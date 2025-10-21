Ron DeSantis Takes a Well-Deserved Victory Lap, Trolling the Left Who Called Him 'Authoritarian'



President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and the entire Trump administration are currently having a field day with their hilariously trolling the left -- and then laughing even harder when Democrats inevitably start crying at them about it.

But, lest anyone forget, Florida's (and America's) governor Ron DeSantis is a pretty accomplished troll himself. For proof, we only need to look at the name of his state's illegal immigrant detention center: 'Alligator Alcatraz.'

Yesterday, the governor's communications wizard, Christina Pushaw, posted some extremely obvious but nevertheless welcome study results about Florida students and how they've been performing after DeSantis banned cell phones in classrooms.

NEW: A study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research finds that Florida students are doing better following the state’s ban on phones in the classroom. 👇 pic.twitter.com/sJSfgPuxaq — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 20, 2025

Shocking news, right? We're absolutely floored that students do better in school when they are not glued to their phones.

But back in 2023, when DeSantis proposed and enacted this ban, it didn't stop the left from calling him the usual names. 'Fascist,' 'Nazi,' 'Hitler,' and many more were hurled at him (just like when he never actually banned anyone from saying the word 'gay').

DeSantis couldn't help but take a little extra pleasure in the study results, given that history, and used the opportunity to rub the left's noses in the mess they constantly leave behind them.

Well, imagine that!



Oh, and remember when a talking head on MSNBC likened our cell phone policy to “authoritarianism”?



I do: https://t.co/Drcm42Nndy pic.twitter.com/B6Xj8JbxUB — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) October 20, 2025

We don't blame him for the trolling even a little bit.

The 'wacko leftist lady' in question here is the 'fascism expert' at MSNBC, Ruth Ben-Ghiat, who has a real hate-on for DeSantis and says that pretty much anything he does is authoritarian. Of course, she has also said that he would 'destroy our democracy.'

In a tweet that she later deleted, she labeled his cell phone policy 'so dangerous in every way.'

Ben-Ghiat, umm, could not be reached for comment after the results of this study.

Is there any DeSantis policy that has NOT been vindicated by time and reality? We've yet to see one.

Hilariously (and predictably), Ben-Ghiat had nothing at all to say about 'authoritarianism' when New York Governor Kathy Hochul copied Florida's cell phone policy in schools.

And the crazy part is, Hochul did the same exact thing in NY, and they praise it. pic.twitter.com/6uNi73hldm — Kiki Danger (@itskikidanger) October 21, 2025

Well, you see, that's (D)ifferent.

Kathy hochul must be Mussolini then — worry (@whinyrealist) October 21, 2025

HA!

She's more of a Jim Jones-ish cult leader with her worship of vaccines, but we'll accept that comparison.

Well prepare yourself MSNBC for another King. Hahaha....I love it. https://t.co/Kqwl2rIDD1 — Independently, Independent ! (@DeplorableCrowC) October 21, 2025

So many kings, so little Soros money to fund all of the protests.

Both the teachers in my family thank you for this. — JGrahamMac (@JGrahamMac1) October 20, 2025

As a parent, I am glad for the cell phone ban. Kids turning their phone in at the beginning of class helps them focus. — SuzanPFl (@maga_tok76672) October 20, 2025

It's not exactly rocket surgery.

Doing the obviously smart thing drives some people crazy. — Robert T. Ives (@Justalurke) October 21, 2025

Every. Single. Time.

Except in Ben-Ghiat's case, she was already crazy.

Libs owned yet again. — Charlie 🐊📟 GoIrish☘️ (@Pslcharlie) October 20, 2025

As Darth Vader once said, 'All too easy.'

Kudos to Ron DeSantis for yet another successful policy to help Florida students.

And extra kudos for the trolling of Ruth Ben-Ghiat, who will just have to find another common-sense, successful Florida policy that she can label fascist.





