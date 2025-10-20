'We Don't Answer to You': Dan Bongino DROPS THE MIC on Gavin Newsom About Law Enforcement



One of the features that made Dan Bongino such an effective and popular conservative radio host was his ability to call out leftist bulls*** whenever he saw it ... and he saw a LOT of it.

As the Deputy Director of the FBI, Bongino is no longer on the media airwaves as often as he used to be, but it's good to see that he has not lost that talent for demolishing Democrat gaslighting, corruption, and incompetence.

This morning, Bongino went on Fox News to counter Gavin Newsom's comments that 'nobody' wants federal law enforcement in Los Angeles or San Francisco to root out illegals and clean up crime.

In typical Bongino fashion, he ended Newsom's argument with just a few simple words. Watch:

🚨 BREAKING: FBI's Dan Bongino DROPS THE MIC on Gavin Newsom after the derelict California governor claimed "nobody wants" federal police to save San Francisco



"That's a BS REMARK."



"We don't answer to the governor of California...really? Ask the 67-year-old woman living in a… pic.twitter.com/O5G9lRGGUE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 20, 2025

We. Don't. Answer. To. You.

Bingo. He might as well have said, 'Tough ti**y, governor.'

That's pretty much all Bongino needed to say, but he went on to elaborate how many of Newsom's constituents DO want law enforcement to protect them, just like they have been doing -- and getting thanked for -- in Washington, DC.

Perfectly said. The people want help! — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) October 20, 2025

Not only do the people want help, they are starting to vote that way. And that's the real reason people like Newsom are scared.

California is quickly shifting red, and it's largely due to the failure of Democrat governments.



The people are BEGGING for change. pic.twitter.com/3iw1KJQuw0 — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 20, 2025

But Newsom apparently never learned the adage, 'Better to remain silent and be thought a fool ...' because he ineptly tried to come back at Bongino regarding crime in San Francisco.

As if everyone doesn't know by now the game that the left has been playing for years. They stopped reporting crimes so that their crime statistics would go down.

But this headline isn't totally misleading. Crime IS dropping in San Francisco this year. precipitously. And Bongino knows exactly why.

You’re welcome Governor.

As you should know, the President instructed us as soon as we entered on duty to work with state and local law enforcement to CRUSH violent crime, and our early efforts in San Francisco were a big part of that.

The results are evident in the data. We… https://t.co/L1tycMM4r3 — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) October 20, 2025

... We appreciate the work of our state and local partners as we continue these important efforts. You should be praising the efforts, I know the citizens benefiting from safer streets are.

Which is it, Governor? Do you want the FBI to stop doing its job and leave, or do you want to thank them for the headlines you can now try to take credit for?

Newsom thinks he can have it both ways. He cannot.

He constantly steps on rakes — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 20, 2025

If rake-stepping was an Olympic event, Newsom would be Michael Phelps.

Bongino drops the mic on Newsom who lives in alternative reality made up in his tiny mind. pic.twitter.com/vsQLHnXl4R — Jericho (@JerichoXVI) October 20, 2025

Two mic drops in a single morning. That's pretty good even for Bongino, who was known in media for his mic-drop moments.

Wow! Good job. It’s about time someone put New Scum in his place. https://t.co/Usfnsyjcyl — Steve (@SteveL3385) October 20, 2025

Why isn't Governor Newsom paying attention to the concerns of everyday Californians? ❓❓ https://t.co/F3lGy4FiP6 — Sunny🇺🇸 (@SunnyVibe778) October 20, 2025

He never has.

We're old enough to remember when an Angeleno tried to ask him what he was doing about the wildfire recovery. His response was to blow her off and pretend that he was on a phone call with President Trump. (He was not.)

We voted for this right here! https://t.co/m5tPQxNYK4 — Jane Carroll (@jane7carroll) October 20, 2025

We voted for EXACTLY this.

We can debate policies all day, but safety and law enforcement shouldn’t be political. We all deserve better. https://t.co/3yqzbxrRe9 — 🇺🇸Amy Mills🇺🇸 (@AmyMills520) October 20, 2025

Even Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, who is as far-left as they come, was able to thank the administration for helping to reduce crime in Washington, DC.

Newsom couldn't even bring himself to do that. Which tells us everything about him.

The average person truly just wants to be safe and live in peace and should be allowed to do so in the greatest country in the world.

Send them in Dan! https://t.co/k7VsgoGYHq — Gina Beana Fofina (@Ginasassyass) October 20, 2025

Oh, he and Kash Patel are sending them in, alright.

When it comes to the Marines or the National Guard, the governor does have a say on such deployments, depending on what mission those troops are there to execute.

But the FBI, the DEA, and the U.S. Marshals do NOT answer to Newsom, nor do they owe him any explanation for their work to do what he will not: crush violent crime.

Newsom should know this (and he probably does), but we appreciate Deputy Director Bongino giving him the not-so-gentle reminder this morning.





