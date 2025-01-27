Chew on THAT: X Users Are VERY Skeptical About New Study Tying Red...
Oh, Please! 'The Bulwark' Suddenly Champions Trans Rights to Save Conservatism ... What a Load of Croc

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:10 PM on January 27, 2025
Libs of TikTok

Sigh! 'The Bulwark' is the periodical of note for those 'Never Trumpers' who believe they are conserving conservatism. This week in protecting conservatism, they think Trump should leave the men who want to use ladies restrooms and reside in women's prisons alone. Just as Buckley would have wanted. Heh.

Nothing is surprising at this point. Maybe, they should come out and be clear what they actually believe with their readers, all three of them.

Maybe the folks at 'The Bulwark'  are struggling with that or something.

They really put all their cards on the table. 

Well, Tim Miller at 'The Bulwark' does always wear a pearl necklace so he is on his way.

They need to make up their mind.

That's a great question!

Oh, well, that is good information to know. That reveals quite a bit about 'The Bulwark' sees fit to publish.

That's a great question.

Hear, hear.

Actually, it's 'Thomas', as we discovered earlier.

Many feel the same way.

Why are they so invested in defending mentally ill men who seek to invade the private spaces of women? It's very strange.

