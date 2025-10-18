Leftists ARE BIG MAD at Pete Hegseth for Wearing 'Russia's Colors' (Who Wants to Tell Them?)

Jim Acosta Helps 'No Kings' Organizer Set a Narrative In Case There's Violence...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:00 AM on October 18, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp


We know that leftists hate America and want to destroy it. The cringe taking place at their anti-American 'No Kings' protests today will demonstrate that fact quite effectively. 

But America's saving grace inevitably will be that these same leftists are irretrievably stupid. 

Yesterday, street urchin Volodymyr Zelensky visited the White House again to meet with the Trump administration about begging for more money... err ... we mean ending the Russia-Ukraine war. Obviously, many senior administration officials were present at the meeting, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. 

Two-time Bronze Star recipient Hegseth attended the meeting as any patriot would, wearing a red, white, and blue tie and pocket square, a sartorial choice that -- shockingly but unsurprisingly -- sent the left into paroxysms of RAGE (Abigail Spanberger would be so proud). 

Here's one example: 

Wait ... WHAT? 

Say, Jake Broe, do you happen to know of any other countries that use the red, white, and blue color scheme? Perhaps one country you claim to have served in the Air Force? 

But it wasn't just him. Leftists across X all got BIG MAD at Hegseth for wearing America's ,,, umm, we mean, RUSSIA'S colors. Even former NHL goaltender Dominik Hasek got in on the hissy fit:

Hasek, by the way, believes that no Russian players should be allowed in the NHL, regardless of whether they even still live in the country or not. So, if he's looking for the fascist, he might try a mirror. 

Others seemed to demand that Hegseth wear the colors of another country that is not even a U.S. ally. 

That's a pretty disgraceful tie for the President of the ... [checking our notes] ... UNITED STATES. 

We're not going to be too hard on Biden for that tie selection, though, because it is a guaranteed certainty that he did not dress himself. 

Anyway, this went about as well for Broe, Hasek, and countless other shrieking leftists as you might imagine it did. 

Probably took a few too many pucks to the helmet over the years is our best guess here. 

We can't be certain from this picture, but Hegseth is also known for wearing suit jackets with red, white, and blue lining. More Russian collusion!  

The correct answer to that question is 'yes.'

'Amazingly idiotic' should be the new slogan for the Democrat Party. 

Not only that, but they were ours first. At least consistently. While Russia had used red, white, and blue as far back as the 1600s, the nation also changed to black and yellow shortly before the infamous red and yellow scheme of the Soviet flag. They only brought back red, white, and blue in 1991. 

It's a solid theory. We're not going to argue with it. 

Such bravery. 

We don't think even RFK Jr. and the MAHA movement will ever be able to fix them. 

HAHAHAHA. 

We suspect that there is a lot of drooling involved. 

LOL. 

Barbers love Putin! Probably French and British people too! And, of course, the Buffalo Bills! 

We love the phrase 'aggressively stupid,' though. It calls back to Ronald Reagan's famous adage, 'The trouble with our liberal friends is not that they're ignorant; it's just that they know so much that isn't so.'

Give them another week, and they'll sink even lower. Trust us on that one. 

But just to help out Broe, Hasek, and so many other leftists who see Vladimir Putin under their bed every night, here is the simplest, Occam's Razor explanation for Hegseth's attire: 

Yup. 

Writer Gregg Easterbrook -- who is certainly no conservative -- often opines that red, white, and blue is the single most successful color scheme in human history. 

He's not wrong, and no nation has worn it better or to greater achievement than the USA. 

In the end, that's probably what pisses off the left the most. 

Wait ... strike the 'probably.'

