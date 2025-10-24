BATS*** INSANE: Kansas Legislator Thinks the Trump Team Is Plotting an Escape to Argentina



There is crazy, and then there is bat guano, bars-in-the-window, over-the-rainbow, straitjacket-and-padded-room crazy.

We think it's safe to say that Kansas state representative Susan Ruiz falls into the latter category.

We learned this about Ruiz after a recent headline regarding beef imports became the subject of some political discussion.

Kansas ranchers, who are already fighting high costs, raise some of the best beef in the world. We should be standing with them — not importing it from Argentina. pic.twitter.com/IduqX1d82z — Sharice Davids (@sharicedavids) October 23, 2025

Now, US Rep. Sharice Davids is hardly an honest broker. Most recently, she claimed, without evidence, that President Trump's tariffs were already causing Kansas businesses to close -- even before any tariffs had gone into effect.

But regardless of her partisanship, the topic of importing beef from Argentina versus supporting American farmers is clearly a valid topic for political debate.

Let's just say that Ruiz is not qualified for such a conversation. This was her conclusion about the Trump administration supporting Argentina.

Why is the Trump administration showing favoritism towards Argentina? Is it because they are setting up their escape plan?

History tells us that a lot of Nazis fled to South America after World War II, with Argentina being the primary destination. 🤔 https://t.co/NWCOrBswzg — Rep. Susan Ruiz (@SusanRuiz_KS23) October 24, 2025

LOL.

NAZIS! RRREEEEEEE! WE CAN'T LET THEM ESCAPE!

We almost didn't want to give Ruiz and her lunacy any oxygen, but her particular brand of unhinged TDS was just too funny to pass up.

She's not just wearing the hat; she's got a full-body tin foil wrap.

And she likely believes that Tulsi Gabbard has put radio transmitters in her dental fillings.

Yes.



It's all a plot.



Check out the big brain on you. https://t.co/MOfNbiLibc — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 24, 2025

They've probably already set up the cloning labs in Buenos Aires to make sure that Trump lives forever.

Does your primary care physician know you're over medicating? 🤣 https://t.co/KMlB9lLF3q — Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ Lawless And Loud (@LawlessAndLoud) October 24, 2025

We just hope she didn't get her LSD from an actual medical doctor.

Holy crap you are dumb and loud about it. Milei seem like much of a Nazi to you? — SILAWZ (@stucknLAwzmbies) October 24, 2025

LOL. 'Dumb and loud about it.'

That should be the official Democrat party platform.

Trump has explained the reason, to increase supply to bring the cost of beef down. You can debate the merits of that, the pros and cons, but going straight to “Argentinian Nazis” shows your lack of understanding and comprehension. — Nevervotingdemocratagain (@NevervotingDem) October 24, 2025

Again, we like good old American-raised beef. But there is legitimate reasoning behind importing beef, and Javier Milei is an outstanding president who has turned around Argentina's economy in record time.

He's also a solid American ally, and we know that Trump likes to favor allies, as any president would.

It will come as no surprise that Ruiz is an 'LGBTQ+ lawmaker,' and lists her 'preferred pronouns' in her bio.

That tracks 100 percent.

Yea that’s it. So 80+ million American Nazis can flee from democrats who want them de@d. Do u ever listen to yourself? — BoujeeBombshell (@badboujeebabee) October 24, 2025

We imagine she listens to herself a LOT.

Or, more precisely, she listens to the multitude of voices in her head.

You are insane. Bless your heart. — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) October 24, 2025

Still time to delete this garbage take. — Bruce Benteman (@BruceBenteman) October 24, 2025

Not anymore, there ain't. We got her.

Are you 12 yrs old? This is so childish. You wouldn't know what a Nazi was if it stood in front of you with a sign. You're an elected official talking nonsense. Grow up and be an adult. — My opinion is probably different than yours. (@Rockhands120) October 24, 2025

Grow up and be an adult? That's Mission: Impossible for Ruiz.

In fact, there's a pretty prominent Nazi sympathizer running for office right now in Maine, but Ruiz doesn't care about that because he has a (D) after his name.

Is a Nazi in the room with you now? — Jim (@Jimmy_Deeee) October 24, 2025

They're EVERYWHERE!

This may be the dumbest post ever. — Claritas Miles (@ClaritasMiles) October 24, 2025

Certainly, it's one of the dumbest we've seen today.

But don't worry. Given the left's recent track record, by tomorrow morning, some elected Democrat in America will post something even dumber.

Our money's on Mazie Hirono or Hakeem Jeffries.





