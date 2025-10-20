Irrelevant Idiocy: Jim Acosta Giggles as Kathy Griffin Spouts Insane Election Denialism
VIP
Learning from Mistakes: The Dangers of Roblox and the Importance of Protecting Our...
Senate Democrats Admit They've Kept the Government Closed Because They're Scared of Their...
Ted Cruz's PRECISE Legal Term to Describe Abigail Spanberger Protecting Biden's Open Borde...
'The Plot Thickens'! Catherine Herridge Shares a New Wrinkle in James Comey's Legal...
MSNBC's Desperate Live Flop: 'The Free Beacon' Crashes the Party and Exposes...
VIP
WOMP! Trump's Tariff Critics on the Left and in Never Trump Are in...
Trump, Johnson Strong-Arm Schumer: Shutdown Might End This Week?
THIS Is How It's Done! JD Vance's Half-Brother 'Will NOT Be Intimidated' After...
De Niro Tells MSNBC Rural Voters Are Misinformed by Their Media and Stephen...
Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Morgan J. Freeman for BRAGGING About How Scared His...
VIP
Bernie Sanders' Evil Billionaires Rant at 'No Kings' Left Out Somebody (Didn't Want...
Mollie Hemingway Embarrasses POLITICO-Bro Whining About Sean Duffy Telling Young Men to Go...
DAMNING Video Shows Abigail Spanberger Was All IN on Lying to Protect Biden...

'We Don't Answer to You': Dan Bongino DROPS THE MIC on Gavin Newsom About Law Enforcement

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on October 20, 2025
Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File


One of the features that made Dan Bongino such an effective and popular conservative radio host was his ability to call out leftist bulls*** whenever he saw it ... and he saw a LOT of it.

Advertisement

As the Deputy Director of the FBI, Bongino is no longer on the media airwaves as often as he used to be, but it's good to see that he has not lost that talent for demolishing Democrat gaslighting, corruption, and incompetence. 

This morning, Bongino went on Fox News to counter Gavin Newsom's comments that 'nobody' wants federal law enforcement in Los Angeles or San Francisco to root out illegals and clean up crime. 

In typical Bongino fashion, he ended Newsom's argument with just a few simple words. Watch: 

We. Don't. Answer. To. You.

Bingo. He might as well have said, 'Tough ti**y, governor.' 

That's pretty much all Bongino needed to say, but he went on to elaborate how many of Newsom's constituents DO want law enforcement to protect them, just like they have been doing -- and getting thanked for -- in Washington, DC. 

Not only do the people want help, they are starting to vote that way. And that's the real reason people like Newsom are scared. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

But Newsom apparently never learned the adage, 'Better to remain silent and be thought a fool ...' because he ineptly tried to come back at Bongino regarding crime in San Francisco. 

As if everyone doesn't know by now the game that the left has been playing for years. They stopped reporting crimes so that their crime statistics would go down.

But this headline isn't totally misleading. Crime IS dropping in San Francisco this year. precipitously. And Bongino knows exactly why. 

... We appreciate the work of our state and local partners as we continue these important efforts. You should be praising the efforts, I know the citizens benefiting from safer streets are.

Which is it, Governor? Do you want the FBI to stop doing its job and leave, or do you want to thank them for the headlines you can now try to take credit for? 

Newsom thinks he can have it both ways. He cannot. 

If rake-stepping was an Olympic event, Newsom would be Michael Phelps. 

Advertisement

Two mic drops in a single morning. That's pretty good even for Bongino, who was known in media for his mic-drop moments. 

He never has. 

We're old enough to remember when an Angeleno tried to ask him what he was doing about the wildfire recovery. His response was to blow her off and pretend that he was on a phone call with President Trump. (He was not.)

We voted for EXACTLY this. 

Even Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, who is as far-left as they come, was able to thank the administration for helping to reduce crime in Washington, DC. 

Newsom couldn't even bring himself to do that. Which tells us everything about him. 

Advertisement

Oh, he and Kash Patel are sending them in, alright. 

When it comes to the Marines or the National Guard, the governor does have a say on such deployments, depending on what mission those troops are there to execute. 

But the FBI, the DEA, and the U.S. Marshals do NOT answer to Newsom, nor do they owe him any explanation for their work to do what he will not: crush violent crime. 

Newsom should know this (and he probably does), but we appreciate Deputy Director Bongino giving him the not-so-gentle reminder this morning. 

============================================

Related:

Sorry, Cenk Uygur, But Matt Walsh Is Correct: Intolerance IS a Virtue

'You Should Know, I'm Your Colleague': Wesley Hunt DROPS Ro Khanna for Racist Redistricting Claim

Leftists ARE BIG MAD at Pete Hegseth for Wearing 'Russia's Colors' (Who Wants to Tell Them?)

Call the WAAAAHMBULANCE! Adam Kinzinger Cries on Camera About Trump Freeing George Santos

Go Back to the Shadow! UK Professor Claims Tolkien's Lord of the Rings 'Demonizes' People of Color

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA CRIME FBI GAVIN NEWSOM LAW & ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Irrelevant Idiocy: Jim Acosta Giggles as Kathy Griffin Spouts Insane Election Denialism
Grateful Calvin
'The Plot Thickens'! Catherine Herridge Shares a New Wrinkle in James Comey's Legal Troubles
Doug P.
Senate Democrats Admit They've Kept the Government Closed Because They're Scared of Their Wack-Job Base
Sam J.
MSNBC's Desperate Live Flop: 'The Free Beacon' Crashes the Party and Exposes the Absolute Lunacy
justmindy
Ted Cruz's PRECISE Legal Term to Describe Abigail Spanberger Protecting Biden's Open Border Is PERFECT
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement