Federal FAFO: DOJ Levies First Domestic Terrorism Charges Against Antifa Attackers



When President Trump declared Antifa a domestic terrorist organization in September, it was understandable that many on the right were skeptical about whether that would result in any serious consequences for these violent extremists.

Advertisement

It's easy to understand that cynicism when leftist judges are letting violent criminals onto our streets and subways seemingly every single day.

But this afternoon, the Antifa thugs who attacked a federal ICE facility on July 4 discovered that the terrorist classification wasn't just for show, as the Department of Justice's charges against two leaders of that mob were affirmed with a grand jury indictment.

This is the first time that Antifa members have been charged with domestic terrorism.

🚨 FIRST ON FOX: DOJ brings first Antifa-related terrorism charges in Texas ICE attack pic.twitter.com/arRl1862Ey — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 16, 2025

As the screenshots note, and Fox News reported, the two defendants are Cameron Arnold and Zachary Evetts. The DOJ document states very clearly that -- despite what Jimmy Kimmel would have us believe -- Antifa is very much an organized terrorist group:

Antifa is a militant enterprise made up of networks of individuals and small groups primarily ascribing to a revolutionary anarchist or autonomous Marxist ideology, which explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States Government, law enforcement authorities, and the system of law. Antifa adherents have espoused insurrection and advocated violence to affect the policy and conduct of the U.S. government by intimidation and coercion.

Attorney General Pam Bondi was quick to point out that, no, the administration was not kidding with the terrorist label for Antifa.

As @POTUS has made clear, Antifa is a left-wing terrorist organization. They will be prosecuted as such. https://t.co/bPiE8nqkky — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) October 16, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel also shared his thoughts on the indictment.

First time ever: the FBI arrested Antifa-aligned anarchist violent extremists and terrorism charges have been brought for the July 4 Prairieland ICE attack in Texas.



Under President Trump’s new authorities we’ve made 20+ arrests.



No one gets to harm law enforcement. Not on my… pic.twitter.com/GlFZ6HC6gx — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 16, 2025

The last line of his post was, 'Not on my watch.'

Get every last one of them. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 16, 2025

Yes, there are many more in cities such as Portland and Chicago who need to face similar charges.

But this is a great start. And Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino posted that it is not going to stop with these two.

We can, and will, track you down.

It’s only a matter of time. https://t.co/dnwXp6Xtwh — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) October 16, 2025

Yep. What he said.

Advertisement

Journalist Andy Ngo, who almost lost his life to Antifa thugs, offered to lend assistance to that effort.

I can help. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 16, 2025

If anyone knows who Antifa are, it is Ngo.

One of them is Trantifa: https://t.co/1lX60ZrOij — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 16, 2025

We are shocked ... SHOCKED .. to find that one of the defendants is also a LGBTQ+ cultist.

As for the left's attempts to dismiss Antifa as an 'idea,' that pretty much went by the wayside with today's indictment.

I guess Antifa is real... pic.twitter.com/BEmFy9JUZN — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) October 16, 2025

Sorry, Kimmel. Nice try at gaslighting America. But no one believes anything he ever says.

20 down, many more to go. More please. This is a great start. https://t.co/9wPVkM1XIW — Harold__Finch (@HaroldWren22) October 16, 2025

For decades, we've been treating left-wing terrorism with kid gloves.



That era is over.



It's time to crush this political violence once and for all.



Excellent work by the Trump DOJ. https://t.co/Ii2RzzTCAx — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 16, 2025

During the attack, Arnold shot one ICE agent in the neck, and faces life in prison for the attempted murder of a federal officer.

But adding the 'Material Support to Terrorism' charge (18 U.S.C. § 2339A) for him and for Evetts adds an additional 15 years in prison.

Advertisement

More importantly, it sends a signal to Antifa terrorists across the country that the FBI and DOJ are not playing around.

It's high time everyone associated with Antifa -- including their financial backers -- start seeing these types of consequences.

============================================

Related:

'We've reached peak David Frenchism!' Will Chamberlain Mocks the Latest French Headline

HERETIC! Axios Reports That Democrats Will Attempt to Oust John Fetterman

LOL: Kamala Harris Was the Most Qualified Person EVER to Run for President, Says ... Kamala Harris

Sorry, Democrats, You Can't Shame Us Into Submission Anymore

'They Regret Nothing, the End': The White House Channels Parks & Rec to Troll Dems' Love For Illegals

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.