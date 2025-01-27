Oh, Please! 'The Bulwark' Suddenly Champions Trans Rights to Save Conservatism ... What a Load of Croc

Sigh! 'The Bulwark' is the periodical of note for those 'Never Trumpers' who believe they are conserving conservatism. This week in protecting conservatism, they think Trump should leave the men who want to use ladies restrooms and reside in women's prisons alone. Just as Buckley would have wanted. Heh.

Conserving conservatism… by arguing men belong in women’s prisons and bathrooms. pic.twitter.com/qtCPHKu6hw — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 27, 2025

The @BulwarkOnline is gay propaganda. If I had to guess, they also support the + in the lgb thing knowing full well + stands for minor attracted persons (pedophiles) https://t.co/N731Yx0dsN — tweetitarian (@thematthew26) January 27, 2025

Nothing is surprising at this point. Maybe, they should come out and be clear what they actually believe with their readers, all three of them.

If you're not plainly competent enough to know if you're a boy or a girl... — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 27, 2025

Maybe the folks at 'The Bulwark' are struggling with that or something.

I love when they do this. It’s so good lol — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) January 27, 2025

They really put all their cards on the table.

Men cannot become women, they can only play dress-up. — allaboutthelight🍒 (@BarbMorgenroth) January 27, 2025

Well, Tim Miller at 'The Bulwark' does always wear a pearl necklace so he is on his way.

It’s really amazing how we told that the trans stuff is really minor, not a big deal, just move along, nothing to see here, why do you care?



But, also, Trump’s orders touching on the issue will hurt the economy and “we all lose.” — John Carney (@carney) January 27, 2025

They need to make up their mind.

Oh wow. Who is Giselle Donnelly? — Karen Orlando (@KarenFOrlando) January 27, 2025

That's a great question!

Giselle Donnelly wrote this insanity. He is a mentally ill 71 year old man pretending to be a woman. He was born Thomas Donnelly. We’re not conserving this nonsense. pic.twitter.com/Cfbw4HEB3b — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 27, 2025

Oh, well, that is good information to know. That reveals quite a bit about 'The Bulwark' sees fit to publish.

Why do we have people fighting to keep mentally ill and potentially unsafe individuals in positions of power and influence? — WW (@the_urb) January 27, 2025

That's a great question.

Not interested in conserving whatever that brand of "conservatism" is. — Tom in FL (@thomasa56) January 27, 2025

Hear, hear.

Actually 'Giselle', women win. We will not be reduced to second class citizens by men telling us to sit down, shut up and take it. — ~Marie~ (@pjam57) January 27, 2025

Actually, it's 'Thomas', as we discovered earlier.

If I would have known this was the brand of conservatism that @BillKristol was following years ago, I would have dumped following him much sooner. — Country Bumpkin (@bumpkin45) January 27, 2025

Many feel the same way.

Nothing will be lost institutionally by removing those who have a mental illness and subject others to it by force, who only represent .0001 of the population.



The narcissism it takes for these people to continue to push their narrative is unbelievable — Dregus (@Dregus_311) January 27, 2025

Why are they so invested in defending mentally ill men who seek to invade the private spaces of women? It's very strange.