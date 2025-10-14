‘No Kings’ Organizer Says His Protest Movement Is As American As Apple Pie....
Oh Honey, NO! Scott Wiener Thought He'd Pick and Win a Fight with...
BREAKING: Eric Swalwell Proves He Is OFFICIALLY the Dumbest Democrat Making THIS #ShumerSh...
YAAAS, the WINNING Continues! Data Shows Trans Identification FAD in 'Free Fall' Among...
Liberal Media Forced to Sing Trump's Praises
'At Least She Didn't CRAP Her Pants': Greg Gutfeld Hilariously ANNIHILATES Abigail Spanber...
Dan Bongino Pulls ZERO Punches DROPPING The NYT for Claiming Trump's DOJ Doesn't...
RUH-ROH RABBY! Stephen Miller Drops in on Abigail Spanberger to 'Chat' About Her...
Biden Learning the HARD WAY That X Is Not ABOUT to Let Him...
HOOBOY! Better Buckle UP, Jay Jones, Because Things Look Like They're About to...
VIP
Barack Obama Sucks Now More Than Ever (Watch)
Democrat WACKJOB Jay Jones, Who Wished Murder on Children, Goes SILENT After Stephen...
GRRL, BYE! Kamala Harris Pats Herself on the Back in LAUGHABLE Ceasefire Statement...
Western Europe’s Epic Faceplant: Geopolitically Irrelevant, Morally Bankrupt, and Too Weak...

SHOCKING NEWS: The Cost of Higher Education Is a Complete Government-Backed SCAM

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on October 14, 2025
Twitchy


Democrats LOVE to talk about price gouging. At least, that's their favorite accusation to sling when a Democrat President and Congress are hiking inflation by more than 9 percent in just a couple of years. 

Advertisement

Of course, they always blame grocery stores with razor-thin margins instead of taking responsibility for those high costs. 

Similarly, the left will complain about crushing student loan debt -- and ask Americans to pay that bill -- without wanting to look at WHY college tuition is so expensive.

We know this is going to come as a HUGE SHOCKER, but the reason they don't want to look at that is because the cost of higher education is entirely manufactured and a complete government-funded scam. 

Yesterday, Blake Neff, the producer of The Charlie Kirk Show (along with many others), shared a chart from the Santa Clara School of Law that proves colleges and universities are charging exorbitant tuition prices precisely because the government enables them to do just that.  

... only let schools raise prices forever to enrich themselves and rip students off.  

As Charlie liked to say: College is a scam. But we can make it less of one. It’s high time we burst this bubble.

Imagine that. The Trump administration turns the money spigot WAY down, and all of a sudden it's not so expensive to attend law school anymore.

Who could have guessed that? You know, besides everyone.

And look at the previous years at Santa Clara Law School. They had spiked tuition by $20,000 -- almost 50 percent -- over a mere 10 years. 

Recommended

'At Least She Didn't CRAP Her Pants': Greg Gutfeld Hilariously ANNIHILATES Abigail Spanberger (WATCH)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Because the federal government encouraged it. Time for Trump to burst that bubble indeed. 

Cut them all off. Given the endowments of many universities, they can subsidize their own student loans. 

Particularly since 2010, when a certain President made the problem MUCH worse. 

Obama's Federal Direct Loan Program, as opposed to private institutions backing student loans, removed ALL accountability. And prices skyrocketed as a result.

As predictable as the tides. 

Bernie Sanders will be hardest hit without this fake issue to gaslight Americans with. 

Advertisement

You mean that Obamacare was designed to do exactly what it is doing to healthcare costs?

More shocking news. We're going to need to sit down to process that.

LOL. 

Surely not! 

... or understand compound interest.

Yeah ... ahem ... almost

We think it's pretty safe to remove the word 'hypothesis' at this point.

Oh, no! What will colleges do without their DEI administrators making $300,000 a year? 

Advertisement

LOL.

Keep lowering it until it stands at zero. 

We think we know how that economic experiment will turn out. 

============================================

Related:

JD Vance Adds Hilarious Insult to Injury After Liz Warren Tries to Take Credit for Hostage Release

'Yo, Where's Your Hat'? X Trolls Alyssa Farah Griffin About a Certain Promise She Made This Year

Say His Name, Fauxcahontas! Liz Warren Gets TROUNCED for Refusing to Credit Trump on Hostage Deal

Attack of the Theater Kids: Leftist Cosplayers 'Storm' Illinois ICE Facility ... and We Got Nothin'

That's How It's Done: Pam Bondi Shows the RIGHT Way to Respond to Satire (Even Lame Satire from SNL)

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY EDUCATION INFLATION STUDENT LOANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'At Least She Didn't CRAP Her Pants': Greg Gutfeld Hilariously ANNIHILATES Abigail Spanberger (WATCH)
Sam J.
Oh Honey, NO! Scott Wiener Thought He'd Pick and Win a Fight with JD Vance and YEAH, NO (Ted Cruz Assist)
Sam J.
BREAKING: Eric Swalwell Proves He Is OFFICIALLY the Dumbest Democrat Making THIS #ShumerShutdown Claim
Sam J.
YAAAS, the WINNING Continues! Data Shows Trans Identification FAD in 'Free Fall' Among the Young (Thread)
Sam J.
Biden Learning the HARD WAY That X Is Not ABOUT to Let Him Take Credit for Trump's Ceasefire Is PRICELESS
Sam J.
Dan Bongino Pulls ZERO Punches DROPPING The NYT for Claiming Trump's DOJ Doesn't Like Each Other
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'At Least She Didn't CRAP Her Pants': Greg Gutfeld Hilariously ANNIHILATES Abigail Spanberger (WATCH) Sam J.
Advertisement