Sit Down, Commie Smurf: Robert Reich Stands On His Tippy Toes to Accuse Trump of 'Treason'

The last we heard from the Democrats' version of the Mayor of Munchkinland, Robert Reich, he was advising the party that the reason they are losing elections and why their approval rating has shrunk so low, even Reich can see over the top of it, is that they have not gone far left enough.

Before that, he accused Trump of 'leading a coup,' even though the President won the Electoral College, the popular vote, and every swing state last November.

The point we are trying to make is that Reich is not a smart person. Also, he is extremely short.

Yesterday, Reich put his diminutive stature and double-digit IQ on display once again, appearing on MSNBC (of course) to declare that President Trump has committed treason because he fired someone who works for him.

No, seriously. Watch:

Robert Reich: Trump committed treason by firing the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics.



Absolutely deranged, even for this clown and MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/yCwUeHkA2U — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 3, 2025

Yes, it's true that Trump fired the Biden-appointed Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner, Erika McEntarfer. It is also true that McEntarfer was caught cooking the books on job numbers multiple times, including when she gave Biden credit for creating 800,000 jobs that didn't exist.

But maybe the biggest truths of all are that BLS is part of the Executive Branch, the Commissioner serves at the pleasure of the President, and Trump can replace that position any time he wants.

And no matter how much Reich bangs his tiny hands and feet about it in another tantrum, none of that constitutes 'treason.'

Last week these weasels were wetting themselves when Trump said Obama was guilty of treason for using the intelligence apparatus of the United States government to smear him and hinder his first administration, and now they're calling him a traitor for a personnel decision. https://t.co/JDRKLh69r9 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 4, 2025

If Democrats didn't have double standards, they would have none at all.

Add “Treason” to the list of words that Demoncrats can’t define … starting with “woman” https://t.co/lAm27GW6Gl — comtechnet (@comtechnet) August 4, 2025

They've basically accused him of treason for playing golf, so they seem intent on making that word as meaningless as they have made the words 'racist' and 'fascist.'

That’s not treason! She was incompetent https://t.co/mS5bzdCKJX — CasJan (@Rogofagi1) August 4, 2025

As Twitchy has reported, it sure does look like the BLS cooked the job numbers for July, but forgot to cook the data behind them.

Leftists will say absolutely anything, regardless of how stupid, dishonest, or hypocritical, if they think it will sway the gullible or score political points. https://t.co/3r5YuPoXKy — Dennis Ingolfsland (@D_Ingolfsland) August 4, 2025

Hey Commie Smurf (@RBReich) you worked in the Federal Government, so you should know that anyone working in the Executive Branch “serves at the pleasure” of the President of the United States. https://t.co/A74OosYjf3 — Lenny Dick (@LennyDick17) August 4, 2025

'Commie Smurf.'

We don't think we've used that one before. We're stealing it.

Robert Reich has a short fuse. pic.twitter.com/kBWi7X7aiZ — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) August 3, 2025

LOL.

We remember when Reich tried to lead a Trump protest in April and was mistaken for a lost, small child.

They are never in short supply. pic.twitter.com/mmGbFjWglc — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 3, 2025

Yep. That's the one.

That’s a whole lot of crazy packed into a tiny little Communist. — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) August 3, 2025

Tiny Communists are the worst Communists.

They get everywhere and are impossible to clean up after.

Silly little hobbit. — Doc Beck (@Jeffrey03864342) August 4, 2025

HEY!

We don't tolerate slander of noble and honorable hobbits around here!

But we won't mind if anyone calls him an evil leprechaun.

He's as smart as he is tall pic.twitter.com/gmLhoRrdkD — Woody Chipper (@woodyHchipper) August 3, 2025

Wrong about everything REICH - at it again. Just endless babble. https://t.co/hx0Wylth0B — Mark D. Hill (@mark_d_hill) August 4, 2025

Did you notice how he struggled to get the words out throughout his little diatribe?



It's pretty obvious that he was trying to Kamala-word-salad his way to the final invective he was dying to utter: 'treasonous.'

Was 1/3 Reich at least 1/3 right? https://t.co/Z26u2TrTtH — RO Nunez (@Nunez6Ro) August 4, 2025

No. Never once in his adult life has he even been one-third right.

That deranged dwarf hasn't been relevant for nigh-on 40 years. He bloviates what the mainstream media wants to hear - that's the only reason he gets any attention.



And he's never been right about anything. https://t.co/vy54mDjPT1 — Jester (@Jester20569744) August 4, 2025

This troll has ALWAYS been a feckless little man with no common sense and even less concern for America. https://t.co/0vVVe3BCW7 pic.twitter.com/2Q9sjjYFmt — Stephen Tenhet (@STenhet) August 4, 2025

GAAAAAAH!

How about a trigger warning before showing us such a malignant little gnome? Sheesh!

He seems a little unhinged. https://t.co/KTHaC5kF3E — That guy (@Jack_Part_Deux) August 4, 2025

Yes, he is. That's why the chyron at the bottom right of the screen reads 'MSNBC.'

It is the asylum where they all hang out.

Robert Reich, when are you gonna grow up? https://t.co/Hl6iS9Mohv — Ronnie Lee (@ronerd2030) August 4, 2025

HA.

We see what you did there. Well played.

Being as short as he is isn't his fault. But acting and speaking like a lunatic every chance he gets is a choice.

And Robert Reich chooses poorly every single time.

