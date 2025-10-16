Federal FAFO: DOJ Levies First Domestic Terrorism Charges Against Antifa Attackers

Trump Says ‘Great Progress’ Was Made in Phone Call With Putin, Meets With...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 6:00 PM on October 16, 2025


When President Trump declared Antifa a domestic terrorist organization in September, it was understandable that many on the right were skeptical about whether that would result in any serious consequences for these violent extremists. 

It's easy to understand that cynicism when leftist judges are letting violent criminals onto our streets and subways seemingly every single day. 

But this afternoon, the Antifa thugs who attacked a federal ICE facility on July 4 discovered that the terrorist classification wasn't just for show, as the Department of Justice's charges against two leaders of that mob were affirmed with a grand jury indictment. 

This is the first time that Antifa members have been charged with domestic terrorism. 

As the screenshots note, and Fox News reported, the two defendants are Cameron Arnold and Zachary Evetts. The DOJ document states very clearly that -- despite what Jimmy Kimmel would have us believe -- Antifa is very much an organized terrorist group: 

Antifa is a militant enterprise made up of networks of individuals and small groups primarily ascribing to a revolutionary anarchist or autonomous Marxist ideology, which explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States Government, law enforcement authorities, and the system of law. Antifa adherents have espoused insurrection and advocated violence to affect the policy and conduct of the U.S. government by intimidation and coercion.

'We've reached peak David Frenchism!' Will Chamberlain Mocks the Latest French Headline
Grateful Calvin
Attorney General Pam Bondi was quick to point out that, no, the administration was not kidding with the terrorist label for Antifa. 

FBI Director Kash Patel also shared his thoughts on the indictment. 

The last line of his post was, 'Not on my watch.' 

Yes, there are many more in cities such as Portland and Chicago who need to face similar charges. 

But this is a great start. And Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino posted that it is not going to stop with these two. 

Yep. What he said. 

Journalist Andy Ngo, who almost lost his life to Antifa thugs, offered to lend assistance to that effort. 

If anyone knows who Antifa are, it is Ngo. 

We are shocked ... SHOCKED .. to find that one of the defendants is also a LGBTQ+ cultist. 

As for the left's attempts to dismiss Antifa as an 'idea,' that pretty much went by the wayside with today's indictment. 

Sorry, Kimmel. Nice try at gaslighting America. But no one believes anything he ever says. 

During the attack, Arnold shot one ICE agent in the neck, and faces life in prison for the attempted murder of a federal officer. 

But adding the 'Material Support to Terrorism' charge (18 U.S.C. § 2339A) for him and for Evetts adds an additional 15 years in prison. 

More importantly, it sends a signal to Antifa terrorists across the country that the FBI and DOJ are not playing around. 

It's high time everyone associated with Antifa -- including their financial backers -- start seeing these types of consequences. 

