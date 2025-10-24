BLASPHEMER! America Gets a Lecture on Christianity From Noted Biblical Scholar ... Jimmy Kimmel?



One of the most entertaining things we come across often on social media is anti-theists lecturing Christians on what it means to be a good Christian. They have no idea what they're talking about, of course, but they mistakenly think they can use Christianity as a cudgel against people of faith.

Advertisement

But a close second are the 'a la carte' Catholics, who think they can pick and choose what they believe and still call themselves Catholic. Two famous examples in Washington are Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, who support abortion for any reason whatsoever (let alone at all) and want taxpayers to fund it up to and including the point of birth.

Similarly, Jimmy Kimmel likes to tell everyone that he was raised Catholic and hilariously believes that means anything when we see him live his life not at all in accordance with the doctrine of the Catholic Church. Recently, he appeared on Ted Danson's podcast (Ted Danson has a podcast?) to lecture Christians and scold them that Jesus wouldn't approve of enforcing immigration law. Watch:

Jimmy Kimmel asks “what Jesus would think about” Trump enforcing our immigration laws pic.twitter.com/NwC7gFYala — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 23, 2025

We'd love to see Kimmel try to pull this tired, lame stunt with someone like Michael Knowles, where he would have to defend his position by citing Scripture.

He never will, obviously, because he knows nothing about the Gospels or what Jesus taught. It just sounds good to him and makes him believe he is the good guy.

People that have never read the Bible are suddenly Christian theologians. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 23, 2025

If Kimmel were threatened with having his show suspended again unless he could cite one single verse from the Bible, he couldn't do it.

Lots of people on X could, though.

It’s wild how people try to use Jesus as a political prop while ignoring what He actually said.



Christ literally told His followers to “render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s” (Matthew 22:21) and submit to governing authorities (Romans 13:1–2). That means respecting civil law. 🤡🌎 https://t.co/OGEnpV3D8w — Ghost (@GhostRises) October 23, 2025

Even the Catholic Church mandates that welcoming strangers includes the obligation of those people to respect and adhere to the law, adopt civic burdens, and respect the culture and heritage of their host country.

The Catechism does not say anything about entering illegally and demanding free stuff forever.

Two atheists imagine what a person they not only don't believe in, but despise the followers of, would think. https://t.co/WI3wls7Wrp — Blue Collar Executive (@A_Sober_Drunk) October 23, 2025

Danson absolutely is an atheist and has touted his 'secular ethics' on many occasions. Kimmel is what we like to call a 'Christian in name only.'

when did this guy start believing he is a spokesman for anyone but himself, or qualified to lead on social issues? What has he DONE to earn other's respect except joke and degrade against the values of those he feels threatened by? https://t.co/V76YIVcYDI — The 10X Mind 💎 (@The10XMind) October 23, 2025

Advertisement

It's even more disgraceful when we recall that Kimmel's most recent stint in the headlines came when he mocked the assassination of Charlie Kirk, who had more knowledge of Christianity in his little finger than Kimmel has in his whole body.

Get Jesus' name out yo mouth, Jimmy. — Miranda Veracruz de la Jolla Cardinal 🍎🍏 (@MVdlJCardinal) October 23, 2025

Yep. He did the meme.

But since Kimmel wants to use Jesus as a weapon, he might want to take a look at some of his own positions and what Jesus might think about them.

I wonder what Jesus, who healed lepers, would think about Kimmel's views on treating the unvaccinated? https://t.co/izRBgPP0nJ — Dr. JoeViturbo (Not That Kind Of Doctor) (@JoeViturbo) October 23, 2025

Oops.

Oh, yeah. There's that, too. We don't think Jesus would look too kindly on that. But maybe that's just us.

Then, there are a couple of big Christian no-nos that Kimmel wholeheartedly embraces.

Nobody makes pro-abort lefties suddenly find Jesus quite like Trump. https://t.co/X1TWWbdHgV — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 24, 2025

How about asking what Jesus would think about mutilating children under the guise of something called “gender care”. https://t.co/OoEArxWQ5g — Anthony Cumia (@AnthonyCumia) October 24, 2025

Advertisement

Jesus said, 'Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these.' (Mark, 10:14).

He didn't say, 'Oh, just abort them kids. And if they survive that, you can brainwash them to believe they were born in the wrong body.'

Jesus' parents had to follow the rules, like registering in Jerusalem and paying taxes.. They had borders in Jesus time. — perry (@phummel78) October 24, 2025

The Jesus they’re referencing isn’t the historically recorded Jesus of the Bible and Gospel narratives but the false progressive Jesus that never existed. https://t.co/D6ly7Vv0cH — Joshua Robert 🇺🇸 (@RobertSays_) October 24, 2025

It is funny to watch Kimmel and Danson think they can lecture us, though, about someone Danson doesn't believe existed, and Kimmel only believes existed when it is convenient for him.

Jesus just said “I voted for this” https://t.co/mF92PCvHRx — J. On The Right 🇺🇸 (@TheUclan) October 24, 2025

HA!

OK, probably not, but that still made us laugh.

Even funnier was the end of the clip, where Kimmel also tried to lecture America about tribalism and about red teams and blue teams.

Yes, Jimmy Kimmel, who led cheers for a demented Joe Biden for four years and has never once uttered a word of criticism about any Democrat, even when they break the law, wants us to believe that he is 'non-partisan.'

Advertisement

Sorry, Jimbo. We're not buying it.

And we don't think Jesus would either.



============================================

Related:

No Wonder She's Hiding: Ghazala Hashmi's DISGRACEFUL Position on Porn in Schools Resurfaces

'It Do Be Like That': Will Stancil Launches a Viral Meme Storm Over White House Renovations

The Vibe Shift Comes Even to Reagan National Airport, Deep In the DC Swamp

Who Wants to Tell Them? Mika Brzezinski Thinks Abi Spanberger Is Struggling Because of ... Sexism?

Virginia Vacancy: Ghazala Hashmi Keeps Chickening Out, So John Reid Held a Debate Without Her

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.