HERETIC! Axios Reports That Democrats Will Attempt to Oust John Fetterman

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on October 16, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib


In news that is both completely unsurprising and indicative of how batpoop crazy Democrats have become in recent years, Axios is reporting today that top Democrats in Pennsylvania are plotting (their word, not ours) to oust Senator John Fetterman ahead of his bid for re-election in 2028. 

Top Democrats in Pennsylvania are maneuvering to run against Sen. John Fetterman in a 2028 primary contest, threatening to tear the party apart in the biggest battleground state in the nation.

Why it matters:Democrats haven't flipped a GOP Senate seat since Fetterman did it in 2022. He's still popular with Pennsylvania voters, even as Democrats turn on him over his softened approach to President Trump.

  • Potential Democratic challengers are already bashing Fetterman — and each other — years ahead of schedule.
  • Some Democratic officials are openly contemplating running against Fetterman or keeping the door open to a Senate bid in the event he retires.

Axios, of course, does not say WHY Democrats want to get rid of Fetterman, only citing the fact that Pennsylvania Democrats disapprove of his job performance. 

Anyone with a functioning brain, however (which these days includes Fetterman but excludes most of his party), knows exactly why they want him gone. 

Because he is sane. 

Fetterman has consistently supported Israel's fight against terrorists who want Jewish people exterminated, and yesterday, he committed true heresy for the left. He refused to refer to Trump voters as 'fascists' and 'Nazis'

'We've reached peak David Frenchism!' Will Chamberlain Mocks the Latest French Headline
Grateful Calvin
That simply does not fly in the party of political violence. 

Yep. That pretty much sums it up. 

Axios also notes that, while Democrats in Pennsylvania give Fetterman poor marks, he still has a very positive approval rating overall in Pennsylvania. But Axios neglected to report that Democrats are no longer the majority party in the Commonwealth in terms of voter registration. (Thank you, Scott Presler.)

That tent has shrunk to the size of a tepee. And not the one where Liz Warren stores her ego. 

This is also a big red flag for any higher political aspirations that Governor Josh Shapiro, a Jew, might have. 

... are openly contemplating running against Fetterman or keeping the door open to a Senate bid in the event he retires." 

Fetterman votes with Schumer basically every single time. All he's done is say Trump ending wars is good, and that all MAGA are not fascists.

He is a loyal Democrat and a traditional liberal, but that's not enough any longer. 

Today's Democrat Party only supports candidates who openly wish death on their Republican opponents ... and their children.

This is a good point. There is also no room in today's Democrat Party for a 'guy's guy.'

Of course, Fetterman is highly unlikely to ally with Republicans, as other ousted Democrats like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard have. 

But if he is primaried and runs as an independent, that spells disaster for Democrats' prospects of holding onto his Senate seat in 2028. 

Logic and truth have no place in today's Democrat party. 

Ideological purity tests have been used in both political parties in the past. But given that the left's ideology has become hate and violence, demanding fealty to that standard is going to lose them millions more voters nationwide. 

No argument here. 

This isn't like Republicans constantly criticizing senators like Susan Collins (who still has her seat, by the way). Fetterman was an absolute superstar for Democrats just a couple of years ago during his first election. They loved him and yes, even speculated about him running for President, even when he couldn't articulate words. 

Now, they hate him simply because he supports the Jewish people and refuses to demonize half the country.

Between this news and Democrats refusing to denounce Jay Jones, they're not exactly hiding who they are anymore.

Republicans will have a great opportunity in Pennsylvania if Democrats force Fetterman out or into an independent run. 

 Here's hoping they don't screw it up.

============================================

2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JOHN FETTERMAN PENNSYLVANIA

