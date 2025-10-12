That's How It's Done: Pam Bondi Shows the RIGHT Way to Respond to Satire (Even Lame Satire from SNL)

James Woods Takes Abigail Spanberger and VA Democrats DOWN With 1 Pic As...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 2:00 PM on October 12, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana


In case you missed it last night -- and you almost certainly did -- Saturday Night Live brought back its favorite mean girls, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, to try to mock Attorney General Pam Bondi and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in a singularly unfunny cold open. 

We hate to torture our readers with lame attempts at 'comedy' (you've already seen enough of Jimmy Kimmel), but this is a pretty short clip, so the pain will be brief. 

Don't worry, you won't laugh. 

OK, the dog part was a little bit funny. But the rest was just dreck. Which is what happens when your goal is 'clapter,' not laughter. 

However, if this had been a skit about Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer wearing sombreros and shaking castanets, Democrats would have shrieked and screeched into any camera they could find for a week about how racist it was. 

We know this because that's exactly what they've been doing for the past two weeks. 

Pam Bondi, on the other hand, like every other member of Trump's administration, knows how to respond to satire. Even lame, unfunny satire. 

Steer directly into it.

HA! 

Oh, we absolutely hope they DO recreate it. Because that also would make the left go apoplectic with rage. Especially J.B. Pritzker. 

Yes, it is. 

We don't believe Secretary Noem has responded to Bondi or to the SNL clip yet (she's kind of got her hands full rounding up illegals), but if she does, we know she will agree with Bondi. 

Please, please, please, please, please, please, PLEASE!

The legacy media meltdowns would be EPIC! 

If SNL didn't have 50 years of tradition behind it (20-30 of which were actually kind of funny), it would definitely be on the chopping block at NBC. Absolutely NO ONE watches this show anymore. 

LOL. 

Now that would be high comedy. 

Democrats never supported women in power. They support leftist women in power. Any woman who does not strictly adhere to the dogma they portray as a ditzy bimbo (how original).

Because they actually hate women. At least women who think for themselves. 

HAHAHAHA. 

Maybe next week, SNL can bring back Kate McKinnon to cry and sing 'Hallelujah' for all of the poor, illegal criminals who are getting deported. 

Well, in fairness, the left is always angry. 

But they particularly hate Bondi and Noem BECAUSE they are women. Women who have the audacity to stray away from the Democrats' ideological plantation. 

That always makes leftists throw a hissy fit (which, come to think of it, is a good two-word summary of SNL's cold open). 

But Bondi's response is perfectly on brand for everyone in the Trump 2.0 administration.

To paraphrase another member of Trump's team who knows how to masterfully troll and own the left: 

'They really don't care, Tina and Amy.'

============================================

