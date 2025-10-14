SHOCKING NEWS: The Cost of Higher Education Is a Complete Government-Backed SCAM



Democrats LOVE to talk about price gouging. At least, that's their favorite accusation to sling when a Democrat President and Congress are hiking inflation by more than 9 percent in just a couple of years.

Of course, they always blame grocery stores with razor-thin margins instead of taking responsibility for those high costs.

Similarly, the left will complain about crushing student loan debt -- and ask Americans to pay that bill -- without wanting to look at WHY college tuition is so expensive.

We know this is going to come as a HUGE SHOCKER, but the reason they don't want to look at that is because the cost of higher education is entirely manufactured and a complete government-funded scam.

Yesterday, Blake Neff, the producer of The Charlie Kirk Show (along with many others), shared a chart from the Santa Clara School of Law that proves colleges and universities are charging exorbitant tuition prices precisely because the government enables them to do just that.

Earlier this year the Trump Administration capped federal PLUS student loans at $50k/year. Recently, Santa Clara School of Law announced a scholarship for all admitted students that will cut tuition from about $65k/year to…$50k per year.



Subsidizing demand for degrees only… pic.twitter.com/vQ3X86ASbZ — Blake Neff (@BlakeSNeff) October 13, 2025

... only let schools raise prices forever to enrich themselves and rip students off.



As Charlie liked to say: College is a scam. But we can make it less of one. It’s high time we burst this bubble.

Imagine that. The Trump administration turns the money spigot WAY down, and all of a sudden it's not so expensive to attend law school anymore.

Who could have guessed that? You know, besides everyone.

And look at the previous years at Santa Clara Law School. They had spiked tuition by $20,000 -- almost 50 percent -- over a mere 10 years.

Because the federal government encouraged it. Time for Trump to burst that bubble indeed.

I remain unsurprised. Next up reduce it to 40k, and after that 30k, 20k etc. Let's get these grifters back in line and bring down the cost of government subsidized and enabled education inflation. https://t.co/FT82OoUoE8 — Heidi Liberty (@heidi_liberty76) October 13, 2025

Cut them all off. Given the endowments of many universities, they can subsidize their own student loans.

I knew this is what would happen https://t.co/7w5pewxCTK — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) October 13, 2025

Particularly since 2010, when a certain President made the problem MUCH worse.

Student loan didn’t explode until Obama nationalized it https://t.co/Co0sAtp7yZ — Nate (@natechansama) October 13, 2025

Obama's Federal Direct Loan Program, as opposed to private institutions backing student loans, removed ALL accountability. And prices skyrocketed as a result.

As predictable as the tides.

This proves it, education wasn’t overpriced because it had to be, it was overpriced because it could be.

Limit the funding source, and the illusion of “cost” collapses. — Noah Lawrence (@IawrenceCapital) October 14, 2025

end all federal subsidies, loans, and tax breaks.



Make education 100% free market for the 21st century — Brian Peotter (@Brian_Peotter) October 13, 2025

Bernie Sanders will be hardest hit without this fake issue to gaslight Americans with.

Who could have predicted this…🙄



What a scam the whole college loan industry is…breaking the backs of our youth. — JettyQueen (@LindaVanZandt1) October 13, 2025

Look at any industry that has exponentially inflated above general inflation and you'll find massive government subsidies (e.g. college, health care, housing). https://t.co/krgwfQL5wK — Adam Bennett (@theadamsbennett) October 14, 2025

You mean that Obamacare was designed to do exactly what it is doing to healthcare costs?

More shocking news. We're going to need to sit down to process that.

But surely subsidising demand in housing won’t increase prices right?!?!?!? https://t.co/cbCXJIuvTe — Matt H 🇳🇿 (@InfovoreMatt) October 14, 2025

LOL.

Surely not!

It's almost like federal tax prayers were forced to back student loans allowed collèges to charge exorbitant rates against people who may or may not be able to repay... in exchange for becoming indoctrination centers and churning out those who couldn't critically think or… https://t.co/Eti5DmbrJx — jungman (@notajungman) October 14, 2025

... or understand compound interest.

Yeah ... ahem ... almost.

The Bennett Hypothesis is real https://t.co/lKJyGCu1eb — Sean Fitzgerald (Actual Justice Warrior) (@IamSean90) October 14, 2025

We think it's pretty safe to remove the word 'hypothesis' at this point.

Bingo. If government would stop backing loans tuition would drop back to market rates. Sure, a bunch of useless university administrators would be out of work but that's all the tuition increases have paid for. #studentloans #trump https://t.co/wRAAVJOtgh — moose&squirrel78 (@MooseNSquirrel0) October 14, 2025

Oh, no! What will colleges do without their DEI administrators making $300,000 a year?

I was just talking about this with my old boss today.



"Federal student aid is x dollars. Wow, wouldn't you know it? Tuition is also x dollars! Crazy!" https://t.co/JoZVxDjPqB — OIR_Participant (@skullthr0ne) October 13, 2025

LOL.

Keep lowering it until it stands at zero.

We think we know how that economic experiment will turn out.





