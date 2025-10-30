MSNBC’s Ken Dilanian Claims Chuck Grassley Has No Evidence Biden’s DOJ Was Weaponized
Trump Predicts TDS Media's Health Spin While Taking Qs Aboard a Turbulent Air...
Minneapolis Mayoral Candidate Pledges Loyalty to the Country (Just Not THIS Country)
Illegals on SNAP (While Dems Swore They Weren't) Now Mad It's Cut Permanently—Cry...
NRA Announces Restructuring, Delivers Balanced Budget
Democrat Rep. Bynum Blames Republican 'Poison Pill' in CR, Can't Name It—Votes for...
VIP
Obama Touts ‘New Forms of Journalism’ Which Sounds Like a Return to Democrat-Controlled...
MAZE Cues Up Reminders That Gavin Newsom Is REALLY Into Recycling (This Anti-Trump...
Johnson, Thune Shatter Schumer's Coalition: Dems Cracking?
Cracker Barrel Weighs in on the WH East Wing Remodel With the Self-Deprecating...
VIP
It's Been Noticed That for SOME Reason Alvin Bragg Isn't Mentioning His Best...
The 'Dolls' Are MEN: JK Rowling Blasts Glamour Magazine's Male 'Women' of the...
Revelations About the Biden Admin's Arctic Frost Operation Aren't Exactly Front Page Lib...
Senatorial Smackdown: John Thune SNAPS on Dems Refusing to Open the Government

'They INVERTED Animal Farm': Walter Kirn Calls Out Hollywood's (and Wikipedia's) Orwell Revisionism

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on October 30, 2025
Meme screenshot

Wikipedia has been in the news recently after Elon Musk debuted his new AI-based alternative, Grokipedia. Of course, the extremely left-biased Wikipedia base can't withstand any challenge to its false authority (kind of like most far-left institutions), so it and Wired magazine immediately ran with hit pieces against Musk's new venture, labeling it as a repository for 'far-right talking points.' 

Advertisement

Of course, this type of propaganda doesn't work anymore, particularly when it comes from Wikipedia, a site filled with left-wing lies about most topics. Accordingly, most people, including author Walter Kirn, promptly ignored that agitprop and recommended Grokipedia as a much better resource tool. 

That is the biggest lie about Wikipedia: that it is entirely user-based. In truth, it is controlled by leftist editors who do not allow anything that goes against their agenda. 

One user responded to Kirn with a hilarious example of Wikipedia's deception, citing the entry for George Orwell's famous book, Animal Farm. 

Or, more precisely, the new 2025 movie that is ... ahem ... 'based on' that book. 

Wait ... Animal Farm is an anti-capitalist allegory? Seriously? 

Ha. 

Haha. 

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. 

Kirn couldn't believe his eyes, responding -- accurately -- that this description doesn't just get it wrong; it gets it 180 degrees wrong. 

Recommended

Illegals on SNAP (While Dems Swore They Weren't) Now Mad It's Cut Permanently—Cry Harder, Lib Liars
justmindy
Advertisement

It's as hilariously ironic as when Kirn and Matt Taibbi noticed that the 75th anniversary edition of Orwell's 1984 contained an introduction providing 'trigger warnings.' 

If people can roll their eyes from beyond the grave, Orwell's are certainly spinning into the back of his head. 

LOL. 

Yes, we're sure Stalin loved that Serkis and Wikipedia removed all references to his bloody, ruthless regime in Animal Farm. 

Pretty much, yeah. 

The Ministry of Truth would be so proud. 

To be fair, Wikipedia might not be totally to blame here, since the new animated film from Andy Serkis does betray the true meaning and message of Orwell's novella.

But the fact that Wikipedia contains no reference to this obvious inversion is enough of an indictment of the platform all by itself. 

Grokipedia was happy to provide a much better, more thorough, and accurate description

While praised for its animation and vocal performances, the adaptation has drawn criticism for prioritizing broad appeal over the novella's prophetic warnings against collectivism's pitfalls, potentially rendering its cautionary message less resonant in an era where such allegories remain empirically relevant to real-world authoritarian drifts.

Advertisement

Wow. What a 'far-right' explanation. LOL. 

It's a bit trite to label everything 'Orwellian,' but -- whoo, boy -- if anything qualifies as that, this does. 

Hmm ... what could that word be? 

HA! 

Simply Inception-like layers of irony. 

Technically, the most Stalinist thing ever would be to burn all copies of the original Animal Farm and murder anyone who owned one. 

But we don't think Serkis or Wikipedia could get away with that much irony. 

Advertisement

As Kirn noted in his original post, the best course of action is not to rely too much on resource tools like Wikipedia OR Grokipedia. 

But if we had to choose one right now, we'd go with the one that uses 'far-right talking points.'

============================================

Related:

The 'Dolls' Are MEN: JK Rowling Blasts Glamour Magazine's Male 'Women' of the Year

THIS Is Abi Spanberger's Party: Virginia House Speaker SILENCES Delegate Speaking Against Violence

JD Vance Reminds America What It Feels Like to Have a REAL Vice President With TPUSA Q and A

'So, It Begins': Homeland Security Channels JRR Tolkien for Its Latest Recruitment Effort

Then and Now: Gavin Newsom Displays His Cowardice by Denying His Son's Love for Charlie Kirk

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ELON MUSK FREE SPEECH MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Illegals on SNAP (While Dems Swore They Weren't) Now Mad It's Cut Permanently—Cry Harder, Lib Liars
justmindy
Trump Predicts TDS Media's Health Spin While Taking Qs Aboard a Turbulent Air Force One Flight
Doug P.
Minneapolis Mayoral Candidate Pledges Loyalty to the Country (Just Not THIS Country)
Doug P.
The 'Dolls' Are MEN: JK Rowling Blasts Glamour Magazine's Male 'Women' of the Year
Grateful Calvin
Democrat Rep. Bynum Blames Republican 'Poison Pill' in CR, Can't Name It—Votes for Shutdown Anyway
justmindy
MSNBC’s Ken Dilanian Claims Chuck Grassley Has No Evidence Biden’s DOJ Was Weaponized
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Illegals on SNAP (While Dems Swore They Weren't) Now Mad It's Cut Permanently—Cry Harder, Lib Liars justmindy
Advertisement