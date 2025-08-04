Irony Alert: Li'l Adam Kinzinger Points a Camera at Himself to Whine About Trump Being a Narcissist

Poor Adam Kinzinger.

He tried so hard to make himself into a political superstar. Unfortunately, as a Republican, he never really accomplished anything. So, he aligned himself with the Never Trumpers and the Democrats. But all he got for his trouble was an indelible image of him crying on camera during the J6 Committee hearings and Democrats gerrymandering him out of Congress.

Advertisement

These days, Kinzinger, much like Keith Olbermann, can only be found staring into his cameraphone, ranting about Trump, desperately hoping that people will look at his face and not double over laughing.

But it truly is the epitome of irony (and complete lack of self-awareness) that Kinzinger can call Trump a narcissist while pointing his camera at his own puffy mug. Watch:

Adam Kinzinger is having another TDS meltdown.



He’s scared.



The hammer of justice is coming. pic.twitter.com/HPxCa3Taxl — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 4, 2025

Hello? Earth to Kinzinger. Donald Trump is the President of the United States. There's a good chance he will be on the news and making headlines every day.

Meanwhile, Kinzinger can't even make page 32 of The New York Times anymore.

(And what is with the prissy way all these Democrats keep holding their entirely unnecessary mini microphones? NO ONE DOES THAT!)

Sorry, back to the matter at hand: Kinzinger and his desperate need for any attention whatsoever.

He's the President dips***. Of course, he's out there every day. You're the one feeling the incessant need to make these puke worthy videos constantly. Go back to your bottle, little man. https://t.co/RmyYC1stnm — The Nunn Report US w/ Dan Nunn (@TheNunnReportUS) August 4, 2025

We're not sure if that is referring to a bottle of vodka or a baby bottle of milk with a nipple attached.

Either way, it works.

Says the guy filming himself and crying on the internet. https://t.co/5gsSPqCC82 — Stelvis💥🇺🇸💥 (@Stelvis11) August 4, 2025

Technically, we think Kinzinger might still be employed by CNN, but man, it sure has been a while since we've seen him on the air, hasn't it?

If even Trump-hating CNN won't give you a regular slot? Whew, you must really suck.

Says the guy constantly doing selfie vids https://t.co/PgX5ELoQ1a — Breezy in Vegas (@hotGOPgirl) August 4, 2025

And not even very good ones.

Why not get creative? Jump in a pool, struggle to lift some weights, or go fake grocery shopping like the equally embarrassing Eric Swalwell.

Hahahaha.

Is he talking about himself?

Dude, DJT is there because he was elected to be there.

You're now a nobody.

Go be a nobody.

It's over.

You lost. https://t.co/EvaTzufubH — Name (@watchout4cov19) August 4, 2025

Like many leftists, Kinzinger has no life or personality outside of his TDS.

It is his entire existence. He CAN'T get over it.

Someone write him a script pic.twitter.com/qk1rj4Riib — ULTRA Grizzly Biker DAD (@AnotherHomoCon) August 4, 2025

HA.

Order an entire case of that for him. He needs it.

What is up with all of these democrat mouthpieces holding mini clip microphones?! It is just stupid. https://t.co/MLdR4EssWX — SuzyQNJ13 (@SuzyQNJ13) August 4, 2025

Advertisement

Hey, that's what we said.

Someone needs to tell Democrats what a horrible look that is.

Maybe Justine Bateman can give them some pointers.

The pure irony of Adam screaming about how Trump just wants attention...



...while taking time out of his day to scream into a tiny microphone



Tells you everything you need to know about Adam. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 4, 2025

Sounds like someone is mad they don’t get any attention. — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) August 4, 2025

You can almost see the tears starting to well up behind Kinzinger's puffy eyes.

Id love to respond to him... but he sucks...



Anyone else? pic.twitter.com/jxDUNRScAt — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) August 4, 2025

Stunning and brave.

(And yes, Kinzinger has this writer blocked, too, along with about half of Twitter.)

The only think Adam Kinzinger does well is crying like a little girl.

Perhaps that is why The Babylon Bee honors him (Number 11 or 12) so often: pic.twitter.com/CNB1n1lKI1 — Retiring Roger (@Dean_of_Numbers) August 4, 2025

HAHAHAHA.

A classic from The Babylon Bee.

He'd better hope that blanket pardon from President Autopen holds up in court.

Advertisement

If not, Kinzinger and the rest of the J6 Committee are in big trouble.

Wow.



I mean… seriously….



This twink has zero self-awareness. https://t.co/qPSbBknnfe — wiserX (@WiserMeany) August 4, 2025

LOL. 'Twink.' We like that. We might steal it.

The thing with narcissists is that they always accuse other people of being narcissists. https://t.co/c7aU3FRBJU — The Narcissist Element (@seeemmeffell) August 4, 2025

Funny how that works, isn't it?

We get it Adam, you’re not okay.



We also don’t care. — Dial-Up Dad (@DialUpDad369) August 4, 2025

Well, we suppose we care enough to laugh at him.

But beyond that? No. No one cares at all.

We don't know if Kinzinger will ever face the justice he deserves for doctoring and destroying evidence as part of the J6 Committee, but social media has already reached a verdict on him.

Adam Kinzinger is a laughingstock and always will be.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.