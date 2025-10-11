VIP
Here's the Headline ABC News Is Avoiding In Story About Illegal Aliens and...
Well-Deserved: President Trump Will Give Charlie Kirk a Sadly Posthumous Honor on His...
VIP
Hasan Piker's Animal Abuse Disgusts Me, But It Is a Warning to ALL...
Donald Trump Jr. Finishes Obama's Peace Deal Post for Him (Even a CNN...
Writer's Guild Plays 'Resistance' Against Bari Weiss at CBS
Hillary Clinton Calls Kamala Harris at Book Tour Event to Brag About How...
Tom Elliott Shares 10 Ways You Can Tell the 'Antifa Doesn't Exist' Memo...
CNN Legal Analyst Pivots on Seriousness of Bank Fraud Allegations (Donald Trump vs....
Dave Ramsey Has Some (Hilarious) Advice
Don Lemon Gets Owned by Two Chicagoans As He Trips Over His Lies...
The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
VIP
Jasmine Crockett Demands Investigation Into Trump’s Health After His Glowing Report From W...
Scott Jennings Wrecks Letitia James With Her Own Social Media Post About Mortgage...
Late Night Lies: Jimmy Kimmel Says Antifa Doesn’t Exist Like the Decepticons and...

Jay Jones Earns an EPIC Ratio for a Horrible Choice of Words In His Latest X Post

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on October 11, 2025
Imgflip


Jay Jones may want to consider not posting on social media between now and the November election. 

After fantasizing about killing Republicans and their children, as well as police officers, and then refusing to drop out of the race for Virginia Attorney General, anything he posts on X is going to be greeted with mockery and derision. 

Advertisement

But if he's going to post, he might want to consider choosing his words more carefully. 

Or, you know, don't and suffer the consequences. (After all, we're not exactly in the business of giving far-left, violent Democrats advice that can help them.) 

But the post Jones wrote this morning was a real doozy, given what we know about the candidate now. 

Fired up, you say? Standing behind people's backs, you say? 

Oh, honey. This is NOT going to go well for you. 

Jones received a gigantic ratio (which is still growing) for that statement. 

OOF. 

And it only got worse from there. 

Call us crazy, be we wouldn't exactly feel safe with Jones standing behind us. 

It would be scary if he didn't hear himself. 

The scarier thought is that he DOES hear himself ... and he doesn't care. 

Recommended

Donald Trump Jr. Finishes Obama's Peace Deal Post for Him (Even a CNN Host Says It's 'Not Unfair')
Doug P.
Advertisement

The fact that Virginia Democrats, including union leadership, are refusing to denounce this man says everything about them.

Not a good look, AFL-CIO. Not a good look at all. 

Anywhere Jones appears is automatically and decidedly NOT 'family-friendly.'

That's a challenge that might be too difficult for him to meet. 

We all know that he has no shame. Not even an ounce of it. Sociopaths never do. 

Advertisement

Exactly. 

The left does love etching their intent on their bullet casings. 

That's the choice this year for Virginia. Jones, Spanberger, and Hashmi have made that very clear. 

Whew. Talk about your tough crowds! 

But Jones has earned every one of these memes. 

It's not 'fringe.' It's who they are. 

Advertisement

No, we will not forget. And this is not going away. 

Like we said, we're not in the business of helping the left win elections. If Virginia Democrats want to stick by Jay Jones and have him drag them all down, we're not going to stop them. 

We just pray that there are metal detectors backstage next week when he debates Jason Miyares. 

============================================

Related:

Hasan Piker's Animal Abuse Disgusts Me, But It Is a Warning to ALL of Us About the Left

Irony Alert: Dave Weigel Is VERY Concerned About Nazi, Fascist Republicans Using the Word Terrorist

X Laughs As Nobel Committee Announces the Selection of 'Anyone But Trump' for Peace Prize

Straight FIRE: Winsome Sears Just BODIED Abi Spanberger in the Virginia Gubernatorial Debate

Siddown, Spy Banger: Eric Swalwell Announces That 'It's Coming to an End' For Trump

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Donald Trump Jr. Finishes Obama's Peace Deal Post for Him (Even a CNN Host Says It's 'Not Unfair')
Doug P.
Tom Elliott Shares 10 Ways You Can Tell the 'Antifa Doesn't Exist' Memo Has Been Distributed
Doug P.
Writer's Guild Plays 'Resistance' Against Bari Weiss at CBS
Gordon K
Well-Deserved: President Trump Will Give Charlie Kirk a Sadly Posthumous Honor on His Birthday
Grateful Calvin
Dave Ramsey Has Some (Hilarious) Advice
Gordon K
VA Dems Are Getting Desperate: Powhatan County Dems Post Blatantly Racist Cartoon of Winsome Earle-Sears
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Donald Trump Jr. Finishes Obama's Peace Deal Post for Him (Even a CNN Host Says It's 'Not Unfair') Doug P.
Advertisement