.

When you prove Trump right but are incapable of understanding it. https://t.co/2ySGU0Btub — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 1, 2025

And they are incapable of understanding it.