Pam Bondi's Announcement on Next Step In Russia Collusion Hoax Probe Is DEFINITELY...
VIP
Democrats Despise Democracy
Governor DeSantis’ FAFO Rebrand: Florida’s DOGE Gets a Cheeky New Name to Troll...
Brian Stelter’s Spud-tacular Meltdown: A Salty Spiral of Potato-Sized Tantrums
Ghislaine’s Club Fed Getaway: Inmates Fume As Epstein’s Ex Scores a Posh Prison...
Former 'Raging, Anti-Trump Firebrand' ABC Journo Spills ALL the Tea About ABC News'...
VIP
Greta Van Susteren's Post About Her Hubby's Childhood Friends TRASHING Him Over Politics...
Vivek’s SOS for NYC: Zohran Mamdani’s Socialist Surge Spells Big Time Doom
TDS Lefty's 'Name 1 Thing That Qualifies Trump to Be President' Challenge Backfired...
Derek Dooley’s Blitz: Ex-Coach Charges into Georgia Senate Race to Tackle Jon Ossoff
This TOTALLY Didn't Happen! MSNBC Analyst Fernand Amani Says His 11-Year-Old SOBBED Over...
'SO F**ked UP': Revealing Blast From Hillary's Email PAST Just Made Things So...
Guns, Detention Centers, the Epstein Files, and More With Shermichael Singleton
Pic of 'Women' at TX Capitol Fighting to Use Women's Bathroom Sums Up...

Sit Down, Commie Smurf: Robert Reich Stands On His Tippy Toes to Accuse Trump of 'Treason'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on August 04, 2025
Seinfeld

The last we heard from the Democrats' version of the Mayor of Munchkinland, Robert Reich, he was advising the party that the reason they are losing elections and why their approval rating has shrunk so low, even Reich can see over the top of it, is that they have not gone far left enough

Advertisement

Before that, he accused Trump of 'leading a coup,' even though the President won the Electoral College, the popular vote, and every swing state last November. 

The point we are trying to make is that Reich is not a smart person. Also, he is extremely short. 

Yesterday, Reich put his diminutive stature and double-digit IQ on display once again, appearing on MSNBC (of course) to declare that President Trump has committed treason because he fired someone who works for him. 

No, seriously. Watch: 

Yes, it's true that Trump fired the Biden-appointed Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner, Erika McEntarfer. It is also true that McEntarfer was caught cooking the books on job numbers multiple times, including when she gave Biden credit for creating 800,000 jobs that didn't exist.

But maybe the biggest truths of all are that BLS is part of the Executive Branch, the Commissioner serves at the pleasure of the President, and Trump can replace that position any time he wants.

And no matter how much Reich bangs his tiny hands and feet about it in another tantrum, none of that constitutes 'treason.'

Recommended

'SO F**ked UP': Revealing Blast From Hillary's Email PAST Just Made Things So MUCH WORSE for Her *THREAD*
Sam J.
Advertisement

If Democrats didn't have double standards, they would have none at all. 

They've basically accused him of treason for playing golf, so they seem intent on making that word as meaningless as they have made the words 'racist' and 'fascist.' 

As Twitchy has reported, it sure does look like the BLS cooked the job numbers for July, but forgot to cook the data behind them. 

'Commie Smurf.'

We don't think we've used that one before. We're stealing it. 

LOL. 

We remember when Reich tried to lead a Trump protest in April and was mistaken for a lost, small child

Advertisement

Yep. That's the one. 

Tiny Communists are the worst Communists. 

They get everywhere and are impossible to clean up after. 

HEY! 

We don't tolerate slander of noble and honorable hobbits around here!

But we won't mind if anyone calls him an evil leprechaun.

Did you notice how he struggled to get the words out throughout his little diatribe? 

It's pretty obvious that he was trying to Kamala-word-salad his way to the final invective he was dying to utter: 'treasonous.' 

No. Never once in his adult life has he even been one-third right. 

Advertisement

GAAAAAAH! 

How about a trigger warning before showing us such a malignant little gnome? Sheesh! 

Yes, he is. That's why the chyron at the bottom right of the screen reads 'MSNBC.' 

It is the asylum where they all hang out. 

HA. 

We see what you did there. Well played. 

Being as short as he is isn't his fault. But acting and speaking like a lunatic every chance he gets is a choice. 

And Robert Reich chooses poorly every single time.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY JOBS MSNBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'SO F**ked UP': Revealing Blast From Hillary's Email PAST Just Made Things So MUCH WORSE for Her *THREAD*
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Brian Stelter’s Spud-tacular Meltdown: A Salty Spiral of Potato-Sized Tantrums
justmindy
Governor DeSantis’ FAFO Rebrand: Florida’s DOGE Gets a Cheeky New Name to Troll the Left
justmindy
Former 'Raging, Anti-Trump Firebrand' ABC Journo Spills ALL the Tea About ABC News' OBVIOUS Bias and WOW
Sam J.
LOOK on CNN Host's FACE As Lee Zeldin Politely Takes Her Climate Change BS Apart Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'SO F**ked UP': Revealing Blast From Hillary's Email PAST Just Made Things So MUCH WORSE for Her *THREAD* Sam J.
Advertisement