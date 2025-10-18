Leftists ARE BIG MAD at Pete Hegseth for Wearing 'Russia's Colors' (Who Wants to Tell Them?)



We know that leftists hate America and want to destroy it. The cringe taking place at their anti-American 'No Kings' protests today will demonstrate that fact quite effectively.

But America's saving grace inevitably will be that these same leftists are irretrievably stupid.

Yesterday, street urchin Volodymyr Zelensky visited the White House again to meet with the Trump administration about begging for more money... err ... we mean ending the Russia-Ukraine war. Obviously, many senior administration officials were present at the meeting, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Two-time Bronze Star recipient Hegseth attended the meeting as any patriot would, wearing a red, white, and blue tie and pocket square, a sartorial choice that -- shockingly but unsurprisingly -- sent the left into paroxysms of RAGE (Abigail Spanberger would be so proud).

Here's one example:

Pete Hegseth showed up to the White House meeting today with President Zelensky wearing a Russian tricolor flag tie.



These people love Putin and Russia. pic.twitter.com/qECryLQclY — Jake Broe (@RealJakeBroe) October 17, 2025

Wait ... WHAT?

Say, Jake Broe, do you happen to know of any other countries that use the red, white, and blue color scheme? Perhaps one country you claim to have served in the Air Force?

But it wasn't just him. Leftists across X all got BIG MAD at Hegseth for wearing America's ,,, umm, we mean, RUSSIA'S colors. Even former NHL goaltender Dominik Hasek got in on the hissy fit:

The US Minister of War with a tie representing a country that commits the most heinous crimes, including genocide against Ukrainian children. A supporter of imperialist Russia represents the USA. How sad. pic.twitter.com/UTUfISyG1j — Dominik Hasek (@hasek_dominik) October 18, 2025

Hasek, by the way, believes that no Russian players should be allowed in the NHL, regardless of whether they even still live in the country or not. So, if he's looking for the fascist, he might try a mirror.

Others seemed to demand that Hegseth wear the colors of another country that is not even a U.S. ally.

I miss when the white house didn’t wear russian tie to meet ukrainian president pic.twitter.com/4E6bqDQr8S — vanya ✙ (@eurovanya) October 18, 2025

That's a pretty disgraceful tie for the President of the ... [checking our notes] ... UNITED STATES.

We're not going to be too hard on Biden for that tie selection, though, because it is a guaranteed certainty that he did not dress himself.

Anyway, this went about as well for Broe, Hasek, and countless other shrieking leftists as you might imagine it did.

Is his red white and blue pocket square also representing Russia? Are you retarded? https://t.co/pZWP9I8cuh — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 18, 2025

Probably took a few too many pucks to the helmet over the years is our best guess here.

We can't be certain from this picture, but Hegseth is also known for wearing suit jackets with red, white, and blue lining. More Russian collusion!

Are you high or just really f***ing stupid? pic.twitter.com/SmDaagC1G3 — Lady Hecate (@hecate40) October 18, 2025

The correct answer to that question is 'yes.'

You’re an absolute moron. He wears red, white and blue everything. What an amazingly idiotic take. https://t.co/KZl3zP2DFJ — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) October 18, 2025

'Amazingly idiotic' should be the new slogan for the Democrat Party.

Our colors are red, white, and blue - dingus. https://t.co/GBQIV0CexE — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 18, 2025

Not only that, but they were ours first. At least consistently. While Russia had used red, white, and blue as far back as the 1600s, the nation also changed to black and yellow shortly before the infamous red and yellow scheme of the Soviet flag. They only brought back red, white, and blue in 1991.

They're lunatics.

I don't know what else to tell you. https://t.co/Z9Wt8fmYjz — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) October 18, 2025

It's a solid theory. We're not going to argue with it.

You're getting a lot fo criticism for this post, but I'm proud of you.



Not many people would be comfortable building a public presence while being retarded, but you're just going for it 💙 — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) October 18, 2025

Such bravery.

Ahhh...yes...Red, White, and Blue. Yep, only one possible flag uses those three colors.



This is what has happened to the Left. Derangement literally shuts down and eventually destroys the logic and reason centers of the brain, leaving only emotional outbursts and tantrums. — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) October 18, 2025

We don't think even RFK Jr. and the MAHA movement will ever be able to fix them.

He’s wearing red white and blue, that’s how you know he’s a traitor to America https://t.co/97YDM4t8M7 — Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) October 18, 2025

HAHAHAHA.

Cannot even imagine how this clown gets through the day https://t.co/I9B9uoaofe — You're Not Asian! (@You_reNotAsian) October 18, 2025

We suspect that there is a lot of drooling involved.

What an aggressively stupid post! Do you know what else is red, white, and blue? A Barber's Pole. Try to make something sinister out of that you Marxist. https://t.co/NhBNfhJSsG — 🇺🇲 FJHalle 🇺🇲 (@FJHalle) October 18, 2025

LOL.

Barbers love Putin! Probably French and British people too! And, of course, the Buffalo Bills!

We love the phrase 'aggressively stupid,' though. It calls back to Ronald Reagan's famous adage, 'The trouble with our liberal friends is not that they're ignorant; it's just that they know so much that isn't so.'

When your brain is so broken by a decade of MSM hyper-paranoia you find it suspicious that an American is wearing red, white, and blue. https://t.co/CTgLtGJHhr — Harrison H. Smith ✞ (@HarrisonHSmith) October 18, 2025

Holy s*** this post is real

And it's glorious

They're hitting new levels of retardation and insanity never thought possible https://t.co/UvujlSW0FS — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) October 18, 2025

Give them another week, and they'll sink even lower. Trust us on that one.

But just to help out Broe, Hasek, and so many other leftists who see Vladimir Putin under their bed every night, here is the simplest, Occam's Razor explanation for Hegseth's attire:

Yup.

Writer Gregg Easterbrook -- who is certainly no conservative -- often opines that red, white, and blue is the single most successful color scheme in human history.

He's not wrong, and no nation has worn it better or to greater achievement than the USA.

In the end, that's probably what pisses off the left the most.

Wait ... strike the 'probably.'





