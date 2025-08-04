Irony Alert: Li'l Adam Kinzinger Points a Camera at Himself to Whine About Trump Being a Narcissist

Byron York Dumps GLACIAL Bucket of Ice Water on Losers Calling Hillary's Russia...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:40 AM on August 04, 2025
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

Poor Adam Kinzinger. 

He tried so hard to make himself into a political superstar. Unfortunately, as a Republican, he never really accomplished anything. So, he aligned himself with the Never Trumpers and the Democrats. But all he got for his trouble was an indelible image of him crying on camera during the J6 Committee hearings and Democrats gerrymandering him out of Congress. 

These days, Kinzinger, much like Keith Olbermann, can only be found staring into his cameraphone, ranting about Trump, desperately hoping that people will look at his face and not double over laughing. 

But it truly is the epitome of irony (and complete lack of self-awareness) that Kinzinger can call Trump a narcissist while pointing his camera at his own puffy mug. Watch: 

Hello? Earth to Kinzinger. Donald Trump is the President of the United States. There's a good chance he will be on the news and making headlines every day. 

Meanwhile, Kinzinger can't even make page 32 of The New York Times anymore. 

(And what is with the prissy way all these Democrats keep holding their entirely unnecessary mini microphones? NO ONE DOES THAT!)

Sorry, back to the matter at hand: Kinzinger and his desperate need for any attention whatsoever. 

We're not sure if that is referring to a bottle of vodka or a baby bottle of milk with a nipple attached. 

Either way, it works. 

Technically, we think Kinzinger might still be employed by CNN, but man, it sure has been a while since we've seen him on the air, hasn't it? 

If even Trump-hating CNN won't give you a regular slot? Whew, you must really suck. 

And not even very good ones. 

Why not get creative? Jump in a pool, struggle to lift some weights, or go fake grocery shopping like the equally embarrassing Eric Swalwell. 

Like many leftists, Kinzinger has no life or personality outside of his TDS. 

It is his entire existence. He CAN'T get over it. 

HA. 

Order an entire case of that for him. He needs it. 

Hey, that's what we said. 

Someone needs to tell Democrats what a horrible look that is. 

Maybe Justine Bateman can give them some pointers.

You can almost see the tears starting to well up behind Kinzinger's puffy eyes. 

Stunning and brave. 

(And yes, Kinzinger has this writer blocked, too, along with about half of Twitter.)

HAHAHAHA. 

A classic from The Babylon Bee. 

He'd better hope that blanket pardon from President Autopen holds up in court. 

If not, Kinzinger and the rest of the J6 Committee are in big trouble. 

LOL. 'Twink.' We like that. We might steal it. 

Funny how that works, isn't it? 

Well, we suppose we care enough to laugh at him. 

But beyond that? No. No one cares at all. 

We don't know if Kinzinger will ever face the justice he deserves for doctoring and destroying evidence as part of the J6 Committee, but social media has already reached a verdict on him. 

Adam Kinzinger is a laughingstock and always will be.

