RESIGN You Filth! Cynical Publius Goes OFF on Cowardly Military Brass Crying to...
Stephen Colbert Tells KJP He’s Afraid She’ll Turn Democrats Independent
How Do You Say, 'OMG MAKE IT STOP' in Spanish? Mikie Sherrill's Spanish...
Dems Secretly Plan to Abandon Ship on Shutdown: Fundraising Scandal
What HE Said: James Woods Has BRUTAL Words of Wisdom After Jennifer Welch...
CRAZY Story About Fairfax County Public School Staff Arranging Abortions for Minors Just...
VIP
Tucker Carlson Jumps ALL the Sharks Finding Something Even CRAZIER to Blame on...
MOCK-FEST: Hillary Clinton's Faux-OUTRAGE Over Trump's Ballroom Goes Even WORSE Than You'd...
Ted Cruz Shares Post of the Largest Democrat Protest Before Their No Kings...
Republicans Call Democrats' Bluff By Moving to Pay Federal Employees and Hakeem Jeffries...
COOKED! Bad news, Dems, Americans Are Onto You and Your Government Shutdown (DAMNING...
BOOM! VA Teens Take Matters Into Their Own Hands to Stop School Board...
ZERO Self-Awareness: Chuck Todd Pats Himself on the Back for 'Shutting Down' Criticism...
Another Open Borders Nightmare: Repeat Illegal DUI Killer Takes Innocent NC Man's Life—Tha...

Ron DeSantis Takes a Well-Deserved Victory Lap, Trolling the Left Who Called Him 'Authoritarian'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on October 21, 2025
AP Photo/John Raoux


President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and the entire Trump administration are currently having a field day with their hilariously trolling the left -- and then laughing even harder when Democrats inevitably start crying at them about it. 

Advertisement

But, lest anyone forget, Florida's (and America's) governor Ron DeSantis is a pretty accomplished troll himself. For proof, we only need to look at the name of his state's illegal immigrant detention center: 'Alligator Alcatraz.'

Yesterday, the governor's communications wizard, Christina Pushaw, posted some extremely obvious but nevertheless welcome study results about Florida students and how they've been performing after DeSantis banned cell phones in classrooms.

Shocking news, right? We're absolutely floored that students do better in school when they are not glued to their phones. 

But back in 2023, when DeSantis proposed and enacted this ban, it didn't stop the left from calling him the usual names. 'Fascist,' 'Nazi,' 'Hitler,' and many more were hurled at him (just like when he never actually banned anyone from saying the word 'gay'). 

Recommended

What HE Said: James Woods Has BRUTAL Words of Wisdom After Jennifer Welch Calls Stephen Miller a Nazi
Sam J.
Advertisement

DeSantis couldn't help but take a little extra pleasure in the study results, given that history, and used the opportunity to rub the left's noses in the mess they constantly leave behind them. 

We don't blame him for the trolling even a little bit. 

The 'wacko leftist lady' in question here is the 'fascism expert' at MSNBC, Ruth Ben-Ghiat, who has a real hate-on for DeSantis and says that pretty much anything he does is authoritarian. Of course, she has also said that he would 'destroy our democracy.' 

In a tweet that she later deleted, she labeled his cell phone policy 'so dangerous in every way.'

Ben-Ghiat, umm, could not be reached for comment after the results of this study. 

Is there any DeSantis policy that has NOT been vindicated by time and reality? We've yet to see one. 

Hilariously (and predictably), Ben-Ghiat had nothing at all to say about 'authoritarianism' when New York Governor Kathy Hochul copied Florida's cell phone policy in schools. 

Advertisement

Well, you see, that's (D)ifferent. 

HA! 

She's more of a Jim Jones-ish cult leader with her worship of vaccines, but we'll accept that comparison. 

So many kings, so little Soros money to fund all of the protests.

It's not exactly rocket surgery. 

Every. Single. Time. 

Except in Ben-Ghiat's case, she was already crazy.

As Darth Vader once said, 'All too easy.' 

Advertisement

Kudos to Ron DeSantis for yet another successful policy to help Florida students. 

And extra kudos for the trolling of Ruth Ben-Ghiat, who will just have to find another common-sense, successful Florida policy that she can label fascist. 

============================================

Related:

ZERO Self-Awareness: Chuck Todd Pats Himself on the Back for 'Shutting Down' Criticism of Protests

Irrelevant Idiocy: Jim Acosta Giggles as Kathy Griffin Spouts Insane Election Denialism

'We Don't Answer to You': Dan Bongino DROPS THE MIC on Gavin Newsom About Law Enforcement

Sorry, Cenk Uygur, But Matt Walsh Is Correct: Intolerance IS a Virtue

'You Should Know, I'm Your Colleague': Wesley Hunt DROPS Ro Khanna for Racist Redistricting Claim

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

EDUCATION FLORIDA MSNBC RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What HE Said: James Woods Has BRUTAL Words of Wisdom After Jennifer Welch Calls Stephen Miller a Nazi
Sam J.
RESIGN You Filth! Cynical Publius Goes OFF on Cowardly Military Brass Crying to Media About Pete Hegseth
Sam J.
Stephen Colbert Tells KJP He’s Afraid She’ll Turn Democrats Independent
Brett T.
Ted Cruz Shares Post of the Largest Democrat Protest Before Their No Kings Rally and Lefties Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
How Do You Say, 'OMG MAKE IT STOP' in Spanish? Mikie Sherrill's Spanish Bit Is Seriously NO BUENO (Watch)
Sam J.
CRAZY Story About Fairfax County Public School Staff Arranging Abortions for Minors Just Got CRAZIER
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

What HE Said: James Woods Has BRUTAL Words of Wisdom After Jennifer Welch Calls Stephen Miller a Nazi Sam J.
Advertisement