Toxic Male Rep. Eric Swalwell Has More Evidence He Could Bench More Than 'Gutlessfeld'

Wow, Rep. Eric Swalwell doesn't know when to stop. He doesn't know how to start, either. Democrats have admitted they're having a problem winning back young males to the party, even after sending out examples of "healthy masculinity" like Gov. Tim Walz. They've decided to start swearing more and growing beards in a bid that some toxic masculinity will appeal to males who voted for President Donald Trump. As we reported, the super-masculine Harry Sisson recently posted a photo from the gym to shame "MAGA fanboy losers" for not working out like him.

Sisson may have come up with the idea first, but Rep. Eric Swalwell followed up with a video of him bench pressing a couple of weights. "I should be at work. Instead, I'm pumping iron at the gym," he said.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) does another cringe “I should be at work” video, this one at the gym where he’s winded half-way through a set of light bench presses.



Democrats are trying to attract white male voters. Swalwell at the gym “pumping iron” won’t help.



(swalwelleric on TT) pic.twitter.com/QLXey5lRII — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 27, 2025

After Fox News' Greg Gutfield ridiculed the ridiculous video, Swalwell issued a challenge: if Gutfeld could bench press more than him, he'd quit Congress. If he couldn't, Gutfeld would leave Fox.

Toxic masculinity, right? As we said above, Swalwell didn't know when to leave well enough alone and posted a clip from Fox News where Jesse Watters told Gutfeld he could bench "probably more than you."

Even Jesse Watters admits I could bench more than Guttlessfeld. pic.twitter.com/iPpDVkSfQc — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) August 1, 2025

"Gutlessfeld." Wow, this thread is going about as well as Swalwell's run for president. Give it up, dude.

So you know Jesse Watters but yesterday you never heard of @Gutfeldfox ? 🙄 — Chrissy Casilio (@ChrissyCasilio) August 2, 2025

Wait.



I thought you didn’t know who Greg was… — AJ 🇺🇸 (@theonerealstorm) August 1, 2025

I missed where Gutfeld recorded himself lifting weights. — Chris (@crza_11) August 1, 2025

You’re nearly a foot taller and 60 pounds heavier. @ClayTravis already called you out go take his challenge — SGT_❌artin705 (@SGT_Martin705) August 1, 2025

You can bench more than an old man. Big accomplishment 🤣 — My2cents (@DownThaWormhole) August 1, 2025

My teenage daughter can bench more than you. — Chthonic_One (@Chthonic_One) August 2, 2025

You are so cringe — Testiclès (@Owen1OOO) August 2, 2025

You probably could, but that video was pathetic. Seriously… Really really pathetic — Rob (@RobAnthonyDire) August 1, 2025

Well said. We'd prefer Greg "Gutlessfeld" ignore the challenge and continue hosting the highest-rated late-night comedy show.

***