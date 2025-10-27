It's (D)ifferent When They (D)o It: Margaret Brennan Challenges Hakeem Jeffries on 'Rigged Elections'



You may want to sit down for this one, Twitchy readers, because something unprecedented happened in American legacy media yesterday.

Margaret Brennan of CBS News actually challenged a Democrat.

Advertisement

We know, right?

Amazing. The ink on Bari Weiss's contract isn't even dry yet, and apparatchiks like Brennan might be thinking they need to pretend to be journalists a little better or else they might end up like John Harwood -- unemployed, unhinged, and screaming into the void on X every day.

Here was Brennan yesterday on Face the Nation, grilling Hakeem Jeffries about his hypocrisy regarding election denialism and gerrymandering. Watch:

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is defending his use of the term “rigged elections” in reference to the upcoming midterm elections, accusing President Trump and Republicans of gerrymandering congressional maps to try to “deny the ability” of voters to decide the House majority.… pic.twitter.com/yGdDlJ8ekj — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) October 26, 2025

Ahh, we get it now. When Trump says rigged elections, it's bad. When Democrats say it, it's defending our democracy ... or something.

And when Republicans want to redistrict, that's 'rigging an election,' but when Democrats do the same thing, it's all about creating 'fair maps.'

It's funny that Jeffries still thinks he gets to play by these rules when even a partisan hack like Brennan is calling him on it.

They don’t even realize how pathetic they come across at this point. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RuQ5MPeNry — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) October 26, 2025

No, they do not.

Yes, such as in Massachusetts, where 40 percent of people vote Republican, yet there are ZERO Republican representatives.

I mean, the stones it takes to get on TV and straight-faced say the things he did.



Take one look at Illinois map and talk to me about gerrymandering — this is the reason so many hate ALL politicians. Just ridiculous he would think anyone buys this. https://t.co/nWC0NoveG4 — Andrew Coppens (@AndyOnLiberty) October 26, 2025

Oh, but there ARE people who buy what he is selling.

Insane people.

The only thing funnier than Jeffries' doublespeak with Brennan was the reaction from leftists on X that she would even DARE to ask him challenging questions.

Scary.



After Bari Weiss’s takeover of CBS, Margaret Brennan sounds like a Newsmax host in this interview with Hakeem Jeffries. pic.twitter.com/C4gnUkgzOV — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) October 26, 2025

LOL. 'Scary.'

Yes, the left is terrified that they might actually have to answer for their words and policies on a public news network.

Advertisement

🚨INFURIATING: CBS's Margaret Brennan just grilled Hakeem Jeffries with BOTH SIDES B******T after Democrats consider gerrymandering AFTER Republicans did it.



This is why legacy media isn’t meeting the moment - and why accounts like ours are trying to.

pic.twitter.com/808bGTH0h1 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 26, 2025

It's not just scary; it's INFURIATING!

IN ALL CAPS!

Is this Margaret Brennan asking, or is it Bari Weiss? https://t.co/unCnoIjlIi — WebsterGTarpley (@WebsterGTarpley) October 26, 2025

They HATE Weiss because she is coming into CBS demanding that journalists be journalists, and not simply stenographers for the Democrat Party.

They hate her so much, in fact, that the left has created a new logo for CBS News.

.@margbrennan is just one of many reasons why I watch NO programming from .@CBSNews. pic.twitter.com/d2im3acDQr — JanetGorman🟧 🇺🇦🌊🇺🇦 (@jcgfrippout) October 26, 2025

HAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA.

Yes, that's right. Bari Weiss, who is the most vocal and prominent Jewish person working in media this side of Ben Shapiro, is turning CBS into the Nazi News Network.

This is who controls the Democratic Party these days. And it's why, while they may succeed in places like New York City, they are finished as a national party.

Advertisement

As for Hakeem Jeffries, if he still wants to gaslight America and not get challenged on it by anyone, there's always MSNBC.

Or is it MS NOW?

Whatever they are going to call it for the limited time they have left before their studios turn into a Spirit of Halloween store.





============================================

Related:

Someone Order a Drug Test: AOC Frantically Bounces During a Bizarre Rant at Mamdani Rally

Jasmine Crockett Has a DEVASTATING New Attack Against Trump (You'll Never Guess What It Is)

BATS*** INSANE: Kansas Legislator Thinks the Trump Team Is Plotting an Escape to Argentina

BLASPHEMER! America Gets a Lecture on Christianity From Noted Biblical Scholar ... Jimmy Kimmel?

No Wonder She's Hiding: Ghazala Hashmi's DISGRACEFUL Position on Porn in Schools Resurfaces

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.