That's How It's Done: Pam Bondi Shows the RIGHT Way to Respond to Satire (Even Lame Satire from SNL)



In case you missed it last night -- and you almost certainly did -- Saturday Night Live brought back its favorite mean girls, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, to try to mock Attorney General Pam Bondi and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in a singularly unfunny cold open.

Advertisement

We hate to torture our readers with lame attempts at 'comedy' (you've already seen enough of Jimmy Kimmel), but this is a pretty short clip, so the pain will be brief.

Don't worry, you won't laugh.

Pam Bondi testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee pic.twitter.com/TGU9tUUBXT — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 12, 2025

OK, the dog part was a little bit funny. But the rest was just dreck. Which is what happens when your goal is 'clapter,' not laughter.

However, if this had been a skit about Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer wearing sombreros and shaking castanets, Democrats would have shrieked and screeched into any camera they could find for a week about how racist it was.

We know this because that's exactly what they've been doing for the past two weeks.

Pam Bondi, on the other hand, like every other member of Trump's administration, knows how to respond to satire. Even lame, unfunny satire.

Steer directly into it.

.⁦@Sec_Noem⁩, should we recreate this picture in Chicago?



Loving Amy Poehler! pic.twitter.com/3wNCnS0sGX — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) October 12, 2025

HA!

Oh, we absolutely hope they DO recreate it. Because that also would make the left go apoplectic with rage. Especially J.B. Pritzker.

This, ladies and gents, is how you handle satire. Well done, @AGPamBondi 👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/7fIfMjtkCU — RaKell, The Inappropriate Ray of Sunshine 🇺🇸 (@MrsRotnjetski) October 12, 2025

Yes, it is.

We don't believe Secretary Noem has responded to Bondi or to the SNL clip yet (she's kind of got her hands full rounding up illegals), but if she does, we know she will agree with Bondi.

Yes 😂 — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) October 12, 2025

Please, please, please, please, please, please, PLEASE!

Yes, and plaster it on billboards all over Chicago and LA and NYC. 🤣 — FedUpNYer (@MAGA_evenNY) October 12, 2025

The legacy media meltdowns would be EPIC!

Once again proving herself a genuine tough customer by fighting through another genuinely horrific episode of #SNL. https://t.co/ZNQ9U6zGFA — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) October 12, 2025

If SNL didn't have 50 years of tradition behind it (20-30 of which were actually kind of funny), it would definitely be on the chopping block at NBC. Absolutely NO ONE watches this show anymore.

Advertisement

You should have them arrested for impersonating federal officers. You have the power but do you have the courage? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 12, 2025

LOL.

Now that would be high comedy.

What happened to Democrats supporting women in power? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 12, 2025

Democrats never supported women in power. They support leftist women in power. Any woman who does not strictly adhere to the dogma they portray as a ditzy bimbo (how original).

Because they actually hate women. At least women who think for themselves.

Funny: SNL mocking Kristi and Pam

Funnier: Kristi and Pam deporting the entire Democratic Party voting base and laughing about it



🤭 https://t.co/KXrDJQBWRR — Pope Aloysius (@popealoysius) October 12, 2025

HAHAHAHA.

Maybe next week, SNL can bring back Kate McKinnon to cry and sing 'Hallelujah' for all of the poor, illegal criminals who are getting deported.

Yes! The reason the left is angry is because your efforts are working! https://t.co/rWs3pIt1CS — Anna Garcia (@AnnaMdavodi760) October 12, 2025

Well, in fairness, the left is always angry.

But they particularly hate Bondi and Noem BECAUSE they are women. Women who have the audacity to stray away from the Democrats' ideological plantation.

Advertisement

That always makes leftists throw a hissy fit (which, come to think of it, is a good two-word summary of SNL's cold open).

But Bondi's response is perfectly on brand for everyone in the Trump 2.0 administration.

To paraphrase another member of Trump's team who knows how to masterfully troll and own the left:

'They really don't care, Tina and Amy.'





============================================

Related:

Well-Deserved: President Trump Will Give Charlie Kirk a Sadly Posthumous Honor on His Birthday

Jay Jones Earns an EPIC Ratio for a Horrible Choice of Words In His Latest X Post

Hasan Piker's Animal Abuse Disgusts Me, But It Is a Warning to ALL of Us About the Left

Irony Alert: Dave Weigel Is VERY Concerned About Nazi, Fascist Republicans Using the Word Terrorist

X Laughs As Nobel Committee Announces the Selection of 'Anyone But Trump' for Peace Prize

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.