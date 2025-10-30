Wikipedia has been in the news recently after Elon Musk debuted his new AI-based alternative, Grokipedia. Of course, the extremely left-biased Wikipedia base can't withstand any challenge to its false authority (kind of like most far-left institutions), so it and Wired magazine immediately ran with hit pieces against Musk's new venture, labeling it as a repository for 'far-right talking points.'

Of course, this type of propaganda doesn't work anymore, particularly when it comes from Wikipedia, a site filled with left-wing lies about most topics. Accordingly, most people, including author Walter Kirn, promptly ignored that agitprop and recommended Grokipedia as a much better resource tool.

Once I was at dinner in NYC with a great screenwriter. As we ate, he checked his phone a couple of times, furious. Turned out someone was editing his Wikipedia entry in ways he found deceptive. Couldn't do a damn thing.



I'll use Grokipedia now. I try not to rely on these tools… — Walter Kirn (@walterkirn) October 29, 2025

That is the biggest lie about Wikipedia: that it is entirely user-based. In truth, it is controlled by leftist editors who do not allow anything that goes against their agenda.

One user responded to Kirn with a hilarious example of Wikipedia's deception, citing the entry for George Orwell's famous book, Animal Farm.

Or, more precisely, the new 2025 movie that is ... ahem ... 'based on' that book.

I noticed this description says nothing about Stalinism, but that could be an accurate reflection of a revisionist take by those adapting it. The point is that I had to wonder. pic.twitter.com/tpXS3ylRiR — Mark Darling (@RalphWGoethe) October 29, 2025

Wait ... Animal Farm is an anti-capitalist allegory? Seriously?

Ha.

Haha.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Kirn couldn't believe his eyes, responding -- accurately -- that this description doesn't just get it wrong; it gets it 180 degrees wrong.

OMG



They inverted Animal Farm https://t.co/cbRQ7JV0U0 — Walter Kirn (@walterkirn) October 29, 2025

It's as hilariously ironic as when Kirn and Matt Taibbi noticed that the 75th anniversary edition of Orwell's 1984 contained an introduction providing 'trigger warnings.'

If people can roll their eyes from beyond the grave, Orwell's are certainly spinning into the back of his head.

LOL.

Yes, we're sure Stalin loved that Serkis and Wikipedia removed all references to his bloody, ruthless regime in Animal Farm.

Pretty much, yeah.

The Ministry of Truth would be so proud.

Job description of the protagonist Winston Smith in 1984, Orwell’s other great book.



“Altering historical records so that they match the current version of the Party’s narrative.” — steve (@mcquito) October 30, 2025

To be fair, Wikipedia might not be totally to blame here, since the new animated film from Andy Serkis does betray the true meaning and message of Orwell's novella.

But the fact that Wikipedia contains no reference to this obvious inversion is enough of an indictment of the platform all by itself.

Grokipedia was happy to provide a much better, more thorough, and accurate description:

While praised for its animation and vocal performances, the adaptation has drawn criticism for prioritizing broad appeal over the novella's prophetic warnings against collectivism's pitfalls, potentially rendering its cautionary message less resonant in an era where such allegories remain empirically relevant to real-world authoritarian drifts.

Wow. What a 'far-right' explanation. LOL.

George Orwell: man I hate communism, let me write some fictional political commentary on hypothetical dystopian societies to convey just how much I hate it. There’s no possible way this could be misconstrued.



Modern leftism: REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE https://t.co/ludXGhYZT7 — OfMiceandMatt (@breadstickzzz) October 30, 2025

...and there it is. The Orwellian singularity. https://t.co/unx7oDPwmT — jimboot (@jimboot) October 30, 2025

It's a bit trite to label everything 'Orwellian,' but -- whoo, boy -- if anything qualifies as that, this does.

There’s a word for this, I think. https://t.co/vngaQnk2rn — Sarah the Homeopath 🐭 (@bighealer_sarah) October 30, 2025

Hmm ... what could that word be?

"Loosely following the plot of the novella".

I await a film set at Ford's Theater in which Lincoln murders Booth. https://t.co/uIQCzz0BiK — Michael Wade (@execupundit) October 29, 2025

HA!

It's beautiful that they are monetising a poor understanding of a work of literature about communism - all for capitalist profit - while pretending to be against capitalism. — Eliot Ranch (@eliotranch) October 30, 2025

Simply Inception-like layers of irony.

Ironically, inverting Animal Farm is the most Stalinist thing ever. — ColdCathodeMan (@ColdCathodeMan) October 30, 2025

Technically, the most Stalinist thing ever would be to burn all copies of the original Animal Farm and murder anyone who owned one.

But we don't think Serkis or Wikipedia could get away with that much irony.

As Kirn noted in his original post, the best course of action is not to rely too much on resource tools like Wikipedia OR Grokipedia.

But if we had to choose one right now, we'd go with the one that uses 'far-right talking points.'





============================================

