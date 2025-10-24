BLASPHEMER! America Gets a Lecture on Christianity From Noted Biblical Scholar ... Jimmy Kimmel?

ABC News Pores Over Satellite Images to Let Us Know What Trump's WH...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on October 24, 2025
imgflip


One of the most entertaining things we come across often on social media is anti-theists lecturing Christians on what it means to be a good Christian. They have no idea what they're talking about, of course, but they mistakenly think they can use Christianity as a cudgel against people of faith. 

But a close second are the 'a la carte' Catholics, who think they can pick and choose what they believe and still call themselves Catholic. Two famous examples in Washington are Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, who support abortion for any reason whatsoever (let alone at all) and want taxpayers to fund it up to and including the point of birth.

Similarly, Jimmy Kimmel likes to tell everyone that he was raised Catholic and hilariously believes that means anything when we see him live his life not at all in accordance with the doctrine of the Catholic Church. Recently, he appeared on Ted Danson's podcast (Ted Danson has a podcast?) to lecture Christians and scold them that Jesus wouldn't approve of enforcing immigration law. Watch: 

We'd love to see Kimmel try to pull this tired, lame stunt with someone like Michael Knowles, where he would have to defend his position by citing Scripture. 

He never will, obviously, because he knows nothing about the Gospels or what Jesus taught. It just sounds good to him and makes him believe he is the good guy. 

If Kimmel were threatened with having his show suspended again unless he could cite one single verse from the Bible, he couldn't do it. 

Lots of people on X could, though. 

Even the Catholic Church mandates that welcoming strangers includes the obligation of those people to respect and adhere to the law, adopt civic burdens, and respect the culture and heritage of their host country. 

The Catechism does not say anything about entering illegally and demanding free stuff forever. 

Danson absolutely is an atheist and has touted his 'secular ethics' on many occasions. Kimmel is what we like to call a 'Christian in name only.'

It's even more disgraceful when we recall that Kimmel's most recent stint in the headlines came when he mocked the assassination of Charlie Kirk, who had more knowledge of Christianity in his little finger than Kimmel has in his whole body. 

Yep. He did the meme. 

But since Kimmel wants to use Jesus as a weapon, he might want to take a look at some of his own positions and what Jesus might think about them. 

Oops. 

Oh, yeah. There's that, too. We don't think Jesus would look too kindly on that. But maybe that's just us. 

Then, there are a couple of big Christian no-nos that Kimmel wholeheartedly embraces. 

Jesus said, 'Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these.' (Mark, 10:14). 

He didn't say, 'Oh, just abort them kids. And if they survive that, you can brainwash them to believe they were born in the wrong body.'

It is funny to watch Kimmel and Danson think they can lecture us, though, about someone Danson doesn't believe existed, and Kimmel only believes existed when it is convenient for him. 

HA! 

OK, probably not, but that still made us laugh. 

Even funnier was the end of the clip, where Kimmel also tried to lecture America about tribalism and about red teams and blue teams. 

Yes, Jimmy Kimmel, who led cheers for a demented Joe Biden for four years and has never once uttered a word of criticism about any Democrat, even when they break the law, wants us to believe that he is 'non-partisan.'

Sorry, Jimbo. We're not buying it. 

And we don't think Jesus would either. 


============================================

