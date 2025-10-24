Zohran Mamdani’s Galling Gall: Propping Up His Aunt as 9/11’s Poster Victim Triggers...
Senator Mark Kelly's Desperate Ploy: Boosting a Butchered Karoline Leavitt Clip with Zero...
Heartbreaking Setback: New Late-Term Abortion Clinics in Colorado and New Jersey Spark Out...
BLASPHEMER! America Gets a Lecture on Christianity From Noted Biblical Scholar ... Jimmy...
ABC News Pores Over Satellite Images to Let Us Know What Trump's WH...
Shocking Fraud in FL Semi-Truck Crash: Illegal Failed CDL 10 Times, School Lied...
Klobuchar and Warren’s Cringey ‘Statler and Waldorf’-Like Ballroom Video Is All Muppet and...
RNC Research (and CNN) SINK Chuck Schumer's Talking Point on Karoline Leavitt's 'Trump...
Mamdani: NYC’s Socialist Darling Rides High on Rent-Free Dreams, While America Gags on...
WaPo Headline on Senate Bill That Would Have Paid Federal Employees Avoids Mentioning...
Scott Jennings Shocked CNN Panel Doesn’t See Zohran Mamdani Pic With '93 WTC...
Hakeem Jeffries Trapped on Live TV: Confronted With Nowhere to Run
VIP
Bulwarker Claims MAGA Is 'Creating Violence,' Reminds Everyone NeverTrumpers STILL Can't R...
No Wonder She's Hiding: Ghazala Hashmi's DISGRACEFUL Position on Porn in Schools Resurface...

BATS*** INSANE: Kansas Legislator Thinks the Trump Team Is Plotting an Escape to Argentina

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:00 PM on October 24, 2025
imgflip


There is crazy, and then there is bat guano, bars-in-the-window, over-the-rainbow, straitjacket-and-padded-room crazy. 

We think it's safe to say that Kansas state representative Susan Ruiz falls into the latter category. 

Advertisement

We learned this about Ruiz after a recent headline regarding beef imports became the subject of some political discussion. 

Now, US Rep. Sharice Davids is hardly an honest broker. Most recently, she claimed, without evidence, that President Trump's tariffs were already causing Kansas businesses to close -- even before any tariffs had gone into effect. 

But regardless of her partisanship, the topic of importing beef from Argentina versus supporting American farmers is clearly a valid topic for political debate. 

Let's just say that Ruiz is not qualified for such a conversation. This was her conclusion about the Trump administration supporting Argentina. 

LOL. 

NAZIS! RRREEEEEEE! WE CAN'T LET THEM ESCAPE! 

We almost didn't want to give Ruiz and her lunacy any oxygen, but her particular brand of unhinged TDS was just too funny to pass up. 

Recommended

Zohran Mamdani’s Galling Gall: Propping Up His Aunt as 9/11’s Poster Victim Triggers Epic Backlash
justmindy
Advertisement

She's not just wearing the hat; she's got a full-body tin foil wrap. 

And she likely believes that Tulsi Gabbard has put radio transmitters in her dental fillings. 

They've probably already set up the cloning labs in Buenos Aires to make sure that Trump lives forever. 

We just hope she didn't get her LSD from an actual medical doctor. 

LOL. 'Dumb and loud about it.' 

That should be the official Democrat party platform. 

Again, we like good old American-raised beef. But there is legitimate reasoning behind importing beef, and Javier Milei is an outstanding president who has turned around Argentina's economy in record time. 

Advertisement

He's also a solid American ally, and we know that Trump likes to favor allies, as any president would. 

It will come as no surprise that Ruiz is an 'LGBTQ+ lawmaker,' and lists her 'preferred pronouns' in her bio. 

That tracks 100 percent. 

We imagine she listens to herself a LOT. 

Or, more precisely, she listens to the multitude of voices in her head. 

Not anymore, there ain't. We got her. 

Grow up and be an adult? That's Mission: Impossible for Ruiz. 

In fact, there's a pretty prominent Nazi sympathizer running for office right now in Maine, but Ruiz doesn't care about that because he has a (D) after his name. 

Advertisement

They're EVERYWHERE! 

Certainly, it's one of the dumbest we've seen today. 

But don't worry. Given the left's recent track record, by tomorrow morning, some elected Democrat in America will post something even dumber. 

Our money's on Mazie Hirono or Hakeem Jeffries. 

============================================

Related:

BLASPHEMER! America Gets a Lecture on Christianity From Noted Biblical Scholar ... Jimmy Kimmel?

No Wonder She's Hiding: Ghazala Hashmi's DISGRACEFUL Position on Porn in Schools Resurfaces

'It Do Be Like That': Will Stancil Launches a Viral Meme Storm Over White House Renovations

The Vibe Shift Comes Even to Reagan National Airport, Deep In the DC Swamp

Who Wants to Tell Them? Mika Brzezinski Thinks Abi Spanberger Is Struggling Because of ... Sexism?

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ARGENTINA DONALD TRUMP KANSAS TARIFFS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Zohran Mamdani’s Galling Gall: Propping Up His Aunt as 9/11’s Poster Victim Triggers Epic Backlash
justmindy
BLASPHEMER! America Gets a Lecture on Christianity From Noted Biblical Scholar ... Jimmy Kimmel?
Grateful Calvin
Senator Mark Kelly's Desperate Ploy: Boosting a Butchered Karoline Leavitt Clip with Zero Shame
justmindy
'It Do Be Like That': Will Stancil Launches a Viral Meme Storm Over White House Renovations
Grateful Calvin
Shocking Fraud in FL Semi-Truck Crash: Illegal Failed CDL 10 Times, School Lied About English Proficiency
justmindy
BRUTAL: The Look on Hakeem Jeffries Face When CNBC Called Out His BS About O-Care Subsidies Is Priceless
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Zohran Mamdani’s Galling Gall: Propping Up His Aunt as 9/11’s Poster Victim Triggers Epic Backlash justmindy
Advertisement