It's (D)ifferent When They (D)o It: Margaret Brennan Challenges Hakeem Jeffries on 'Rigged Elections'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on October 27, 2025
Twitchy


You may want to sit down for this one, Twitchy readers, because something unprecedented happened in American legacy media yesterday. 

Margaret Brennan of CBS News actually challenged a Democrat. 

We know, right? 

Amazing. The ink on Bari Weiss's contract isn't even dry yet, and apparatchiks like Brennan might be thinking they need to pretend to be journalists a little better or else they might end up like John Harwood -- unemployed, unhinged, and screaming into the void on X every day. 

Here was Brennan yesterday on Face the Nation, grilling Hakeem Jeffries about his hypocrisy regarding election denialism and gerrymandering. Watch: 

Ahh, we get it now. When Trump says rigged elections, it's bad. When Democrats say it, it's defending our democracy ... or something. 

And when Republicans want to redistrict, that's 'rigging an election,' but when Democrats do the same thing, it's all about creating 'fair maps.'

It's funny that Jeffries still thinks he gets to play by these rules when even a partisan hack like Brennan is calling him on it. 

No, they do not. 

Yes, such as in Massachusetts, where 40 percent of people vote Republican, yet there are ZERO Republican representatives. 

Oh, but there ARE people who buy what he is selling. 

Insane people. 

The only thing funnier than Jeffries' doublespeak with Brennan was the reaction from leftists on X that she would even DARE to ask him challenging questions. 

LOL. 'Scary.'

Yes, the left is terrified that they might actually have to answer for their words and policies on a public news network. 

It's not just scary; it's INFURIATING! 

IN ALL CAPS!

They HATE Weiss because she is coming into CBS demanding that journalists be journalists, and not simply stenographers for the Democrat Party.

They hate her so much, in fact, that the left has created a new logo for CBS News. 

HAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA. 

Yes, that's right. Bari Weiss, who is the most vocal and prominent Jewish person working in media this side of Ben Shapiro, is turning CBS into the Nazi News Network. 

This is who controls the Democratic Party these days. And it's why, while they may succeed in places like New York City, they are finished as a national party. 

As for Hakeem Jeffries, if he still wants to gaslight America and not get challenged on it by anyone, there's always MSNBC. 

Or is it MS NOW? 

Whatever they are going to call it for the limited time they have left before their studios turn into a Spirit of Halloween store. 

============================================

