Toxic Male Rep. Eric Swalwell Has More Evidence He Could Bench More Than 'Gutlessfeld'

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on August 02, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Wow, Rep. Eric Swalwell doesn't know when to stop. He doesn't know how to start, either. Democrats have admitted they're having a problem winning back young males to the party, even after sending out examples of "healthy masculinity" like Gov. Tim Walz. They've decided to start swearing more and growing beards in a bid that some toxic masculinity will appeal to males who voted for President Donald Trump. As we reported, the super-masculine Harry Sisson recently posted a photo from the gym to shame "MAGA fanboy losers" for not working out like him.

Sisson may have come up with the idea first, but Rep. Eric Swalwell followed up with a video of him bench pressing a couple of weights. "I should be at work. Instead, I'm pumping iron at the gym," he said. 

After Fox News' Greg Gutfield ridiculed the ridiculous video, Swalwell issued a challenge: if Gutfeld could bench press more than him, he'd quit Congress. If he couldn't, Gutfeld would leave Fox.

Toxic masculinity, right? As we said above, Swalwell didn't know when to leave well enough alone and posted a clip from Fox News where Jesse Watters told Gutfeld he could bench "probably more than you."

"Gutlessfeld." Wow, this thread is going about as well as Swalwell's run for president. Give it up, dude.

Well said. We'd prefer Greg "Gutlessfeld" ignore the challenge and continue hosting the highest-rated late-night comedy show.

Tags:

ERIC SWALWELL GREG GUTFELD

