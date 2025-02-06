BOO and YAH! Insurrection Barbie SHREDS Democrats Over the Press Conferences They DIDN'T...
Robert Reich Says Trump's Leading a Coup (He REALLY Didn't Think This One Through)

Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on February 06, 2025
Twitter/Meme

Donald Trump hasn't even been in office three full weeks yet and has gotten so much done that the Democrats are stunned and the only responses they've been able to muster thus far have been to scream lame slogans into bullhorns in front of the USAID offices, go on MSNBC and whine to an off-meds Joy Reid and try and impeach Trump again (yawn). 

Then there's former Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich who either didn't think this one through or hopes the lefties he's preaching to aren't very bright. Another day, another Trump "coup": 

A coup? Is Trump going to overthrow himself? Reich rarely thinks things through but this one's a real doozy.

@KurtSchlichter asks the big question: 

Trump was duly reelected, but the Left really wants to keep using their old, tired rhetoric.

Nothing troubles people like Reich quite like cutting government spending and waste.

Somebody check and see if Reich was getting USAID cash for his lucrative work fighting "income inequality."

This is the "coup" that voters engaged in this past November and Reich is so upset about:

It's going to be a long four years for these Dems. 

