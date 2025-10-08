Siddown, Spy Banger: Eric Swalwell Announces That 'It's Coming to an End' For Trump



Oh, dear.

It appears that Fang Fang's boy toy, the ever flatulent Eric Swalwell, wants us to take him seriously again, folks.

Super-duper seriously.

Advertisement

While the entire political world is focused on deranged leftist violence, Antifa mobs attacking ICE agents, or the Schumer Shutdown and all of its associated sombreros, Swalwell wants the world to believe that he has the inside scoop on what House Republicans are thinking.

And you'll never guess the conclusion he reached.

Yep, that's right. The walls are closing in on Trump, and they've got him for sure ... THIS time.

LOL. Get a load of this:

It’s coming to an end guys. I’ve spoken to a lot of House Republicans this week and they’ve confided that Trump’s movement/support is fading. As one told me, “this Epstein bomb is about to drop and no want wants to defend a pedo-protector. It’s just a matter of time.” — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 8, 2025

Good Lord. This would be sad if it weren't so pathetic.

Never mind that there is not a single House Republican who does anything but laugh in Swalwell's face, let alone 'confide' in him, the fact that he thinks he has Epstein news is almost as ridiculous as when he repeatedly said that he had 'Russia collusion' news.

Honestly, the only reason to pay attention to the spy banger anymore is to enjoy how thoroughly everyone mocks him.

LOL! Do you lie about everything? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 8, 2025

Short answer, yes. Long answer? Still yes.

Is there ANYONE more pathetic than this moron?

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/KGrvEZkO5p — Sagittarian Asshole. (@Love_the_sun_2) October 8, 2025

Short answer, no. Long answer? Still no.

More lies. You guys got 3 more years of Trump, and then you got Vance for 8 years. pic.twitter.com/kW5Whbgias — Dr. HP Malone (@HpMalone) October 8, 2025

It's gonna be a long eleven years for Swalwell. Maybe the CCP will send him more cash in exchange for classified information so that he can muddle through it.

From the dude who gave American secrets to Fang Fang a Chinese spy — Gem 💎 Balboa (@RealGemBalboa) October 8, 2025

When he's not recording cringe interviews about being 'surprised on the street' with a random question, you just know Swalwell spends most of his evenings in abject TERROR about what Kash Patel and Dan Bongino will reveal about his past.

How many of them are willing to go on record with support for a guy who got pegged by a Chinese spy? — N̷̷E̷̷M̷̷E̷̷S̷̷I̷̷S̷ (@ByDemonsB3drivn) October 8, 2025

Zero. Exactly zero.

And we only say zero because a negative number is impossible in this instance.

Advertisement

Annnny minute, guys. Right after we let the bad orange man put federal troops throughout the country and spin us into civil unrest, THEN we will spring our trap!! https://t.co/2ibQdrmQF7 — ThisIsReallyHappening (@krsmith74) October 8, 2025

HA.

That's a good point. Democrats can't go five minutes without running to any microphone they can find to screech 'FASCIST!' at President Trump. And Democrats totally abandoned the rule of law to prosecute Trump over the past four years.

But in the case of the mythical Epstein files that none of them cared about until roughly five minutes ago, they're going to wait to drop that juuuuuuuust a little bit longer.

If someone wanted to create a parody movie about someone with all of the worst attributes of any elected representative, they could simply cast Swalwell. No notes, no changes, and no embellishment required.

This is the same POS who promised almost daily that he had the proof that Trump was a Russian agent and it was coming out any time now. https://t.co/bHUK4cw3ce — submandave (@submandave) October 8, 2025

Yep. He and Shifty Schiff.

We're still waiting on all that evidence, by the way.

Eric Swalwell, who fell hook line and sinker for a CCP honeypot, is notably a trusted confidant of House Republicans.https://t.co/CneYuxNGCp https://t.co/veVIXkBMun — Benjamin Bubar (@realbenbubar) October 8, 2025

Advertisement

What, that doesn't sound reasonable? LOL.

No one is going to confide in you, you little fairy. https://t.co/y5ODBJQPla — TheSwampfox (@KulaGeology) October 8, 2025

Bingo.

The walls are always closing in, but somehow never seem to actually close in, do they? https://t.co/Brvd8n7GDh — Drew Perkins (@dperkinsed) October 8, 2025

Maybe that's because those 'walls' are always constructed of used tissue paper.

I believe if one looked up the definition of cope, this tweet would be the entry. https://t.co/EClMSOIhah — Sarcastic Terrorist (@FirelightFenix) October 8, 2025

This probably hits like crack to white, liberal, suburban moms who don’t bother to question anything. https://t.co/cvNy3aW71D — Zach Evans (@ZachEvans92) October 8, 2025

Oh, the AWFLs are definitely slurping it up like a free box of Franzia.

No one else is, though.

Thanks. We almost forgot Swalwell's ONLY other claim to fame.

We saved the best for last, however. From none other than our chainsaw-wielding managing editor, @PolitiBunny.

It’s coming to an end, guys. I’ve spoken to a lot of House Democrats this week and they’ve confided that none of them like Eric Swalwell, At all. As one told me, ‘we don’t believe Eric had sex with that spy Commie because gross, who would have sex with him?’ https://t.co/UWfDYI1Y9q — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 8, 2025

Advertisement

Ha.

Hahaha.

HAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

There's a reason Sam is the best.

Just like there are several very good reasons that sad, lying, pathetic, treasonous Eric Swalwell is the absolute worst.





============================================

Related:

There's Always a Tweet: Jay Jones' Old Post to A Former Rival Is Some Good Advice for Him Now

The Ship Be Sinkin': Virginia's Fraternal Order of Police Calls for Jay Jones to Drop Out of AG Race

John Fetterman Needs Just Two Words to Show, Once Again, That He's the Only Sane Democrat Left

For Starters, EVERYTHING! Brian Stelter Wants CBS Journos to Ask Bari Weiss 'What Are We Doing Wrong?'

'We Will Tolerate No Threats By Woke Idiots': Harmeet Dhillon HAMMERS Gavin Newsom's Staff

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.