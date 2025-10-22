Virginia Vacancy: Ghazala Hashmi Keeps Chickening Out, So John Reid Held a Debate Without Her



With less than two weeks to go until Election Day, most of the recent attention in the Commonwealth of Virginia has understandaly been focused on the Democrats' two awful candidates for Governor and Attorney General. Abigail Spanberger is calling on her supporters to embrace rage, while AG candidate Jay Jones has earned himself a new nickname in the Old Dominion: 'Two Bullets.'

We trust that one needs no explanation.

But there is a third statewide race in the state, for Lieutenant Governor. Republican John Reid has been asking Democrat State Senator Ghazala Hashmi for a debate for months, but, in cowardly fashion, she has refused every opportunity to let Virginians hear her positions on the issues, while still expecting them to vote for her.

So, last night, Reid put on his best Clint Eastwood hat and did the inevitable. He held a debate without her.

It’s a shame that @SenatorHashmi has refused every opportunity to debate me. She should welcome the opportunity to defend her record — but she knows she can’t. pic.twitter.com/K4AljQJxcd — John Reid (@JohnReid4VA) October 21, 2025

Everything Reid said in the clip above is true, from Hashmi's cowardice to her positions on every issue that are against the interests of Virginia.

But it was in additional clips from the debate that the visual struck home, as the camera panned out to show Reid debating ... a mostly blank video screen with just an image of Hashmi's face and AI-generated statements from her about her positions.

I stand WITH the working people of Virginia, and AGAINST the repeal of Right to Work — this election is about maintaining our competitive edge, which means attracting business, not attacking it. pic.twitter.com/0ystEYHfCp — John Reid (@JohnReid4VA) October 21, 2025

Devastating.

And, yes, by the way, Hashmi does oppose Right to Work and is an anti-business candidate. The reason she didn't show up is that she cannot counter any of the points Reid made here.

In another clip, Reid promised to be a Lieutenant Governor who would show up for ALL Virginians, with the obvious contrast that Hashmi does not show up at all.

I’m not here to be another Richmond politician — I’m here to work for YOU, to be a voice for all Virginians, and to be, above all else, reasonable, responsible, and fair. pic.twitter.com/eKaT7E2zqy — John Reid (@JohnReid4VA) October 21, 2025

Paging Senator Hashmi. Senator Hashmi, please show up to the stage to explain why ANYONE should vote for you.

Even The Washington Post was forced to cover the event and acknowledge that Hashmi has refused every single effort and offer from Reid to debate.

Great coverage of last night’s first ever AI debate!!!



I am so glad I insisted on a fair and balanced program and did the broadcast in one take with no rehearsal.



People don’t like Ghazala or her bad attitude about not campaigning and not answering questions.



She’s the only… — John Reid (@JohnReid4VA) October 22, 2025

... the only candidate who is refusing to debate. Disgraceful and disqualifying!

Hilariously, after hiding uder a rock for the entire campaign, Hashmi's team tried to claim 'victory' in a debate she was too chicken to attend.

Tonight, we congratulate @SenatorHashmi for winning @JohnReid4VA’s fake debate, and thank John Reid for sharing Ghazala's winning message. Here are some key quotes that John Reid shared from tonight's debate: pic.twitter.com/ujsxIWKhOv — Virginia Democrats (@vademocrats) October 22, 2025

LOL.

Nice try.

Except that even Spanberger -- who still won't ask Jones to drop out of the race after he fantasized about dead Republican children -- has said that no Virginian should vote for a candidate who refuses to debate.

Abby said Hiden Hashmi was disqualified pic.twitter.com/mQceRLPjHE — DoNotComply (@Tightwad302) October 22, 2025

Oops.

The attempted declaration of victory landed on X like a lead balloon.

You're helping her hide from Virginians ... why? https://t.co/wf664RzPwr — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 22, 2025

Because her positions -- including her 'Free Palestine' stance -- are awful and she cannot defend any of them, that's why.

Only Virginia Democrats could be tone deaf enough to brag about their candidate being too cowardly to debate. https://t.co/6U4SxCUD19 — Virginia GOP (@VA_GOP) October 22, 2025

Wherein the party whose candidate won’t debate attempts to “dunk” on @JohnReid4VA by further amplifying the fact that @SenatorHashmi won’t debate him.



This isn’t the dunk you think it is. https://t.co/CXdZkSMtnT pic.twitter.com/qcyGlZl5cw — Gary Katz (Official) (@KatzForChair) October 22, 2025

It's a 'dunk' where she completely missed the rim and faceplanted into the stanchion.

Meanwhile, Reid received applause and appreciation for calling her out and for his positions on the issues.

HA.

John Reid, Republican candidate for VA lieutenant governor is currently having a debate with an AI Senator Hashmi, because she has refused to debate in person. It's genius: Watch here: https://t.co/IQHP8ixdFi https://t.co/FBO3et28tY — Beautyinnis 🇺🇸 (@beautyinnis) October 21, 2025

This is a hysterical and brilliant move.



Debating the empty podium.



I love it. 🤣 https://t.co/0nmVKLhasN — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) October 22, 2025

Not only do I love that @JohnReid4VA is calling out No Show Hashmi, he’s absolutely right on this policy. Spanberger is claiming to make Virginia #1 for business again, yet she wants to force unionization—a sure business killer! Well done, John. You smoked her in the debate 😂 https://t.co/YnjeKHyUzM — Karen Hamilton (@KarenHamiltonVA) October 22, 2025

When Eastwood talked to an empty chair at the 2012 RNC, it was a hilarious move, but it missed slightly only because a convention isn't the normal setting for a debate or conversation, just speeches.

However, in Reid's case last night, debating a video screen with AI-generated responses was brilliant because it showed every voter in Virginia that one candidate will show up for them, while the other just hides and hopes Democrats will vote 'blue no matter who.'

All Ghazala Hashmi had to do was show up, either last night or to any one of John Reid's many other invitations to a debate.

But she didn't. Because she is a coward.

And we hope that Virginians remember that when they cast their votes.





