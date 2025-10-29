'So, It Begins': Homeland Security Channels JRR Tolkien for Its Latest Recruitment Effort



[Editor's Note: Calvin said that he would throw a tantrum worse than Gollum when Frodo tied him up with an Elven rope if we didn't let him write this story, so we had to let him run with it. His tantrums are legendary.]

Advertisement

One of the best parts about the Trump administration's first nine months -- other than all of the winning, of course -- is that they know how to have fun. Whether it is Donald Trump and JD Vance themselves trolling the left on social media, or any one of their Cabinet-level departments doing the same, they have made it quite clear that the harder the left screams at them, the harder they -- and, subsequently, we -- are going to laugh.

Kristi Noem's Department of Homeland Security has been a full participant in the laughter, recently joining BlueSky to ask the left how they're doing, and also mocking Gavin Newsom and others for defending illegal child labor at marijuana farms in California.

Maybe the best of all, though, was when they took SNL's lame attempt to mock Noem and turned it into a recruitment video for ICE.

Thanks for the free advertisement @NBCSNL



Get Criminals Out. Make History. Save America.https://t.co/nZkBEj3GGi pic.twitter.com/0If5QGaX2N — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 12, 2025

The ICE recruitment ads have been so good, the agency even got Superman to join.

But when it comes to the greatest fictional heroes ever, none are better than J.R.R. Tolkien's famous fellowship in The Lord of the Rings.

ICE's most recent recruitment pitch channeled that epic tale in an effort to find a few more good Men.

Or Elves. Or Dwarves. Or Hobbits.

“The board is set, the pieces are moving. We come to it at last, the great battle of our time.” pic.twitter.com/G6BXEwkOQS — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 29, 2025

The quote above from Gandalf before the War of the Ring began in earnest is perfectly accompanied by the scene in Peter Jackson's films where Merry and Pippin convince Treebeard and the Ents to go to war because Saruman and his Uruk-hai present an existential threat to ALL free peoples in the world.

DHS followed that up with another classic quote from the movies, this one from Théoden, facing down a horde of Orcs bent on the destruction of the West:

And then another of Aragorn charging into battle, regardless of the odds:

We've said it before, and we'll say it again. The people running the social media accounts in this administration all deserve a YUGE raise.

The DHS is shireposting, and you're blackpilling? https://t.co/v6GXtXf7TV — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) October 29, 2025

Naturally, the post from DHS inspired a swarm of Tolkien memes and posts. Here are some of our favorites.

Joe Biden, like Denethor in his final days, let all defenses lapse in America, and we went through four years of an invasion.

Now, the war to expel the intruders has begun.

Advertisement

ICE will send them all back to the Shadow.

HA!

Make sure to turn the sound up for that one. Master Samwise knows what he's talking about.

America calls for aid. And Tom Homan shall answer.

And our pepper spray!

Aww. That one made us tear up a little bit.

And not because of pepper spray.

We all wish we hadn't gone through four years of open invasion.

But Grima Mayorkas made it happen, so all that is left for us now is to turn them all back.

Give us more deportations pic.twitter.com/GqF38v20tz — Braeden (@BraedenSorbo) October 29, 2025

If we include self-deportations, the number is well over two million in just nine months.

That's a number to rival even Legolas and Gimli's famous contest.

We are SO back!

“I never thought I’d poast side by side with a Fed.”



“What about side by side with a Patriot?”



“Aye….I could do that.” https://t.co/BCrJbMhTku pic.twitter.com/K3b6oew3Vf — Banished Kent (@kentbanishearl) October 29, 2025

Advertisement

Aye. We could all do that.

NOW IS THE HOUR



PATRIOTS



OATHS YOU HAVE TAKEN



NOW, FULFILL THEM ALL



FOR NATION AND HOMELAND https://t.co/VWrEBP2xPb pic.twitter.com/fmJYdcZfvK — Spooky Minotard 🎃🦇💀 (@Mythotard) October 29, 2025

Ride now! Ride now!

When you realize that DHS made this post because the people asked for it. https://t.co/79p2D5wjyZ pic.twitter.com/gcDF0hkOcz — Brandon Lansdown (@BrandonLansdown) October 29, 2025

It's true. DHS was inspired to post the meme by users on X, particularly the Tolkien fan accounts like The Middle Earth Mixer, who posted the meme below earlier, before DHS picked it up.

If that's not responding to the will of the people, we don't know what is.

Sir, Lord of the Rings memes dropped https://t.co/rJgBRgw48m pic.twitter.com/BLe2gAdfEY — Jeremy Prime (@DDayCobra) October 29, 2025

And it's a meme that bows to no one.

I love this timeline https://t.co/Nfq5OKSafW — Chrissy’s Pop Culture Corner™️ (@realpopchrissy) October 29, 2025

It's more fun than salted pork and a barrel full of Longbottom Leaf.

By all accounts, ICE's recruiting is going very well. And given how good they are at social media, that is no surprise.

We'll let Sam Gamgee close it out with yet one more inspirational speech. Sound up again:

Advertisement

Well said, Master Samwise. America IS worth fighting for.

And VERY well done, Department of Homeland Security.

We don't know what they've got up their sleeves next, but it'll be a very tall task to top today's Tolkien meme.





============================================

Related:

Then and Now: Gavin Newsom Displays His Cowardice by Denying His Son's Love for Charlie Kirk

John Ondrasik LEVELS Jon Stewart for Comparing Zohran Mamdani to a True Cultural Legend

DUH! We Didn't Need an Election 'Autopsy' to Know What's Wrong With the Left In America

JD Vance BLASTS Mehdi Hasan Claiming to Be the 'Real Victim' of Charlie Kirk's Assassination

It's (D)ifferent When They (D)o It: Margaret Brennan Challenges Hakeem Jeffries on 'Rigged Elections'

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.