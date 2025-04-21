Trump Protest Shocker: Crowd Hears 'Kid' Ranting, Turns Out It’s Just Robert Reich

GI-NOPE: Woman Sues Navy After Her Application for SEAL Training Is Rejected
justmindy
justmindy | 6:10 PM on April 21, 2025
Twitter/Meme

This one is truly LOL hilarious. If you're reading this next to your sleeping spouse (or dog), don't guffaw too loud and wake them.

Stand up Robert! Oh, he is already standing! Oops!

It's hard to believe it is, but it actually is. 

No, he really is that small. 

Weeble Wobbles Wobble but they don't fall down.

It's really not the angle. 

He brings you the opposite of luck.

No further proof is needed. 

He looked like a crying toddler.

If not, he missed an excellent opportunity.

Never fear, there is one. The strings are just invisible.

Leave that little man alone! Just kidding, the police will think he's a lost child.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ROBERT REICH TRUMP ADMINISTRATION NEVER TRUMP

