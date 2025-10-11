Jay Jones Earns an EPIC Ratio for a Horrible Choice of Words In His Latest X Post



Jay Jones may want to consider not posting on social media between now and the November election.

After fantasizing about killing Republicans and their children, as well as police officers, and then refusing to drop out of the race for Virginia Attorney General, anything he posts on X is going to be greeted with mockery and derision.

But if he's going to post, he might want to consider choosing his words more carefully.

Or, you know, don't and suffer the consequences. (After all, we're not exactly in the business of giving far-left, violent Democrats advice that can help them.)

But the post Jones wrote this morning was a real doozy, given what we know about the candidate now.

Fired up after launching today’s canvass with @Virginia_AFLCIO members! Union workers are the backbone of our economy, and as Attorney General, I’ll always have their backs. pic.twitter.com/L4QgTLDu8e — Jay Jones (@jonesjay) October 11, 2025

Fired up, you say? Standing behind people's backs, you say?

Oh, honey. This is NOT going to go well for you.

Jones received a gigantic ratio (which is still growing) for that statement.

OOF.

And it only got worse from there.

Might want to stand in front of them…



Just saying. https://t.co/TS6DsXSRoH — Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout, (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) October 11, 2025

Call us crazy, be we wouldn't exactly feel safe with Jones standing behind us.

In line with union culture pic.twitter.com/s5kBtTVGNL — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) October 11, 2025

"Fired up"



Do you hear yourself? — Mark F (@mafelix86) October 11, 2025

It would be scary if he didn't hear himself.

The scarier thought is that he DOES hear himself ... and he doesn't care.

Good to know @Virginia_AFLCIO condones the murder of their political opponents’ kids https://t.co/JLDSbszPF8 pic.twitter.com/hG3OxJLUYQ — Still Boneless (@still_boneless) October 11, 2025

The fact that Virginia Democrats, including union leadership, are refusing to denounce this man says everything about them.

“Yeah, we all support Jay wanting to murder our opponents and their children!” https://t.co/mLDNFonyaz pic.twitter.com/umEUNKsBUG — exi(s)t (@theleftislying) October 11, 2025

Not a good look, AFL-CIO. Not a good look at all.

Why didn't any of those in the audience bring their children to meet you, @jonesjay ?



You'd think at least one of them would bring one to prove that you don't hate all children? https://t.co/KK5pPDKmAp — Dave Van de Walle (@Area224) October 11, 2025

Anywhere Jones appears is automatically and decidedly NOT 'family-friendly.'

TRY NOT TO SHOOT ANYONE TODAY https://t.co/8307P77Wch — MARY RASH ULTRA MAGA (@RASHROCKFORD) October 11, 2025

That's a challenge that might be too difficult for him to meet.

Plan to murder any families today? Take out some fascist children? You’re disgusting. Step out of the race and hang your head in shame. https://t.co/uBaTLr2pcO — 🇺🇸Deplorable HK (@IndependentHK) October 11, 2025

We all know that he has no shame. Not even an ounce of it. Sociopaths never do.

The face of a sociopath. pic.twitter.com/cNSu8jbWXs — Benny Hill (@BennyHillPosts) October 11, 2025

Exactly.

The left does love etching their intent on their bullet casings.

Don’t let him try to kiss any babies. He might shoot him to teach their parents how to be a good person pic.twitter.com/IX7yR7n6oV — Brad N Nashville (@BradNtheVille) October 11, 2025

That's the choice this year for Virginia. Jones, Spanberger, and Hashmi have made that very clear.

If I were them I’d worry…. pic.twitter.com/0McqBbBWIA — Steve Brown 🇺🇸🥓🔫 (@Brown812) October 11, 2025

‘Vote blue or Jay will use a bullet or two’!! pic.twitter.com/jleVTnX6Q6 — DoNotComply (@Tightwad302) October 11, 2025

Whew. Talk about your tough crowds!

But Jones has earned every one of these memes.

As long as they're not Republicans, right? https://t.co/qtDIrkeICY — Amy 🐘🦙🚫🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️ (@WaltzingMtilda) October 11, 2025

People who wondered how we got to the point where Charlie Kirk was assassinated need to understand that violent rhetoric is mainstream

Democrat ideology. https://t.co/WnxKDo63Xx — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) October 11, 2025

It's not 'fringe.' It's who they are.

You want children k*lled. We will never forget. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Joy Middaugh 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JoyMiddaugh) October 11, 2025

No, we will not forget. And this is not going away.

Like we said, we're not in the business of helping the left win elections. If Virginia Democrats want to stick by Jay Jones and have him drag them all down, we're not going to stop them.

We just pray that there are metal detectors backstage next week when he debates Jason Miyares.





============================================

