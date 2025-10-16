HERETIC! Axios Reports That Democrats Will Attempt to Oust John Fetterman



In news that is both completely unsurprising and indicative of how batpoop crazy Democrats have become in recent years, Axios is reporting today that top Democrats in Pennsylvania are plotting (their word, not ours) to oust Senator John Fetterman ahead of his bid for re-election in 2028.

Advertisement

SCOOP: Top Democrats in Pennsylvania are maneuvering to run against Sen. John Fetterman in a 2028 primary, threatening to tear the party apart in the biggest battleground state in the nation, @hollyotterbein reports. https://t.co/xsYQVyncfw — Axios (@axios) October 16, 2025

Top Democrats in Pennsylvania are maneuvering to run against Sen. John Fetterman in a 2028 primary contest, threatening to tear the party apart in the biggest battleground state in the nation.



Why it matters:Democrats haven't flipped a GOP Senate seat since Fetterman did it in 2022. He's still popular with Pennsylvania voters, even as Democrats turn on him over his softened approach to President Trump.

Potential Democratic challengers are already bashing Fetterman — and each other — years ahead of schedule.

Some Democratic officials are openly contemplating running against Fetterman or keeping the door open to a Senate bid in the event he retires.

Axios, of course, does not say WHY Democrats want to get rid of Fetterman, only citing the fact that Pennsylvania Democrats disapprove of his job performance.

Anyone with a functioning brain, however (which these days includes Fetterman but excludes most of his party), knows exactly why they want him gone.

Because he is sane.

Fetterman has consistently supported Israel's fight against terrorists who want Jewish people exterminated, and yesterday, he committed true heresy for the left. He refused to refer to Trump voters as 'fascists' and 'Nazis'.

That simply does not fly in the party of political violence.

Fetterman would win the general election with 60% of the vote and proceed to vote with Democrats 99% of the time, but he doesn't want to exterminate the Jews and thinks it's bad to assassinate political opponents so he's a goner. — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) October 16, 2025

Yep. That pretty much sums it up.

Axios also notes that, while Democrats in Pennsylvania give Fetterman poor marks, he still has a very positive approval rating overall in Pennsylvania. But Axios neglected to report that Democrats are no longer the majority party in the Commonwealth in terms of voter registration. (Thank you, Scott Presler.)

"We can't have anyone sane in our big tent party!" — pdb (@pdb5906tsw) October 16, 2025

That tent has shrunk to the size of a tepee. And not the one where Liz Warren stores her ego.

Yeah that sounds like Democrats "let's get rid of the one sensible guy" — Ricky boogster (@Rickboog69) October 16, 2025

This is also a big red flag for any higher political aspirations that Governor Josh Shapiro, a Jew, might have.

🚨BREAKING: Democrats are plotting a PRIMARY CHALLENGE against Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) in his coming reelection, per Axios



Imagine that. Make my day. Run a leftist in Pennsylvania, Democrats. Good Republican opportunity for a pickup in 2028!



"Some Democratic officials are… pic.twitter.com/I40Oqi9yYu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 16, 2025

Advertisement

... are openly contemplating running against Fetterman or keeping the door open to a Senate bid in the event he retires."



Fetterman votes with Schumer basically every single time. All he's done is say Trump ending wars is good, and that all MAGA are not fascists.

He is a loyal Democrat and a traditional liberal, but that's not enough any longer.

Today's Democrat Party only supports candidates who openly wish death on their Republican opponents ... and their children.

"John Fetterman was weird phenomena there was no stopping him. He connects w/ people on a level I don’t see much in other Democrats. He is a guys guy. The anger and loss the Democrats will face if they run against him, it will end the Dem rule in an already swinging… https://t.co/S82Rca89pL — The Crusade Channel-Live Talk & Podcast Radio (@VeritasRadioNet) October 16, 2025

This is a good point. There is also no room in today's Democrat Party for a 'guy's guy.'

Of course, Fetterman is highly unlikely to ally with Republicans, as other ousted Democrats like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard have.

But if he is primaried and runs as an independent, that spells disaster for Democrats' prospects of holding onto his Senate seat in 2028.

They ran him when it appeared he had stroke-induced brain damage, but now that he's recovered and speaking logically and truthfully, they want him out?



Make it make sense. — Red Floridian (@aykmwt) October 16, 2025

Advertisement

Logic and truth have no place in today's Democrat party.

Democrats are full blown idiots. Fetterman votes with them 95% of the time. They demand complete communist fealty. — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) October 16, 2025

Ideological purity tests have been used in both political parties in the past. But given that the left's ideology has become hate and violence, demanding fealty to that standard is going to lose them millions more voters nationwide.

Democrats are a cult. A hate cult. https://t.co/Aqt0JVHbK7 — FIGHT (@Similac6) October 16, 2025

No argument here.

They eat their own! https://t.co/49st1Mdt6H — Boisterous Minority (@scarce_patriot) October 16, 2025

This isn't like Republicans constantly criticizing senators like Susan Collins (who still has her seat, by the way). Fetterman was an absolute superstar for Democrats just a couple of years ago during his first election. They loved him and yes, even speculated about him running for President, even when he couldn't articulate words.

Now, they hate him simply because he supports the Jewish people and refuses to demonize half the country.

Well GEE whiz, if this doesn't reveal the real heart of evil democrats what does? https://t.co/FFmkz7HsGU — RoseDragon (@Rosedragon108_) October 16, 2025

Between this news and Democrats refusing to denounce Jay Jones, they're not exactly hiding who they are anymore.

Advertisement

Wow ! What a great opportunity ! Make PA completely red ! LFG ! 🤙🏼💪🏼🇺🇸 https://t.co/fZer1OLxfi — MAGA & World (@MAGAWorld4896) October 16, 2025

Republicans will have a great opportunity in Pennsylvania if Democrats force Fetterman out or into an independent run.

Here's hoping they don't screw it up.





============================================

Related:

LOL: Kamala Harris Was the Most Qualified Person EVER to Run for President, Says ... Kamala Harris

Sorry, Democrats, You Can't Shame Us Into Submission Anymore

'They Regret Nothing, the End': The White House Channels Parks & Rec to Troll Dems' Love For Illegals

SHOCKING NEWS: The Cost of Higher Education Is a Complete Government-Backed SCAM

JD Vance Adds Hilarious Insult to Injury After Liz Warren Tries to Take Credit for Hostage Release

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.