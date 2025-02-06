Robert Reich Says Trump's Leading a Coup (He REALLY Didn't Think This One Through)

Donald Trump hasn't even been in office three full weeks yet and has gotten so much done that the Democrats are stunned and the only responses they've been able to muster thus far have been to scream lame slogans into bullhorns in front of the USAID offices, go on MSNBC and whine to an off-meds Joy Reid and try and impeach Trump again (yawn).

Then there's former Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich who either didn't think this one through or hopes the lefties he's preaching to aren't very bright. Another day, another Trump "coup":

Folks, this is a five alarm fire.



Congress must stop Trump and Elon's coup.



Call your rep now (202) 224-3121



This isn't just a battle for checks and balances.



It's a battle between democracy and dictatorship. pic.twitter.com/zV5RRtspZz — Robert Reich (@RBReich) February 5, 2025

A coup? Is Trump going to overthrow himself? Reich rarely thinks things through but this one's a real doozy.

@KurtSchlichter asks the big question:

If it’s a coup, who is Trump taking power from? https://t.co/pTbSQNjlNU — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 6, 2025

Trump was duly reelected, but the Left really wants to keep using their old, tired rhetoric.

How is shrinking the size & scope of the Federal Government, shining a light on & working to eliminate wasteful spending of Americans taxpayer dollars a dictatorship? — Joecephus (@joecephus) February 6, 2025

Reich joins the crowd creating hysteria over cutting government waste! https://t.co/U4zjC0JSac — Jim Thatcher (@jim_thatcher) February 6, 2025

Nothing troubles people like Reich quite like cutting government spending and waste.

You were part of all this corruption https://t.co/TyKvcKVxaQ — Tim (@Tim389548369426) February 6, 2025

Somebody check and see if Reich was getting USAID cash for his lucrative work fighting "income inequality."

This is the "coup" that voters engaged in this past November and Reich is so upset about:

Coups over, Bob.



Enjoy the next four years of peace and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/xnyMKNwlnh — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) February 6, 2025

It's going to be a long four years for these Dems.