Virginia Vacancy: Ghazala Hashmi Keeps Chickening Out, So John Reid Held a Debate Without Her

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:10 AM on October 22, 2025
Twitchy


With less than two weeks to go until Election Day, most of the recent attention in the Commonwealth of Virginia has understandaly been focused on the Democrats' two awful candidates for Governor and Attorney General. Abigail Spanberger is calling on her supporters to embrace rage, while AG candidate Jay Jones has earned himself a new nickname in the Old Dominion: 'Two Bullets.' 

We trust that one needs no explanation

But there is a third statewide race in the state, for Lieutenant Governor. Republican John Reid has been asking Democrat State Senator Ghazala Hashmi for a debate for months, but, in cowardly fashion, she has refused every opportunity to let Virginians hear her positions on the issues, while still expecting them to vote for her. 

So, last night, Reid put on his best Clint Eastwood hat and did the inevitable. He held a debate without her. 

Everything Reid said in the clip above is true, from Hashmi's cowardice to her positions on every issue that are against the interests of Virginia. 

But it was in additional clips from the debate that the visual struck home, as the camera panned out to show Reid debating ... a mostly blank video screen with just an image of Hashmi's face and AI-generated statements from her about her positions.

Devastating. 

And, yes, by the way, Hashmi does oppose Right to Work and is an anti-business candidate. The reason she didn't show up is that she cannot counter any of the points Reid made here. 

In another clip, Reid promised to be a Lieutenant Governor who would show up for ALL Virginians, with the obvious contrast that Hashmi does not show up at all.

Paging Senator Hashmi. Senator Hashmi, please show up to the stage to explain why ANYONE should vote for you. 

Even The Washington Post was forced to cover the event and acknowledge that Hashmi has refused every single effort and offer from Reid to debate. 

... the only candidate who is refusing to debate. Disgraceful and disqualifying!

Hilariously, after hiding uder a rock for the entire campaign, Hashmi's team tried to claim 'victory' in a debate she was too chicken to attend. 

LOL. 

Nice try. 

Except that even Spanberger -- who still won't ask Jones to drop out of the race after he fantasized about dead Republican children -- has said that no Virginian should vote for a candidate who refuses to debate. 

Oops. 

The attempted declaration of victory landed on X like a lead balloon. 

Because her positions -- including her 'Free Palestine' stance -- are awful and she cannot defend any of them, that's why. 

It's a 'dunk' where she completely missed the rim and faceplanted into the stanchion. 

Meanwhile, Reid received applause and appreciation for calling her out and for his positions on the issues. 

HA. 

When Eastwood talked to an empty chair at the 2012 RNC, it was a hilarious move, but it missed slightly only because a convention isn't the normal setting for a debate or conversation, just speeches.

However, in Reid's case last night, debating a video screen with AI-generated responses was brilliant because it showed every voter in Virginia that one candidate will show up for them, while the other just hides and hopes Democrats will vote 'blue no matter who.' 

All Ghazala Hashmi had to do was show up, either last night or to any one of John Reid's many other invitations to a debate. 

But she didn't. Because she is a coward. 

And we hope that Virginians remember that when they cast their votes. 

